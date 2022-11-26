Close menu
The FA Cup - Second Round
EbbsfleetEbbsfleet United12:30FleetwoodFleetwood Town
Venue: Kuflink Stadium, England

Ebbsfleet United v Fleetwood Town

Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Line-ups

Ebbsfleet

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Cousins
  • 2O'Neill
  • 26Hollis
  • 20Solly
  • 14Poleon
  • 8N'Guessan
  • 17Edser
  • 15Cundle
  • 7Sterling-James
  • 10Tanner
  • 9Bingham

Substitutes

  • 3Martin
  • 6Coelho Jombati
  • 11McQueen
  • 12Haigh
  • 16Domi
  • 19Romain
  • 21Paxman
  • 22Chapman
  • 23Monlouis

Fleetwood

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Stolarczyk
  • 4Sarpong-Wiredu
  • 18Holgate
  • 32Earl
  • 26Rooney
  • 24Batty
  • 16Warrington
  • 3Andrew
  • 8Vela
  • 19Garner
  • 10Morton

Substitutes

  • 11Lane
  • 13Lynch
  • 14Garner
  • 20Omochere
  • 21Hayes
  • 28Johnston
  • 37Baker
Referee:
Rebecca Welch

Match report to follow.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport