Last updated on .From the section Wales

Kieffer Moore (centre) came on at at half-time to spark a Wales revival leading to an equaliser from Gareth Bale (right)

Fifa World Cup Host nation : Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details

Wales manager Robert Page transformed his team with second-half substitutions against the USA - but who would make your XI against Iran?

Page surprised many by naming Kieffer Moore on the bench for their Group B opener, but he made an impact after coming on in the 1-1 draw. Should the Bournemouth striker start on Friday?

If so, who makes way - Harry Wilson, perhaps, or Daniel James?

It is up to you as BBC Sport gives you a chance to pick your starting side.

Would you stick with the same 3-4-3 formation Wales used in their first World Cup finals fixture for 64 years?

And will you be hoping that Joe Allen has improved enough to feature - or would it be too risky to include a player who has not played since September because of injury?

Fitness may play a part in your decision, with another game coming so soon and one which will be played in intense daytime heat.

BBC Sport voters narrowly opted for Danny Ward as their first-choice goalkeeper for the game against USA - has Wayne Hennessey done enough to convince you Page is right to stick with the Nottingham Forest veteran?

Once you have submitted which players you think should start Wales' second World Cup game, remember to share it on social media using #bbcfootball.