Beth Mead looked tearful when she went off injured during stoppage time on Saturday

England forward Beth Mead will be out for "an extended period" after suffering a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament, her club Arsenal said.

Mead, 27, sustained the injury late in Saturday's Women's Super League loss to Manchester United at Emirates Stadium.

She will see a surgeon in the coming days, after which further details on timescales will be established.

Mead helped England win Euro 2022 last summer, earning the Golden Boot and the Player of the Tournament awards.

She was also voted BBC Women's Footballer of the Year and was runner-up in the 2022 Ballon d'Or.

"Everyone at the club will now be supporting Beth and working hard to get her back on the pitch as soon as possible," Arsenal said in a Arsenal statement. external-link

The Gunners are second in the Women's Super League after playing seven games, with Mead having scored three goals and provided a team-high four assists.

Mead won her 50th cap for England during their 4-0 friendly win over Japan earlier this month and she has scored 29 goals for the Lionesses.