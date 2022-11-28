Close menu
FIFA World Cup - Group B
IranIran19:00USAUSA
Venue: Al Thumama Stadium

Iran v USA

Last updated on .From the section Football

Iran players celebrate against Wales
Iran beat Wales 2-0 on Friday and another win would take them through to the knockout phase for the first time
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details

TEAM NEWS

Iran winger Alireza Jahanbakhsh, who came off the bench against Wales, is suspended after being booked in each of his side's first two matches.

Alireza Beiranvand was absent for the last game following an apparent concussion against England, so Hossein Hosseini is likely to continue in goal.

The USA could name the same side which impressed in the goalless draw with England, though they have only had two shots on target at this World Cup.

The US must win to reach the last 16.

Victory would guarantee that Iran qualify for the knockout stage, while they would top the group if they win and England fail to beat Wales.

Carlos Queiroz's side would also go through if they draw and the Welsh fail to win.

Five of Iran's last six World Cup goals have arrived in added time after the 90 minutes are up, including three of their four strikes in Qatar

MATCH FACTS

  • Each of Iran's last eight World Cup goals have been scored in the second half.
  • A draw would see the Americans become the third team eliminated from a 32-team World Cup despite ending the group stage unbeaten - Belgium and New Zealand bowed out in 1998 and 2010 respectively after drawing all three of their games.
  • The USA could record consecutive clean sheets at the World Cup for the first time since their opening two fixtures at the inaugural tournament in 1930.
  • Yunus Musah celebrates his 20th birthday on the day of this game and can become the first player to score a World Cup goal on his birthday since Patrick Vieira did so for France against Togo in 2006 on the occasion of his 30th birthday.
Top Stories