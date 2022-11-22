Close menu

Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Manchester United with immediate effect

Last updated on .From the section Man Utdcomments1301

Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo's last appearance for Manchester United was in their 3-1 defeat at Aston Villa on 6 November

Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United with immediate effect.

The decision follows a controversial interview in which the 37-year-old criticised the club and said he had "no respect" for manager Erik ten Hag.

Both parties stated that Ronaldo's exit was "mutually agreed".

"The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford," said a Manchester United statement.

They wished "him and his family well for the future" and added "everyone at Manchester United remains focused on continuing the team's progress under Erik ten Hag and working together to deliver success on the pitch".

Ronaldo is with Portugal at the World Cup in Qatar and is set to captain them in their opening Group H game against Ghana on Thursday.

He had has just over seven months remaining on his £500,000-a-week contract with United and his departure leaves him free to sign for another club when the transfer window opens in January.

"Following conversations with Manchester United we have mutually agreed to end our contract early," said a statement from Ronaldo.

"I love Manchester United and I love the fans, that will never ever change. However, it feels like the right time for me to seek a new challenge.

"I wish the team every success for the remainder of the season and for the future."

In his TalkTV interview last week, Ronaldo said he felt "betrayed by the club" and, along with his view of Ten Hag, added that he felt he was being forced out of the club.

He also said he had seen "no evolution" at the club since former manager Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013.

United responded last Friday with a statement to say they had "initiated appropriate steps" in response.

More to follow.

How to follow Manchester United on the BBC bannerManchester United banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

1307 comments

  • Comment posted by James, today at 17:37

    I wonder what new universe he’ll find to revolve around him ?

  • Comment posted by sammysee, today at 17:37

    The interview worked then

    • Reply posted by Adewale Omoba, today at 17:44

      Adewale Omoba replied:
      Goal Achieved!!

  • Comment posted by FMAC1, today at 17:38

    The right decision for all involved. He should never have come back in the first place.

    • Reply posted by jamdoonsouth, today at 17:42

      jamdoonsouth replied:
      That’s no what MU supporters were saying last season when he signed though, was it?

  • Comment posted by Serendipity, today at 17:39

    Good! No player is bigger than a club, as a united fan I'm glad to see the back of him.

  • Comment posted by adraxis, today at 17:38

    What a shame. All the comedy this was generating was marvellous!

    • Reply posted by STEVO, today at 17:43

      STEVO replied:
      Hero to zero

  • Comment posted by Neutral fan, today at 17:37

    Good riddance...👍

    • Reply posted by Arcangel, today at 17:43

      Arcangel replied:
      100%

      Hated his attitude in the year or 2 before he left last time and I for one didn't want him back. glad many more see him for what he is now

  • Comment posted by ChrisSki, today at 17:38

    His plan worked then!

    • Reply posted by eric, today at 17:46

      eric replied:
      Ten hag wins

  • Comment posted by Embattle, today at 17:38

    He couldn't stay, not after that whinge feast.

    • Reply posted by TV, today at 17:43

      TV replied:
      Whinge feast? Is that like a table filled with platters of whinges?

  • Comment posted by RDWYVR, today at 17:39

    Probably the best outcome for both parties. Ronaldo does not want to be there. The team seems better without him. Too much of a distraction.

    • Reply posted by AJ, today at 17:55

      AJ replied:
      Nice to see him grace the Premier League.

      Unplayable on his day 😂

  • Comment posted by DubaiBye, today at 17:39

    Will Man Utd stop paying him with immediate effect ?

    • Reply posted by Kev, today at 17:42

      Kev replied:
      Yes. His contract has been terminated.

  • Comment posted by afc1903, today at 17:38

    Good riddance - spoiled brat

  • Comment posted by tracey hidalgo, today at 17:38

    Prima donna, at the end of his career.

    • Reply posted by Alastair, today at 17:48

      Alastair replied:
      His career finished 2 years ago

  • Comment posted by Maverick, today at 17:39

    Best bit of buisness at Old Trafford for many a year.

  • Comment posted by disgustedofhighbrooms, today at 17:37

    It was inevitable that this was going to happen, surely?

    • Reply posted by GlesgaJim, today at 17:50

      GlesgaJim replied:
      I have no idea. And stop calling me Shirley.

  • Comment posted by Swade-shoes, today at 17:39

    See you later, thanks for you first stint at the club.. won’t be remembered much for the second stint

    • Reply posted by AJ, today at 18:02

      AJ replied:
      At least he played in the premier league, I didn't see Messi bother to Test himself in the PL.

  • Comment posted by Barts10, today at 17:38

    But he loves the club 🤣😂

    • Reply posted by Monster Munch, today at 17:44

      Monster Munch replied:
      But he loves himself 🤣😂

      There you go...fixed it for you!

  • Comment posted by jsky, today at 17:39

    About time.. Disgraceful behaviour!

  • Comment posted by the-edge, today at 17:37

    Shame, they were quite well suited.

    • Reply posted by STEVO, today at 17:45

      STEVO replied:
      Haha, pity he's gone. Would have loved the reception at OT on his return after the World Cup.

  • Comment posted by james, today at 17:39

    Good.

    Who's gonna take on his ego now? Somewhere in the USA perhaps.

  • Comment posted by teh_steve, today at 17:37

    Toodles.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport