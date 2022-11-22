Last updated on .From the section Stockport

Stockport County's defeat by Leyton Orient ended a run of seven games without defeat in all competitions

Stockport County have given a supporter a three-season ban from their Edgeley Park home after they entered the pitch during their defeat by Leyton Orient.

The supporter was also arrested after Saturday's 2-1 defeat and is awaiting a court date to receive a football banning order, the club said.

In a statement, the club added: "Entering the pitch is a criminal offence and is not tolerated.

"Repeated incidents can see the club being fined or having points deducted.

"Abusive and threatening behaviour to our staff will also not be tolerated.

"We appreciate that most supporters behave impeccably on a match day and we thank you for your continued support of the team, in the right way."

Stockport are currently 14th in League Two, six points off the play-off places, however their defeat by league leaders Orient ended a seven-game unbeaten run in all competitions.