Close menu
FIFA World Cup - Group A
NetherlandsNetherlands2QatarQatar0

World Cup 2022: Netherlands 2-0 Qatar: Gakpo and De Jong score to ensure top spot

By Shamoon HafezBBC Sport at Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor

Last updated on .From the section World Cupcomments33

Cody Gakpo
Cody Gakpo became the first Dutch player to score in his first three World Cup games

In-form Cody Gakpo scored again as the Netherlands finished top of Group A, ending Qatar's miserable involvement at their home World Cup with a third consecutive defeat.

Qatar's dismal showing means they became the first host nation to exit the tournament with three group-stage losses, finishing bottom with no points.

The Dutch, who failed to qualify four years ago, progress to the last 16 with an unbeaten record and face the team that finishes second in Group B - those games kick-off at 19:00 GMT.

African champions Senegal beat Ecuador to clinch second place and face the team that finishes top of Group B in the knockout stage.

PSV Eindhoven winger Gakpo has now scored the opening goal in all three of the Netherlands' group games, driving forward and rasping a finish into the bottom corner on this occasion.

Qatar looked to hit back immediately but Ismaeel Mohammad's shot on the stretch from outside the area was straight at Andries Noppert.

But Louis van Gaal's men scored at the start of the second half to quash any Qatari hopes of a comeback as Frenkie de Jong poked into a open net after Memphis Depay's shot was saved.

The Dutch could have won by more, as Steven Berghuis had a goal ruled out and also hit the crossbar.

Gakpo going places

Three-time finalists the Netherlands watched on from home four years ago but are making up for lost time by reminding people of their qualities.

The spine running through their side is a formidable one, marshalled at the back by Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk - their captain - pass master De Jong in the centre of the park and cool finisher Gakpo up top.

And the 23-year-old PSV player's stock continues to rise after finishing off a team move from Davy Klaassen's lay-off to become the first Dutch player to net in his first three World Cup games.

Gakpo has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United and his price tag will be sure to increase with each impressive performance on the global stage.

For club and country, he continues a remarkable season and has now been involved in 35 goals in 29 games - netting on 17 occasions and providing 18 assists.

With a group of boisterous Qatar fans behind the goal looking to rouse their team in the second half, De Jong - who himself could have moved to Old Trafford last summer - shattered any expectations by poking in his first World Cup goal on 49 minutes.

It could have been worse for the hosts but Berghuis had a goal disallowed for handball by Gakpo in the build-up and the substitute's curling effort struck the bar on a very comfortable evening for the Dutch.

Qatar had actually started the brighter, as captain Hassan Al-Haydos' long-range strike was gathered by Noppert, while Pedro Miguel volleyed over from a corner.

As well as three consecutive defeats in their first World Cup, Qatar also conceded seven goals, the most by a host nation in the group stages.

With the number of teams increasing from 32 to 48 for the next finals in 2026, Qatar can put this wretched campaign behind them and look forward to trying to qualify in their own right in four years' time.

helpHow to play

Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.

Rating range key1 = Give it up10 = Pure perfection

Netherlands

Starting XI

  1. Squad number23Player nameNoppert
    Average rating

    6.26

  2. Squad number2Player nameTimber
    Average rating

    6.44

  3. Squad number4Player namevan Dijk
    Average rating

    6.78

  4. Squad number5Player nameAké
    Average rating

    6.38

  5. Squad number22Player nameDumfries
    Average rating

    6.75

  6. Squad number15Player namede Roon
    Average rating

    6.29

  7. Squad number21Player namede Jong
    Average rating

    6.80

  8. Squad number17Player nameBlind
    Average rating

    6.31

  9. Squad number14Player nameKlaassen
    Average rating

    7.03

  10. Squad number8Player nameGakpo
    Average rating

    6.70

  11. Squad number10Player nameDepay
    Average rating

    6.66

Substitutes

  1. Squad number11Player nameBerghuis
    Average rating

    6.44

  2. Squad number18Player nameJanssen
    Average rating

    6.51

  3. Squad number19Player nameWeghorst
    Average rating

    6.23

  4. Squad number20Player nameKoopmeiners
    Average rating

    5.91

  5. Squad number24Player nameTaylor
    Average rating

    6.30

Qatar

Starting XI

  1. Squad number22Player nameMeshaal Barsham
    Average rating

    4.50

  2. Squad number17Player nameIsmaeel Mohammad
    Average rating

    4.56

  3. Squad number2Player namePedro Miguel
    Average rating

    4.64

  4. Squad number16Player nameKhoukhi
    Average rating

    4.67

  5. Squad number3Player nameAbdelkarim Hassan
    Average rating

    4.57

  6. Squad number14Player nameHomam Ahmed
    Average rating

    4.59

  7. Squad number10Player nameHassan Al Haydos
    Average rating

    4.65

  8. Squad number23Player nameAssim Madibo
    Average rating

    4.73

  9. Squad number6Player nameAbdulaziz Hatem
    Average rating

    4.68

  10. Squad number19Player nameAlmoez Ali
    Average rating

    4.64

  11. Squad number11Player nameAkram Afif
    Average rating

    5.12

Substitutes

  1. Squad number7Player nameAhmed Alaa
    Average rating

    4.48

  2. Squad number8Player nameAli Asad
    Average rating

    4.94

  3. Squad number9Player nameMuntari
    Average rating

    4.59

  4. Squad number12Player nameBoudiaf
    Average rating

    4.80

  5. Squad number13Player nameMusaab Khidir
    Average rating

    4.39

Line-ups

Netherlands

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 23Noppert
  • 2Timber
  • 4van Dijk
  • 5AkéBooked at 52mins
  • 22Dumfries
  • 15de RoonSubstituted forKoopmeinersat 83'minutes
  • 21de JongSubstituted forTaylorat 86'minutes
  • 17Blind
  • 14KlaassenSubstituted forBerghuisat 66'minutes
  • 8GakpoSubstituted forWeghorstat 82'minutes
  • 10DepaySubstituted forJanssenat 66'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Pasveer
  • 3de Ligt
  • 6de Vrij
  • 7Bergwijn
  • 9de Jong
  • 11Berghuis
  • 12Lang
  • 13Bijlow
  • 16Malacia
  • 18Janssen
  • 19Weghorst
  • 20Koopmeiners
  • 24Taylor
  • 25Simons
  • 26Frimpong

Qatar

Formation 5-3-2

  • 22Barsham
  • 17MohammadSubstituted forDjebril Mohamedat 85'minutes
  • 2Carvalho Deus Correia
  • 16Khoukhi
  • 3Al Haj Fadlalla
  • 14Ahmed
  • 10Al HaydosSubstituted forThaimn Qambarat 64'minutes
  • 23Al Haj MadiboSubstituted forBoudiafat 64'minutes
  • 6Mohammed AbdullahSubstituted forAbdelmotaalat 85'minutes
  • 19AbdullaSubstituted forMuntariat 64'minutes
  • 11Afif

Substitutes

  • 1Al Sheeb
  • 4Jadoua Al Bayati
  • 5Odeh
  • 7Abdelmotaal
  • 8Thaimn Qambar
  • 9Muntari
  • 12Boudiaf
  • 13Djebril Mohamed
  • 18Mazeed
  • 20Al Hajri
  • 21Ali
  • 24Al Hadhrami
  • 25Abdulsallam
  • 26Meshaal
Referee:
Bakary Gassama
Attendance:
66,784

Match Stats

Home TeamNetherlandsAway TeamQatar
Possession
Home63%
Away37%
Shots
Home13
Away5
Shots on Target
Home4
Away3
Corners
Home4
Away2
Fouls
Home19
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Netherlands 2, Qatar 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Netherlands 2, Qatar 0.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Wout Weghorst (Netherlands).

  4. Post update

    Musaab Khidir (Qatar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Steven Berghuis (Netherlands) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the right side of the box. Assisted by Wout Weghorst.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Teun Koopmeiners (Netherlands).

  7. Post update

    Akram Afif (Qatar) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Teun Koopmeiners (Netherlands).

  9. Post update

    Mohammed Muntari (Qatar) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Pedro Miguel (Qatar) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Akram Afif.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Wout Weghorst (Netherlands).

  12. Post update

    Abdelkarim Hassan (Qatar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Netherlands. Kenneth Taylor replaces Frenkie de Jong.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Qatar. Musaab Khidir replaces Ismaeel Mohammad.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Qatar. Ahmed Alaa replaces Abdulaziz Hatem.

  16. Post update

    Offside, Netherlands. Teun Koopmeiners tries a through ball, but Wout Weghorst is caught offside.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Netherlands. Teun Koopmeiners replaces Marten de Roon.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Netherlands. Wout Weghorst replaces Cody Gakpo.

  19. Post update

    Daley Blind (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Mohammed Muntari (Qatar).

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page
BBC Sport app banner

Get the latest results and goal notifications for any team at the Fifa World Cup by downloading the BBC Sport app: Appleexternal-link - Androidexternal-link - Amazonexternal-link

BBC Sport bannerBBC Sounds logo

Get your daily dose of Fifa World Cup reaction, debate & analysis with World Cup Daily on BBC Sounds

Around the BBC footer - Sounds

Comments

Join the conversation

36 comments

  • Comment posted by HorseCourse, today at 17:10

    I can only imagine Qatar will be much better next time. After all, every one of their players will have their own stadium to practice in.

  • Comment posted by Harry, today at 17:10

    Good riddance - vile nation - vile world cup

  • Comment posted by La mitad mas que Indio, today at 17:10

    Great Win Netherlands, but you need to be more consistent for further advancement into the tournament. It was Qatar, after all.
    Congrats on winning the group though.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 17:10

    Remember guys. It is Koopmeiners who plays for the Netherlands and Saelemaekers who plays for Belgium. I keep mixing them up😆

  • Comment posted by t6tw4fhi, today at 17:10

    Why the hostility to the Qatar team they aren't on the same level as the other teams but give them respect.

  • Comment posted by SharmV, today at 17:08

    The other teams defo got paid to lose, the other teams just didn’t care 😂😭

  • Comment posted by Paul, today at 17:08

    Good riddance to Qatar, in all the years I have watched World Cups i cant remember a host nation so poor or their supporters so unanimated and not interested in the football.

  • Comment posted by Dibdob66, today at 17:05

    Go easy on Qatar, if wails were in the same group ,they would have points and goals on board ....

  • Comment posted by CaptainSlow81, today at 17:05

    Has one solitary goal in 3 games ever cost so much?...and I'm not talking just about the cash

  • Comment posted by Pelesfoot, today at 17:04

    Qatar were never going anywhere with the team at this level. How they won that other comp is a mystery. No positivity or adventure to the way they played and as already out when meeting the Netherlands still took absolutely no risks at all when nothing to lose. Must of course be the manager’s fault.

  • Comment posted by Common Sense, today at 17:03

    Qatar are a small nation with small league. Of course there going to do well. However if the authorities put resources in. We may see a improvement next.

    • Reply posted by Diamond Dust, today at 17:08

      Diamond Dust replied:
      I doubt they'll ever be seen again at a World Cup.

  • Comment posted by Bluetooth, today at 17:02

    Go Senegal - Champions of Africa!

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 17:02

    Qatar and Equator are out of the World Cup