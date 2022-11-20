Last updated on .From the section Wales

Joe Allen helped Wales reach their first World Cup since 1958

Wales midfielder Joe Allen is out of Monday's World Cup opener against the United States with a hamstring injury.

Swansea City's Allen was a major doubt having not played since September.

"We said from the start we were going to give him every possible chance but he's not going to make it if I'm being completely honest," says manager Robert Page.

"If he breaks down, he's definitely out for the tournament. We're not going to push him."

After taking on the United States on Monday, 21 November, Wales face Iran four days later, and complete the group stage against neighbours England on Tuesday, 29 November.

Allen had hoped to be fit for their group opener after Swans boss Russell Martin expressed anger at the player's medical treatment at the Championship club.

Martin had said Allen's treatment "wasn't good enough", but the 32-year-old, who has not played since 17 September, was still named in Wales' squad for Qatar by boss Robert Page.

