Close menu

World Cup 2022: Win over Iran a 'great marker' but England 'must be better', says boss Gareth Southgate

Last updated on .From the section Englandcomments41

Breaking news
Fifa World Cup
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details

Gareth Southgate said England "put down a great marker" by thrashing Iran 6-2 in their World Cup opener but "must be better" in their final two group games.

Bukayo Saka scored twice as the Three Lions impressed in attack, but Mehdi Taremi's two goals for Iran highlighted a need for defensive improvement.

England face USA in their second Group B game on Friday (19:00 GMT).

"It's a great start but we're going to have to be better," England boss Southgate told BBC Sport.

"To win by that margin - to play as we did for the majority of the game - we've got to be really happy. That's a great marker to put down.

"But we shouldn't be conceding two goals at that stage of the match and we'll have to be right on our game against the States.

"We had, I think, 24 minutes of added time across the game, so it's a long time to focus - but we just lost concentration and when we play at a slower tempo, we're nowhere near as effective.

"I'm a miserable so-and-so and I should be more excited, but I've got to keep the team on the right track and we will have to be better."

More to follow.

BBC Sport app banner

Get the latest results and goal notifications for any team at the Fifa World Cup by downloading the BBC Sport app: Appleexternal-link - Androidexternal-link - Amazonexternal-link

BBC Sport bannerBBC Sounds logo

Get your daily dose of Fifa World Cup reaction, debate & analysis with World Cup Daily on BBC Sounds

Around the BBC footer - Sounds

Comments

Join the conversation

42 comments

  • Comment posted by OliverDMcCall, today at 16:35

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by talhah, today at 16:33

    Alex Scott should respect ppl cultures . Don’t shove your values into other ppls faces. She should be banned

  • Comment posted by Murph, today at 16:32

    Calm down, it's Iran and not Italy.

    • Reply posted by An independent England, today at 16:34

      An independent England replied:
      Italy haven't qualified.

  • Comment posted by eric, today at 16:32

    His he talking about the politics or the football

  • Comment posted by talhah, today at 16:32

    Dier is a liability. Tamouri/white are a better choice

  • Comment posted by dogeared, today at 16:32

    What a difference when ditching that 5-3-2, finally unleashed the talent in this team. Hope Southgate sticks with it.

  • Comment posted by private eye, today at 16:31

    I thought our chaps did us proud and todays performance must make us firm favourites to win the World Cup.
    At this moment in time Bobby Moore must be the proudest man in Heaven.

  • Comment posted by Yes Palace, today at 16:31

    bet Farage and Matt Le Tissier are gutted lol

    • Reply posted by talhah, today at 16:34

      talhah replied:
      Are you stole not over Brxit?

  • Comment posted by alvin21, today at 16:29

    You'd think England had beaten a top team, it's Iran

    • Reply posted by paul hirst, today at 16:32

      paul hirst replied:
      20th in World....recently beat Uruguay, England played well and made them look like mugs.

  • Comment posted by RR, today at 16:28

    Totally didn't expect Southgate to say this
    If it was Ole: We scored 6 guys, perfect performance, FANTASTICCCCC...

  • Comment posted by talhah, today at 16:27

    South Gate out !!!

    • Reply posted by simondixon2912, today at 16:32

      simondixon2912 replied:
      Lern 2 Spel

  • Comment posted by Hi, today at 16:27

    Nah id rather us win 6-2. I also think we could have stepped it up even more but well played and well deserved. When France won last time they outscored teams. And our defence was actually pretty decent with Maguire and Stones with good covering by rice and Bellingham. Just one of those days where you happen to concede. Overall sound defensively with no real errors as such - penalty soft.

  • Comment posted by CottageIndustry, today at 16:26

    He’s not wrong, you know…

  • Comment posted by Adam, today at 16:25

    Good start against a team with a strong defensive record!

    I wonder if going straight from Premier League football to the first game within a week is actually a good thing for match sharpness?

    Interested in other people's thoughts!

    • Reply posted by Al_Bundy, today at 16:34

      Al_Bundy replied:
      You could be on to something there. Our players usually looked jaded in summer tournaments.

  • Comment posted by okokok, today at 16:25

    If Southgate is blaming lack of concentration then how and what is he going to do about it ? A proffesional player should be able to concentrate for a whole game.

  • Comment posted by steve973, today at 16:24

    As a Englishman I'm disappointed in Iran where were the threatening crunching tackles didn't see any from them in that game as I wanted them to win let's hope USA and Wales can do England

  • Comment posted by Mohammed Altaf, today at 16:24

    Bellingham got to be worth £175 million now.

  • Comment posted by MarkC, today at 16:23

    Can't wait for December to see the Christmas tree formation!

  • Comment posted by Heathy94, today at 16:23

    VAR must be better, who's operating it Stevie Wonder and Andrea Bocelli?

    • Reply posted by David and Ceri, today at 16:26

      David and Ceri replied:
      Blind people jokes.. really clever

  • Comment posted by michael5698, today at 16:23

    Apparently Wales won’t wear the LGBTQ armband despite saying they 100% definitely would. Maybe Diet England should be their new name rather than Cymru.

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Elsewhere on the BBC

Fifa World Cup 2022