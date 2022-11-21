Twelve months. Twelve pictures.
Giovanni van Bronckhorst's anniversary as Rangers manager was only marked on Friday, but he won't enjoy a second following his sacking by the Ibrox board on Monday.
Here, BBC Scotland looks back on his brief tenure in a dozen photographs after the Dutchman became the Rangers manager with the third-shortest tenure in the club's history.
1. Ominous beginnings
2. Finding form in Europe
3. Title defence topples
4. Wunderbar
5. Old Firm revenge
6. Sensational semi-final, second leg
7. Sick in Seville
8. Ending the season with silverware
9. Careful what you wish for
10. Liverpool hit seven to lump on pressure
11. Beginning of the end
12. Full-time