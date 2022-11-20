Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Rangers and Glasgow City remain level on points at the top of SWPL1 after the sides drew at Petershill Park.

City became the first team to scored against reigning champions Rangers in the league this season when Lauren Davidson converted a penalty.

However, Tessel Middag levelled with a spot-kick of her own.

The result meant Celtic's 3-0 win over Hearts drew them to within a point of the top two. Amy Gallacher scored either side of Olivia Fergusson's goal.

Rangers, who face Celtic next, still lead City on goal difference and almost won late on when Lisa Martinez's header came back off the crossbar.

Elsewhere, Partick Thistle moved into a five-goal lead against Hamilton Academical through Linzi Taylor (two), Rachel Donaldson, Abbie Ferguson and Jordan McLintock (penalty) before Megan Quinn replied with a spot-kick for the hosts. It finished 5-1.

Rosie Livingstone gave Hibs the lead from the penalty spot away to Glasgow Women and Eilidh Adams doubled the visitors' lead before the break. Shannon Leishman's cross was deflected into the net for Hibs' third before Adams added her second and substitute Krystyna Freda netted a double to complete a 6-0 victory.

Alana Marshall put Spartans in front away to Dundee United but Tammy Harkin's goal brought the home side level before Danni McGinley gave the Tangerines a stoppage-time 2-1 win.

Gill Inglis, Katie Rice and Kaela McDonald-Nguah gave Motherwell a 3-0 half-time lead against Aberdeen. Bailley Collins replied for the Dons but McDonald-Nguah soon got her second of the match for a 4-1 win.