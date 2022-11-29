Close menu
FIFA World Cup - Group B
IranIran0USAUSA1

World Cup 2022: Iran 0-1 USA: Christian Pulisic winner seals date with Netherlands

By Emma SandersBBC Sport at Al Thumama Stadium, Qatar

The United States won their World Cup grudge match against Iran as Christian Pulisic scored the winner to set up a last 16 tie with the Netherlands.

The Chelsea forward turned AC Milan defender Sergino Dest's header over the line seven minutes before half-time.

But he collided with Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand in the process and needed several minutes of treatment - before being replaced at the break.

It was a match with lots at stake as both teams had a chance to seal a place in the knockout stages.

But Iran, who would have gone through with a draw, mustered just one shot on target as they were knocked out.

In the second half, they came close - Brentford's Saman Ghoddos came off the bench to strike inches over the bar when he was unmarked in the box, before Saeid Ezatolahi also curled over.

Perhaps their best chance came deep in stoppage time, when Morteza Pouraliganji met a free-kick with a diving header that went just wide.

And there was still time for controversy as Mehdi Taremi appealed for a penalty as he went down with Cameron Carter-Vickers trying to stop him, but their penalty appeals were rejected.

In the end, Iran exited the World Cup with a sense of disappointment as the USA made the knockout stages for the third time in four tournaments.

This was a meeting between two nations with a difficult relationship.

They cut diplomatic relations in 1980, and their World Cup encounter was played amid a backdrop of widespread anti-government protests in Iran.

Iran has accused the US and other foreign adversaries of instigating the protests. The US government, meanwhile, has imposed sanctions on Iranian officials over a crackdown that has followed.

Those protests were sparked by the death in custody in September of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who was detained by morality police for allegedly breaking the strict rules around head coverings.

Earlier this week, USA manager Gregg Berhalter apologised after a modified version of Iran's flag was used in social media posts by the US national team.

The US said they decided not to use Iran's official flag in the social media posts to show "support for the women in Iran fighting for basic human rights".

USA hold out to clinch last-16 spot

Despite it being an all or nothing match at the Al Thumama Stadium, neither team came out of the blocks oozing intensity.

Iran put a little bit of pressure on the USA defence in the opening minutes but rarely caused much trouble.

Dest was energetic and direct for the USA, while Pulisic's pace and Antonee Robinson's deliveries teased a goal for much of the first half.

When the USA finally opened up the Iran defence - Weston McKennie spraying an inch-perfect pass to Dest to nod down for Pulisic - it only settled them more and they saw out the first half with ease.

Celebrations from a smaller contingent of USA fans behind the goal at the far end were slightly muted as Pulisic received treatment after clattering into the goalkeeper and he later hobbled off.

Iran had nothing to lose after the break and began to throw caution to the wind, creating a few chances but still not really testing USA goalkeeper Matt Turner until very late on.

Ghoddos, Ezatolahi and Ali Karimi gave Iran fans a brief moment of excitement with their efforts, while Timothy Weah - who had a goal ruled out for offside in the first half - remained an outlet for the USA.

As the clock ticked on, the USA broke up play and disrupted rhythm but Iran had one more opportunity to cause a major upset in stoppage time when Pouraliganji headed a free-kick agonisingly wide of the post.

He fell to his knees in frustration, as did several of his team-mates, as Iran knew their chance of taking the USA's place in the last 16 may have just been and gone.

There was desperation with seconds to go as Iran appealed frantically for a penalty but the referee was not interested and there was nothing to suggest any foul play.

As the final whistle went, the USA players and substitutes sprinted over to one end of the pitch to celebrate while the Iran squad fell to the floor.

Player of the match

AdamsTyler Adams

with an average of 8.18

Line-ups

Iran

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 1Beyranvand
  • 23Rezaeian
  • 19HosseiniBooked at 77mins
  • 8Pouraliganji
  • 5MohammadiSubstituted forKarimiat 45+3'minutes
  • 17GholizadehSubstituted forAnsarifardat 77'minutes
  • 6Ezatolahi
  • 21NoorollahiSubstituted forTorabiat 71'minutes
  • 3HajisafiSubstituted forJalaliat 72'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 9Taremi
  • 20AzmounSubstituted forGhoddosat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Moharrami
  • 4Khalilzadeh
  • 10Ansarifard
  • 11Amiri
  • 12Niazmand
  • 13Kanani
  • 14Ghoddos
  • 15Cheshmi
  • 16Torabi
  • 18Karimi
  • 22Abedzadeh
  • 24Hosseini
  • 25Jalali

USA

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Turner
  • 2DestSubstituted forMooreat 82'minutes
  • 20Carter-Vickers
  • 13Ream
  • 5Robinson
  • 6Musah
  • 4AdamsBooked at 43mins
  • 8McKennieSubstituted forAcostaat 65'minutes
  • 21WeahSubstituted forZimmermanat 82'minutes
  • 24SargentSubstituted forWrightat 77'minutes
  • 10PulisicSubstituted forAaronsonat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Zimmerman
  • 7Reyna
  • 9Ferreira
  • 11Aaronson
  • 12Horvath
  • 14de la Torre
  • 15Long
  • 16Morris
  • 17Roldán
  • 18Moore
  • 19Wright
  • 22Yedlin
  • 23Acosta
  • 25Johnson
  • 26Scally
Referee:
Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz
Attendance:
42,127

Match Stats

Home TeamIranAway TeamUSA
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home4
Away12
Shots on Target
Home1
Away5
Corners
Home1
Away5
Fouls
Home14
Away10

Comments

Join the conversation

148 comments

  • Comment posted by redwhiteandermblue, today at 21:09

    US were better, but Iran missed a couple of good chances...unfortunately, IMO, since having to listen to the cheerleading from the US commentators is cruel and unusual punishment. Alexei Lalas may be the most obnoxious commentator I've ever heard.

    • Reply posted by forsta, today at 21:20

      forsta replied:
      He takes obnoxious to a different level.

  • Comment posted by the peoples poet, today at 21:10

    Iran will be embarrassed that they only finished 2 points above Wales.

    • Reply posted by frenzy61, today at 21:36

      frenzy61 replied:
      I see the village is missing its idiot again

  • Comment posted by rothwelljohn, today at 21:14

    Well done USA especially knocking Iran out. Thought Tyler Adams spoke wonderfully well answering the Iranian press.

    • Reply posted by National football team of Aruba, today at 21:16

      National football team of Aruba replied:
      Agree

  • Comment posted by AxelTC, today at 21:13

    That norwich striker, Sergeant I think, he works so hard off the ball. Absolutely no chance that penalty was given, it would have been an utter disgrace! Players should be given harsher punishments for diving and playing the referee.

    • Reply posted by TonyB, today at 21:39

      TonyB replied:
      Two very mediocre teams. Wales must be very disappointed to finish below them.

  • Comment posted by NM, today at 21:11

    The USA are always a good watch. The really give it a go.

    • Reply posted by Arch Stanton, today at 21:34

      Arch Stanton replied:
      Yep, credit where credit is due.

  • Comment posted by Hi, today at 21:11

    This USA team is so fit

    • Reply posted by redwhiteandermblue, today at 21:16

      redwhiteandermblue replied:
      Their strength tends to be fast, fit players. When they've got their act together they are good to watch and can give good teams a run for their money. But they'll need more attacking quality to get further.

  • Comment posted by Wee Brian, today at 21:09

    Well done USA. Great to see Cameron Carter-Vickers of Celtic playing so well in the World Cup.
    Good luck to the team at the next stage.

  • Comment posted by Summers , today at 21:08

    Well done USA, best of luck in next round 👍

    • Reply posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 21:27

      Lets Agree To Disagree replied:
      USA needs to find it's scoring touch if it wants to progress any further. One goal a game will not cut it anymore.

  • Comment posted by Prak, today at 21:14

    US vs Netherlands is fair game, could go either way. Netherlands are flaky.

  • Comment posted by Bardia Taeei, today at 21:14

    Well done USA. They are very deffo one of the more athletic teams I have watched. If iran had turned up in the first half like they did in the second the result may have been a little different.

    • Reply posted by Arch Stanton, today at 21:37

      Arch Stanton replied:
      Agree. Iran played for the draw to start with. It cost them.

  • Comment posted by CastorTroy, today at 21:08

    Super Pulisic

  • Comment posted by Tigger10, today at 21:20

    I watched this game through 1 eye on the computer as there was doubt about who would progress right to the last minute. The game did not disappoint. Congratulations to USA to making it through

  • Comment posted by Essextim, today at 21:19

    Over the whole game USA deserved the win but the last half hour they looked quite panicky at times and a far cry from the side we played...vital they have Pulisic fit to play Holland

  • Comment posted by All the world is a stage , today at 21:21

    I didn’t think that US goal just before half time was off side. Was it?

    • Reply posted by GeorgiaDad, today at 21:32

      GeorgiaDad replied:
      It didn't look that way.

  • Comment posted by squarewindow, today at 21:13

    Good. Queiroz was doing my head in.

  • Comment posted by Gus the cat, today at 21:08

    I thought Iran were unlucky. Good performance and could easily have got that last minute penalty. Ghoddos was the difference. He should have played all 3 games from the start.

  • Comment posted by the peoples poet, today at 21:08

    The world cup minnows fought hard but still finished bottom.
    Iran did ok though....

    • Reply posted by Spilled-wine-on-costly-sofa, today at 21:12

      Spilled-wine-on-costly-sofa replied:
      How have Iran not won this game? Football so unfair! Better team lost! I hope the USA go out in the round!

  • Comment posted by sports_nut, today at 21:23

    USA are a decent side. Will be very tough to beat.

    • Reply posted by Sir Michael Taker, today at 21:26

      Sir Michael Taker replied:
      They couldn't beat Wales. What are people smoking on here? Gakpo is going to have a field day.

  • Comment posted by Suboran, today at 21:10

    Iran played well in the tournament

  • Comment posted by ChaseWolf, today at 21:34

    This was a meeting between two nations with a difficult relationship.

    Understatement of the Century there from the BBC :)

