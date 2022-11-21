Close menu

World Cup 2022: Iran win a 'great marker' but England 'must be better' - Gareth Southgate

comments312

Fifa World Cup
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details

Gareth Southgate said England "put down a great marker" by thrashing Iran 6-2 in their World Cup opener but "must be better" in their final two group games.

Bukayo Saka scored twice as the Three Lions impressed in attack, but Mehdi Taremi's two goals for Iran highlighted a need for defensive improvement.

England face USA in their second Group B game on Friday (19:00 GMT).

"It's a great start but we're going to have to be better," England manager Southgate told BBC Sport.

"To win by that margin - to play as we did for the majority of the game - we've got to be really happy. That's a great marker to put down.

"But we shouldn't be conceding two goals at that stage of the match and we'll have to be right on our game against the States.

"We had, I think, 24 minutes of added time across the game, so it's a long time to focus - but we just lost concentration and when we play at a slower tempo, we're nowhere near as effective.

"I'm a miserable so-and-so and I should be more excited, but I've got to keep the team on the right track and we will have to be better."

Southgate sending a message - Shearer

Former England captain and BBC pundit Alan Shearer said he understood Southgate's comments, despite such an emphatic victory.

"It will send a message to his players," said Shearer. "He's obviously delighted with the way things have gone today, but he's got to look at it from that point of view too.

"A lot of people have talked about the side defensively, and it will annoy him the way they've conceded the goals they did.

"There was a little bit of complacency - John Stones got done once when Jordan Pickford made a really good save and, of course, the goal they scored, they got in behind Harry Maguire."

However, England's clinical finishing - scoring six times from seven shots on target - meant Iran's goals were mere consolations for the Group B underdogs, who next face Wales on Friday (10:00 GMT).

"We've got some good players and today they really delivered - our attacking players looked a threat throughout the game," Southgate added.

"I thought our defence in the first hour or so really controlled the game, really controlled possession and were patient with their build-up.

"The midfield were excellent - both Declan [Rice] and Jude [Bellingham] - and our forwards looked a threat."

Comments

Join the conversation

312 comments

  • Comment posted by Fledermaus Mann, today at 16:19

    When is a penalty not a penalty.
    When an England player is rugby tackled to the ground.

    • Reply posted by Freespeechplease, today at 16:23

      Freespeechplease replied:
      But maguire was also rugby tackling the Iranian player. Extremely biased bbc reporting. It was 6 of 1 and half a dozen of the other. No penalty.

  • Comment posted by Laughing Gnome, today at 16:37

    Bellingham was absolutely outstanding. All over the pitch.

    • Reply posted by be kind, today at 16:53

      be kind replied:
      Really shows how a talented young player can flourish when playing in a suitable environment, away from the chaos and hype of the premier league. Keep it up Jude, and don’t be tempted to “do a Sancho” too soon!

  • Comment posted by Adam, today at 16:25

    Good start against a team with a strong defensive record!

    I wonder if going straight from Premier League football to the first game within a week is actually a good thing for match sharpness?

    Interested in other people's thoughts!

    • Reply posted by Al_Bundy, today at 16:34

      Al_Bundy replied:
      You could be on to something there. Our players usually looked jaded in summer tournaments.

  • Comment posted by okokok, today at 16:21

    A good performance but poor defending for Iran's first goal. The attacker just glided past Maguire. The defence will be found out further into the tournament.

    • Reply posted by gm, today at 16:56

      gm replied:
      yes i agree

  • Comment posted by Living rent free inside Mellys head, today at 16:41

    Honest appraisal from Southgate but being a bit hard on the boys, the penalty at the end was a joke and a sympathy vote for the Iranians....and to be fair, Irans first goal was a cracker.

    You can only beat what's in front of you.

    • Reply posted by Mr and Mrs Banks, today at 18:53

      Mr and Mrs Banks replied:
      I don’t know… they were slow to get going and looked very vulnerable to the counter attack.
      Iran just weren’t at the races today at all so I think Southgate’s being fair.

      In a foot race between Maguire, Dier and Stones, I’d pick the turtle…

  • Comment posted by dogeared, today at 16:32

    What a difference when ditching that 5-3-2, finally unleashed the talent in this team. Hope Southgate sticks with it.

    • Reply posted by jdblues, today at 16:57

      jdblues replied:
      The less time Southgate has to prepare a team, the better England perform!

  • Comment posted by pand, today at 17:16

    Well done England, from a Scotsman but I must say an even bigger applause to the Iranian team by showing 2 fingers to the Iranian regime by not singing their national anthem….that’s literally takes balls when you live in a country like Iran…

    • Reply posted by M Cook, today at 17:55

      M Cook replied:
      Totally agree, very brave.

  • Comment posted by marble, today at 16:59

    Very ballsy of Iranian team not to sing national anthem.

    • Reply posted by Hebburn Lee, today at 17:01

      Hebburn Lee replied:
      Yep, presumably none of the team plan on going back to Iran any time soon. Hopefully their families are safe.

  • Comment posted by blueskyone, today at 16:43

    Decent start but let’s see how we get on against stronger sides.

    • Reply posted by cdiamond, today at 17:07

      cdiamond replied:
      hear hear

  • Comment posted by Claire, today at 17:24

    Well done Jack for keeping your word to young Finlay. You just made a young lad very happy.

  • Comment posted by mike, today at 16:41

    A promising start, well played England!

    • Reply posted by Mr and Mrs Banks, today at 18:54

      Mr and Mrs Banks replied:
      Even Sterling looked good!

  • Comment posted by Hi, today at 16:27

    Nah id rather us win 6-2. I also think we could have stepped it up even more but well played and well deserved. When France won last time they outscored teams. And our defence was actually pretty decent with Maguire and Stones with good covering by rice and Bellingham. Just one of those days where you happen to concede. Overall sound defensively with no real errors as such - penalty soft.

  • Comment posted by MarkC, today at 16:23

    Can't wait for December to see the Christmas tree formation!

    • Reply posted by Jimmy, today at 16:50

      Jimmy replied:
      Snowflake formation more likely.

  • Comment posted by WalkInThePark, today at 16:58

    Southgate is spot on with that assessment. A satisfying result, but we'll slip up if we play like that against the big boys of Brazil / Spain etc.

    • Reply posted by cdiamond, today at 17:10

      cdiamond replied:
      both of those teams are nowhere near as good as they were. same with Germany.

  • Comment posted by keepyourhead, today at 16:59

    Bellingham was outstanding and the best player on the pitch, he can only improve as the tournament continues. The foul on Maguire was a clear penalty no matter what team your supporting during the world cup.

    • Reply posted by Mr and Mrs Banks, today at 18:56

      Mr and Mrs Banks replied:
      He looked very good, he did. He’s physically a lot bigger than the rest of the starting 11, at only 19 as well! But I am getting Loftus-Cheek vibes…
      I hope he does get better and own the tournament!

  • Comment posted by smudgerwhite, today at 16:46

    Iran and Qatar worst teams I’ve seen in yonks

    • Reply posted by An independent England, today at 16:52

      An independent England replied:
      And Scotland.

  • Comment posted by Acky66, today at 16:41

    Great start but defence is defo an issue against better teams. I think that White is a better defensive player than either Maguire or Dier .

    • Reply posted by gm, today at 16:57

      gm replied:
      white reads the game better than maguire

  • Comment posted by Bosnia Herzegovina, today at 16:40

    How’s Iran’s goalkeeper getting on?

    • Reply posted by jeff johnson, today at 16:44

      jeff johnson replied:
      He's auditioning for Pinocchio

  • Comment posted by Wingnut, today at 16:37

    We look really strong going forward. The defence is a concern for me and how he can bring Dier on instead of anyone is scary. He is a holding midfielder who likes standing in space and will get rinsed against anyone with any ability. Sakha and Bellingham are class.

    • Reply posted by M Cook, today at 17:38

      M Cook replied:
      Do we have a defence ? Iran had four clear cut unchallenged good scoring opportunities. We will have to hope we can score more because it looks like we are going to give away a lot. Pickford would be my third choice, an accident waiting to happen.

  • Comment posted by talhah, today at 16:32

    Dier is a liability. Tamouri/white are a better choice

