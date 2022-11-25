Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Connah's Quay beat Cardiff Met in the 2022 Nathaniel MG Cup final

Holders Connah's Quay Nomads host Taffs Well of the Cymru South in the Nathaniel MG Cup semi-finals.

Taffs Well overcame Ynyshir Albion, Trefelin BGC, Haverfordwest County and Afan Lido to reach the last four.

Nomads, second in the Cymru Premier, go into the game on the back of a 12 game unbeaten run in all competitions.

Last season's beaten finalists Cardiff Met travel to Bala Town in the other semi-final., with both games being played on Saturday.

Met, beaten on penalties by Connah's Quay in last season's final, won the competition in 2019.

Bala will be looking to reach the final for the third time having lost to Carmarthen in 2014 and against the New Saints a year later.