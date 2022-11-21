Last updated on .From the section Wales

Neco Williams is consoled by Wales manager Robert Page at the end of the game

Defender Neco Williams has revealed he played in Wales' opening World Cup game one day after being told his grandfather had died.

Williams, who was substituted in the second half of the 1-1 draw against the USA in Doha, was in tears at the end of the game.

The 21 year-old pointed to the sky in tribute to Kelvin Jones.

"To go from crying all day to start in a World Cup game was extremely tough," Williams tweeted.

"But I got through it from the support of my team mates and family."

The Nottingham Forest player had spoken of the influence of his family, including his grandfather, before the tournament.

"I think it's my grandad who I got it off," Williams told BBC Sport Wales.

"He was a good player and got scouted for a few teams back in his days and was one of the best footballers around my village."

"Injuries stopped him, so I've continued what could have been for him."