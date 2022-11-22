Close menu

Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Manchester United with immediate effect

Last updated on .From the section Man Utdcomments123

Breaking news

Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United with immediate effect.

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

149 comments

  • Comment posted by James, today at 17:37

    I wonder what new universe he’ll find to revolve around him ?

  • Comment posted by adraxis, today at 17:38

    What a shame. All the comedy this was generating was marvellous!

  • Comment posted by FMAC1, today at 17:38

    The right decision for all involved. He should never have come back in the first place.

  • Comment posted by the-edge, today at 17:37

    Shame, they were quite well suited.

  • Comment posted by sammysee, today at 17:37

    The interview worked then

  • Comment posted by disgustedofhighbrooms, today at 17:37

    It was inevitable that this was going to happen, surely?

  • Comment posted by Neutral fan, today at 17:37

    Good riddance...👍

  • Comment posted by ChrisSki, today at 17:38

    His plan worked then!

  • Comment posted by Embattle, today at 17:38

    He couldn't stay, not after that whinge feast.

  • Comment posted by MenofKent, today at 17:37

    Hahahahaha

  • Comment posted by teh_steve, today at 17:37

    Toodles.

  • Comment posted by Serendipity, today at 17:39

    Good! No player is bigger than a club, as a united fan I'm glad to see the back of him.

  • Comment posted by MarcBHA, today at 17:39

    Oh dear, how sad, nevermind.

  • Comment posted by Alan, today at 17:38

    Fanx ta-ra

  • Comment posted by Designer, today at 17:38

    About time!

  • Comment posted by Barts10, today at 17:38

    But he loves the club 🤣😂

  • Comment posted by CrazyLegs, today at 17:37

    good riddance

  • Comment posted by YouKnowNothingAboutFootball, today at 17:37

    About time

  • Comment posted by Gunner-Idiot, today at 17:37

    Well this certainly is a surprise

  • Comment posted by werealltownarntwe, today at 17:40

    Should have never gone back to red side, should have gone to the blue side. 😜

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport