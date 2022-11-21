Pete Wild has led Barrow to 11 wins from 19 league games since taking over as manager in the summer

Barrow manager Pete Wild has urged his club to "enjoy where we are" as they sit fourth in League Two.

The 3-1 victory over Hartlepool on Saturday put them four points behind the automatic promotion spots.

It was a fourth win in their past five league games and an eighth home win out of 10 matches.

"Let's just enjoy where we are at the moment," Wild told BBC Radio Cumbria. "Let's enjoy we've won eight out of 10 at home and let's just keep going."

He added: "Nothing was ever won at the end of November, but if we're there or above there at the start of May, we'll all be doing somersaults."

This is Barrow's third season back in the English Football League and in the previous two campaigns they finished 21st and 22nd, finishing five and six points respectively above the relegation spots.

Former Oldham Athletic and FC Halifax Town manager Wild knows the Bluebirds are punching above their weight to be flying high in the table.

"Let's keep throwing points on the board and let's have that relegation party as soon as possible knowing that we're not going down," he said. "Then we'll reassess from there."