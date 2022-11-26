Ebbsfleet United v Fleetwood Town

EbbsfleetEbbsfleet United12:30FleetwoodFleetwood Town
Line-ups
Ebbsfleet
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Cousins
- 2O'Neill
- 26Hollis
- 20Solly
- 14Poleon
- 8N'Guessan
- 17Edser
- 15Cundle
- 7Sterling-James
- 10Tanner
- 9Bingham
Substitutes
- 3Martin
- 6Coelho Jombati
- 11McQueen
- 12Haigh
- 16Domi
- 19Romain
- 21Paxman
- 22Chapman
- 23Monlouis
Fleetwood
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Stolarczyk
- 4Sarpong-Wiredu
- 18Holgate
- 32Earl
- 26Rooney
- 24Batty
- 16Warrington
- 3Andrew
- 8Vela
- 19Garner
- 10Morton
Substitutes
- 11Lane
- 13Lynch
- 14Garner
- 20Omochere
- 21Hayes
- 28Johnston
- 37Baker
- Referee:
- Rebecca Welch
Match report to follow.