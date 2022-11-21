Last updated on .From the section Republic of Ireland

Stephen Kenny's Republic of Ireland side open their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign with a home game against France on 27 March

Republic of Ireland boss Stephen Kenny will finalise his plans for Euro 2024 qualification on the back of another testing few days.

A 2-1 home defeat by Norway and an fortunate 1-0 victory in Malta highlighted some of the strengths of his squad, but also more of the weaknesses.

But what specifically did we learn from the Republic's latest friendlies.

More questions than answers

Kenny had hoped to use the November friendlies to hone his team for their opening qualifier against France in March, but just how useful either game was is a matter for debate.

The French will not sit deep and invite Ireland to break them down, but that may come as a relief.

The Republic were too cautious and ponderous at times in both games and were frustrated for long periods.

They will have to defend with much greater resilience than they did in Malta in particular and will see far less of the ball, but they will have more space in which to operate when they do have it.

Shane Duffy's inclusion in the Republic side would also offer them an offensive threat at set-pieces

Time for a Duffy recall?

Republic sides have traditionally been founded on solid defence, but Kenny has been keen to employ a more expansive approach.

His confidence in his approach and faith in the new generation of players he has blooded are commendable.

The likes of Gavin Bazunu, Nathan Collins, Dara O'Shea, Josh Cullen, Jayson Molumby, Chiedozie Ogbene and Michael Obafemi have established themselves, along with Andrew Omobamidele, Jason Knight, Troy Parrott and Adam Idah, who were all unavailable for this camp.

But the Republic conceded two bad goals against Norway from set-pieces and despite a clean sheet in Malta, Kenny may have to temper his perceived idealism with pragmatism as he tries to improve his record of just eight wins in good 30 games since taking the job.

Centre-back Collins strode upfield to score a sensational goal against Ukraine in June but was at fault for Norway's winner and there may be an argument for recalling Shane Duffy in the Spring - particularly if he can force his way into the Fulham team, where he is currently on loan from Brighton.

Duffy's offensive threat during set-pieces has also helped the Republic on numerous occasions during his 55-cap international career.

McGrath back in Irish midfield

Burnley's Josh Cullen has taken on the role of fulcrum with aplomb, but there are places up for grabs around him.

Alan Browne brings forward thrust and goals, Molumby industry and energy and Jeff Hendrick huge experience.

However, Jamie McGrath's enterprise in his first appearance for his country in a year against Malta caught the eye and a man who played under Kenny for Dundalk will hope a continued run of form at Dundee United could get him the nod.

Bristol City winger Mark Sykes became the first Belfast-born player to represent the Republic since 1946 when he was introduced as a substitute in the 85th minute against Malta after being a late call-up to the squad but realistically is unlikely to be in contention to figure against France.

Michael Obafemi and Troy Parrott excelled in their forward partner against Scotland in June but weren't as impressive in subsequent games

Kenny searching for forward formula

When Parrott and Obafemi linked so well in a 3-0 Nations League victory over Scotland in June, the Republic looked to have found their front two but at 20 and 22 respectively, both men are still learning their trade.

In Parrott's absence, Callum Robinson partnered Obafemi against Norway and Ogbene in Malta, helping himself to his eighth senior international goal in the second game.

All four, as well as Idah and 18-year-old Evan Ferguson - who was handed a debut against Norway - have their strengths, but finding the right attacking blend is perhaps Kenny's biggest challenge.