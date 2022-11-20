Last updated on .From the section Wales

Joe Allen helped Wales reach their first World Cup since 1958

Midfielder Joe Allen has been ruled out of Wales' World Cup opener against the United States on Monday because of a hamstring injury.

Swansea City's Allen was a major doubt having not played since 17 September.

"We said from the start, we're going to give every possible chance that we can to get him to play that first game," said Wales manager Robert Page.

"We could have pushed him, but if he breaks down then he's definitely out of the tournament. Risk over reward."

Wales face Iran on Friday and play their final Group A game against England on 29 November.

Swansea boss Russell Martin said Allen's medical treatment at the club "wasn't good enough", but he was named in Wales' squad for Qatar.

A key player for Wales, 32-year-old Allen played at the past two European Championships and earned a place in the official Uefa team of the tournament when Wales reached the semi-finals of Euro 2016.

Other than him, Wales have their entire 26-man squad to choose from against the US.