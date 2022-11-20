Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Rangers are considering a move for Scotland and Norwich City midfielder Kenny McLean, with the 30-year-old out of contract at the end of this season. (Daily Express) external-link

Forward Jerry Yates admits it's "nice" to hear his name being linked with clubs such as Rangers after impressive form with Blackpool in recent seasons. (Football Scotland) external-link

Celtic midfielder Matt O'Riley has hit out at Everton youngster Isaac Price, saying a horror tackle in their Sydney Cup friendly that went unpunished by the referee could have broken his leg. (Football Scotland) external-link

Manager Ange Postecoglou says he would love to take Celtic to Japan for the club's next trip abroad. (Herald external-link , subscription required)

Rangers missed out on the chance to sign Brighton and Ecuador winger Jeremy Sarmiento, the player's father has revealed. (Scotsman) external-link

Fashion Sakala has taken to social media to confirm he's "very fine" after malicious rumours surrounding the Rangers forward were spread online. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Aberdeen vice-captain Ross McCrorie believes he is in his best position after switching to a back three at the Dons. (Press & Journal external-link subscription required)

Celtic midfielder Matt O'Riley has vowed to break into the Denmark squad next year after missing out on a place at the World Cup. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Hibernian forward Martin Boyle is "gutted" to miss the World Cup through injury but is staying on with the Australia squad in Qatar to act as "vibe manager" for his team-mates. (Scotsman) external-link

Dundee United defender Aziz Behich reveals he won't be swapping shirts when Australia face Kylian Mbappe and co in Qatar, insisting his national colours mean more. (Courier external-link , subscription required)