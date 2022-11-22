Last updated on .From the section National League

Halifax Town have won five of their nine home games this season

Halifax's home game against Dorking Wanderers in the National League has been postponed because of a waterlogged pitch for a second time this month.

The game was originally scheduled to take place on 1 November but heavy rain left the pitch unplayable.

Dorking have complained about the timing of the postponement, as they said they were boarding their coach when they were told the game was off. external-link

They say they are now looking to host a friendly on Tuesday instead.

No date has been set for the rearranged fixture.

The Shaymen are 14th in the National League table, while Dorking are three points and two places lower in 16th.