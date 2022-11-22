Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Maren Mjelde is under contract at Chelsea until next summer, after a signing an extension in June

Chelsea defender Maren Mjelde will not feature om Wednesday's Champions League game against Real Madrid, despite returning to training following injury.

The Norwegian international has been sidelined since the end of October with a tendon injury.

"I saw her back out on the grass today, she's not quite there yet, she's not available, but everybody else is," said manager Emma Hayes.

This will be the first meeting between Real Madrid and Chelsea.

Emma Hayes' side have won both of their Champions League group games and are yet to concede a goal in Europe this season.

Victory over Real, who sit in second place in Group A, would put them five points clear at the top of the table.

Chelsea will be without forward Pernille Harder, who is set to be out for a "significant period," after undergoing surgery on a hamstring injury.

However, Hayes confirmed forward Fran Kirby, who returned from illness in Sunday's 3-0 win over Tottenham, will be available against the Spaniards.

"She was unfortunate because she got a viral infection, got well, and then got a viral infection again. It was a double whammy that set her back. That's why she's been out this length of time," said Hayes.

"She used the international break to start training with the group again."