Michael Beale is the leading candidate for the managerial vacancy at Rangers and the QPR boss is interested in a return to Ibrox, while R's director of football Les Ferdinand says he would not be happy to lose the 42-year-old but "only wants people who want to be here". (Daily Record) external-link

Michael Beale will go head-to-head with a carefully selected list of candidates in order to land the Rangers job. (Daily Record) external-link

Any Rangers move for Michael Beale would come with the condition he works alongside a Scottish assistant, which could mean a return to Ibrox for former midfielder Kevin Thomson. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Former Burnley manager Sean Dyche is interested in speaking to Rangers about their vacant managerial post after they sacked Giovanni van Bronckhorst. (Football Insider) external-link

Swiss coach Gerard Seoane, recently sacked by Bayer Leverkusen, is being linked with Rangers and is now the third favourite with some bookies behind Sean Dyche and Michael Beale. (Daily Express) external-link

Kevin Muscat could be a frontrunner for the Rangers job, according to former Ibrox team-mate Alex Rae.(Daily Express) external-link

Rangers need to choose someone with "vast experience of the Scottish game," says former Ibrox striker Kris Boyd. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Rangers made the right decision by sacking Giovanni van Bronckhorst, says former Ibrox winger Brian Laudrup, who reckons the next two transfer windows will be among the most important in the club's history. (Daily Mail) external-link

Former Ibrox forward Greg Stewart has told Rangers not to waste another minute after urging his old side make their move for Michael Beale. (Daily Record) external-link

Barak Bakhar will analyse his managerial position at Maccabi Haifa in the summer - which all but rules him out of the running to become Rangers' new manager. (Football Scotland) external-link

Celtic defender Carl Starfelt will be training while many of his team-mates enjoy a holiday as the fit-again Swede aims to be in peak condition by the time the squad head for a warm-weather training camp in Portugal next month. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin says Bojan Miovski's goalscoring form is pay back for the club's tireless research on the striker. (Press & Journal) external-link