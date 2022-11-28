Close menu
FIFA World Cup - Group H
South KoreaSouth Korea2GhanaGhana3

South Korea 2-3 Ghana: Ghana beat South Korea in thriller

By Emma SandersBBC Sport at Education City Stadium, Qatar

Last updated on .From the section World Cup

Ghana won an exhilarating match packed with twists and turns against South Korea in front of a vibrant crowd at Education City Stadium in Qatar.

A 10-minute spell in the first half by the African nation gave them a 2-0 lead courtesy of goals from Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu and Ajax's Mohammed Kudus.

However, noisy celebrations by Ghana fans at half time were dampened by a South Korea comeback after the break.

Two stunning headers in three minutes from Cho Gue-sung, the top scorer in his domestic league, levelled the game after 61 minutes.

But the impressive Kudus, who had deftly headed in Jordan Ayew's cross in the first half, added a final twist when he thumped in a third for Ghana to break South Korea's hearts.

Chances continued to fall South Korea's way as they searched for another equaliser but, despite 10 minutes of added time, Ghana held on.

Ghana celebrate their second goal
Ghana scored three goals in a World Cup match for the first time

There were emotional scenes at the final whistle as many South Korea players fell to the ground while manager Paulo Bento was sent off for arguing with English referee Anthony Taylor for not allowing a corner to be taken despite the 10 minutes having elapsed.

"We had the opportunity to have a corner kick, the referee took that opportunity away from us," assistant coach Sergio Costa said afterwards.

"Paulo [Bento] reacted, I was close by and he said nothing that was inappropriate to the referee. It was a reaction from a person that felt a lack of fairness at the end of the match.

"It is a normal reaction from someone that did everything to win and didn't. We can feel sad and we can feel a lack of justice. We gave our souls on the pitch."

In contrast, elated Ghana substitutes sprinted onto the pitch to celebrate as fans in the stand blew whistles and danced in celebration.

With Portugal to come next for South Korea, this feels a significant defeat, while Ghana - unfortunate to lose against Portugal - will face Uruguay in good spirits in their final game.

Dramatic ending to key match in Group H

Ghana fans celebrate
Ghana fans were in great voice throughout and celebrated loudly at the end

It was a frenetic game from beginning to end as both teams enjoyed spells of pressure without ever gaining sustained control.

South Korea started quickly, winning numerous corners and getting star forward Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur on the ball regularly.

He was locked in a battle with young Brighton full-back Tariq Lamptey down the left wing but Ghana defended well and limited South Korea's chances.

Then came Ghana's two goals in 10 minutes and as Bento's side trudged off at half time, a way back into the game did not appear likely.

Southampton's Salisu pounced on a scramble in the box to poke in the opener after 24 minutes before Kudus flicked on Ayew's cross and sprinted to the corner flag in delirious celebration.

But Gue-sung suddenly had South Korea fans on their feet - with some even close to tears - as two superb headers brought the teams level and briefly silenced the dancing Ghana supporters.

The momentum was with South Korea but Kudus was clinical when he thumped in a third and decisive goal after team-mate Inaki Williams had missed a cross from the left.

Ghana goalkeeper Lawrence Ati Zigi made several saves in the closing minutes as South Korea poured forward but to no avail.

The scenes at full time indicated the importance of the result to both teams, the real significance of which will be felt after the Uruguay-Portugal game in Monday's late kick-off in Group H.

"The second half was totally different. We had control, possession and opportunities to score but the result at the end is totally unfair," added South Korea's Costa.

"Not even a tie would have been fair. We clearly deserved to win. I think we can be very proud of what we did and can count on us in the next match."

Player of the match

LampteyTariq Lamptey

with an average of 8.34

South Korea

  1. Squad number9Player nameCho Gue-Sung
    Average rating

    7.86

  2. Squad number4Player nameKim Min-Jae
    Average rating

    6.83

  3. Squad number18Player nameLee Kang-In
    Average rating

    6.80

  4. Squad number7Player nameSon Heung-Min
    Average rating

    6.68

  5. Squad number3Player nameKim Jin-Su
    Average rating

    6.54

  6. Squad number5Player nameJung Woo-Young
    Average rating

    6.51

  7. Squad number25Player nameJeong Woo-Yeong
    Average rating

    6.51

  8. Squad number16Player nameHwang Ui-Jo
    Average rating

    6.41

  9. Squad number6Player nameHwang In-Beom
    Average rating

    6.39

  10. Squad number17Player nameNa Sang-Ho
    Average rating

    6.39

  11. Squad number15Player nameKim Moon-Hwan
    Average rating

    6.32

  12. Squad number19Player nameKim Young-Gwon
    Average rating

    6.29

  13. Squad number22Player nameKwon Chang-Hoon
    Average rating

    6.28

  14. Squad number20Player nameKwon Kyung-Won
    Average rating

    6.21

  15. Squad number1Player nameKim Seung-gyu
    Average rating

    5.78

Ghana

  1. Squad number2Player nameLamptey
    Average rating

    8.34

  2. Squad number20Player nameKudus
    Average rating

    8.07

  3. Squad number4Player nameSalisu
    Average rating

    8.04

  4. Squad number9Player nameJ Ayew
    Average rating

    7.95

  5. Squad number10Player nameA Ayew
    Average rating

    7.91

  6. Squad number1Player nameAti-Zigi
    Average rating

    7.77

  7. Squad number18Player nameAmartey
    Average rating

    7.72

  8. Squad number21Player nameAbdul Samed
    Average rating

    7.70

  9. Squad number5Player namePartey
    Average rating

    7.69

  10. Squad number14Player nameMensah
    Average rating

    7.66

  11. Squad number19Player nameWilliams
    Average rating

    7.63

  12. Squad number22Player nameSulemana
    Average rating

    7.29

  13. Squad number8Player nameKyereh
    Average rating

    7.27

  14. Squad number23Player nameDjiku
    Average rating

    7.11

  15. Squad number17Player nameBaba
    Average rating

    6.98

  16. Squad number3Player nameOdoi
    Average rating

    6.67

Line-ups

South Korea

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Kim Seung-gyu
  • 15Kim
  • 4KimSubstituted forKwonat 90+2'minutes
  • 19Kim Young-GwonBooked at 77mins
  • 3Kim
  • 5Jung Woo-YoungBooked at 27minsSubstituted forHwangat 79'minutes
  • 6Hwang
  • 22KwonSubstituted forLeeat 57'minutes
  • 25JeongSubstituted forNaat 45'minutes
  • 7Son Heung-Min
  • 9Cho

Substitutes

  • 2Yoon
  • 8Paik
  • 10Lee Jae-Sung
  • 11Hwang Hee-Chan
  • 12Song
  • 13Son
  • 14Hong Chul
  • 16Hwang
  • 17Na
  • 18Lee
  • 20Kwon
  • 21Cho Hyun-Woo
  • 23Kim
  • 24Cho
  • 26Song

Ghana

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Ati-Zigi
  • 2LampteyBooked at 73minsSubstituted forOdoiat 78'minutes
  • 18AmarteyBooked at 21mins
  • 4Salisu
  • 14MensahSubstituted forBabaat 88'minutes
  • 5Partey
  • 21Abdul Samed
  • 20KudusSubstituted forDjikuat 83'minutes
  • 10A AyewSubstituted forKyerehat 78'minutes
  • 9J AyewSubstituted forSulemanaat 78'minutes
  • 19Williams

Substitutes

  • 3Odoi
  • 6Owusu
  • 7Fatawu
  • 8Kyereh
  • 11Bukari
  • 12Danlad
  • 13Afriyie
  • 15Aidoo
  • 16Nurudeen
  • 17Baba
  • 22Sulemana
  • 23Djiku
  • 24Sowah
  • 25Semenyo
  • 26Seidu
Referee:
Anthony Taylor
Attendance:
43,983

Match Stats

Home TeamSouth KoreaAway TeamGhana
Possession
Home63%
Away37%
Shots
Home22
Away7
Shots on Target
Home7
Away3
Corners
Home13
Away5
Fouls
Home13
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Korea Republic 2, Ghana 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Korea Republic 2, Ghana 3.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Korea Republic. Conceded by Salis Abdul Samed.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Kwon Kyung-Won (Korea Republic) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Hwang In-Beom.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lee Kang-In (Korea Republic) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Korea Republic. Conceded by Abdul Rahman Baba.

  7. Post update

    Kwon Kyung-Won (Korea Republic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Iñaki Williams (Ghana).

  9. Post update

    Foul by Cho Gue-Sung (Korea Republic).

  10. Post update

    Alexander Djiku (Ghana) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Kim Jin-Su (Korea Republic) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kim Young-Gwon with a cross.

  12. Post update

    Hwang In-Beom (Korea Republic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Kamaldeen Sulemana (Ghana).

  14. Post update

    Corner, Korea Republic. Conceded by Lawrence Ati-Zigi.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Cho Gue-Sung (Korea Republic) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Lee Kang-In.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Korea Republic. Conceded by Denis Odoi.

  17. Post update

    Kwon Kyung-Won (Korea Republic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Iñaki Williams (Ghana).

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Korea Republic. Kwon Kyung-Won replaces Kim Min-Jae.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Na Sang-Ho (Korea Republic) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kim Jin-Su.

Comments

Join the conversation

403 comments

  • Comment posted by Footy_fan, today at 15:07

    No sideways passing.
    No going down like flies.
    No parking the bus

    Just pure entertaining football 👏👏

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 15:09

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      What is going on guys. The two matches today that i thought would be pants have been two of the best matches we have seen so far during this World Cup

  • Comment posted by Janner, today at 15:07

    A great day for African Football - in fact a great 48 hours with Morocco yesterday. Superb football and athleticism.

    I would love a new name to be etched on the World Cup.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 15:18

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Kudus to the way Ghana played today and i bet they will be having a Partey afterwards to celebrate their win

  • Comment posted by BMK, today at 15:07

    What a cracking match. First two games today have been top drawer for entertainment, lots of goals and plenty of drama…. No diving, no rolling around feigning injury…. Best leave that behaviour to the Portugal v Ururguay players tonight!!!!

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 15:18

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      How can you give the manager a red card when the match has finished. Who makes up these rules

  • Comment posted by LFCFAN_TX, today at 15:09

    What a game! That was exhausting. Well done Ghana. Nice to see that Anthony Taylor can wind up people of all nations as well. Truly heart warming.

  • Comment posted by Trouble and wife, today at 15:10

    How are England ranked above these teams? They pass FORWARD, cross the ball and have lots of shots

  • Comment posted by peerlessgt, today at 15:05

    Respect the bbc, but the quality of commentary…I miss the critical analysis of Alan Green but he didn’t fit with the diversity tick box mentality. He told the truth and didn’t sell out to the premier league sycophants. If I’ve heard the phrase “…ever so well” once I’ve heard it a million times. Someone have a word, expand your vocabulary. Then there’s the lazy superlatives; so tedious.

    • Reply posted by Trouble and wife, today at 15:13

      Trouble and wife replied:
      Dionne Dublin is nearly as bad as Clinton Morrisons

  • Comment posted by RivalFan, today at 15:07

    Not bad for a team ranked 11 places below Qatar in the FIFA World Rankings...

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 15:23

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Shame Qatar could not perform at their best on the biggest stage of all

  • Comment posted by RR, today at 15:05

    Great few days for African teams - Morocco, Senegal and Ghana all win, and Cameroon come from 3-1 down to draw with Serbia

    • Reply posted by antFIFA, today at 15:11

      antFIFA replied:
      Yes they've really Ghanad my respect

  • Comment posted by big nolte, today at 15:04

    Two cracking games when you're at work , cheers lads 😂

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 15:18

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Kudus to every Ghana player who helped their country win their first game at this years World Cup

  • Comment posted by DrNige, today at 15:22

    It's to the referees discretion when they blow the final whistle. There is nothing in the rules that corners must be taken. 11 minutes was enough, not his fault.

    • Reply posted by Cromwell, today at 15:23

      Cromwell replied:
      People just don't know the rules.

  • Comment posted by O C, today at 15:13

    Match of the Tournament, so far. Well done, Ghana.
    (From a neutral.)

  • Comment posted by HOUGHTON, today at 15:06

    Best game so far. Thank God England seem to always avoid South Korea

    • Reply posted by 2 cents, today at 15:13

      2 cents replied:
      That's because FIFA is corrupt and make sure England always get weak opposition. Despite that England will never win a world cup.

  • Comment posted by Kokole Nyamamale, today at 15:19

    Now. On to the antics, skullduggery and diving masterclass.
    Uruguay v Portugal.

  • Comment posted by 2 cents, today at 15:11

    Need more African and Asian teams in the world cup and less of European teams like England that play a boring brand of football.

  • Comment posted by The Football Guru, today at 15:19

    Looking good for a Ghana v Brazil meeting now I will be surprised if Uruguay have enough firepower to beat them but such hard cheese for South Korea they definitely deserved a draw.

  • Comment posted by Osh-Kosh , today at 15:10

    That was a great football match. No antics..

  • Comment posted by NB22, today at 15:05

    What another great game.

    S Korea came out in that second half like the manager said they would be put in Squid Games if they didn't do better.

    Son in tears and Ghana getting the Partey started.

    Great day for football so far.

    • Reply posted by TheTroll, today at 15:12

      TheTroll replied:
      Lol squid games

  • Comment posted by James_Autar, today at 15:15

    Most exciting game so far and brilliantly refereed by Anthony Taylor who allowed play to flow, was firm, fair and correct in every decision. No exhibitions of grandeur. I hope the FIFA hierarchy have noted his performance. Sadly the BBC commentary by Jonathan Pearce was diabolical. His voice is virtually unintelligble and he just prattles on and on without conviction.

    • Reply posted by Cromwell, today at 15:20

      Cromwell replied:
      He was excellent. Some on here simply have no idea of the rules. His handling at the end of the SK manager was very professional.

  • Comment posted by Motley Shrew, today at 15:10

    2 superb games so far today - Kudos to Ghana

    • Reply posted by you go chavez, today at 15:15

      you go chavez replied:
      You mean Kudus for Ghana

      Ghana ɔ sɛ yiɛɛɛɛɛ !

  • Comment posted by Tom, today at 15:09

    Great game! So refreshing to see two attacking sides throwing caution to the wind (You watching Mr Southgate?)
    And of course the English ref has to make himself the centre of attention right at the end. Nothing new there!

    • Reply posted by Cromwell, today at 15:15

      Cromwell replied:
      He blew for time when time was up. What's your point?

