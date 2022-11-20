Last updated on .From the section World Cup

England and Wales begin their World Cup campaigns on Monday, with the former facing Iran and the latter against the USA.

But how much do you know about their players?

Test your knowledge in the latest Question of Sport quiz.

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

Paul Parker, Peter Reid, John Hartson and Ashley Williams appear on Question of Sport's World Cup Special as England and Wales battle for the bragging rights. Catch up on the BBC iPlayer.