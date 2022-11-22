Close menu

Dylan McGeouch: Forest Green Rovers sign former Aberdeen midfielder

Dylan McGeouch made 17 appearances for Aberdeen last season

Forest Green Rovers have signed former Aberdeen midfielder Dylan McGeouch on a deal until the end of the season.

The 29-year-old was a free agent after leaving the Dons at the end of the 2021-22 campaign.

McGeouch, who has won two caps for Scotland, could make his debut in Tuesday's Papa Johns Trophy tie against Cheltenham Town.

"Hopefully I can help the team win more games and climb the League One table," he told the club websiteexternal-link.

