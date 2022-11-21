Last updated on .From the section Irish

Danny Lafferty was an unused substitute in Derry City's FAI Cup Final win over Shelbourne

Former Northern Ireland full-back Danny Lafferty has left his hometown club Derry City to sign for Sligo Rovers.

Lafferty joined Derry from Shamrock Rovers last year and his final involvement for the Candystripes was as an unused sub in the FAI Cup Final.

The 33-year-old earned 13 caps for Northern Ireland.

After joining Celtic in 2006, he signed for Derry City in 2010 before beginning a five-year stint at Burnley during which he won his international caps.

During his time at Burnley, which began in 2012, Lafferty had loan spells at Rotherham, Oldham and Sheffield United and he then signed for the Blades in 2017.

After a further loan stint at Peterborough United, Lafferty moves to Shamrock Rovers in 2019 and helped them win the FAI Cup that year and the League of Ireland title in 2020 before joining Derry on a two-year deal in early 2021.

The Derryman is Sligo's second signing since the end of this year's League of Ireland campaign with Swede Johan Brannefalk also having joined Rovers.