Jason Cummings is joined in the Australia squad by Scotland-based players like Cammy Devlin

From sitting on the bench with Dundee 10 months ago to inclusion in Australia's World Cup finals squad, Jason Cummings goes into their opener in Qatar against holders France insisting "we are here to win games".

The 27-year-old Edinburgh-born striker admits "it's surreal" that only his second Socceroos appearance could come on the world's biggest stage on Tuesday.

For Cummings, who had earned two Scotland caps five years ago, the gamble of switching to represent his mother's homeland has paid off handsomely.

"I'm really fortunate to be here and can't wait to get started," he told BBC Scotland. "It's the World Cup - probably the biggest tournament in the world - and it's just a dream come true."

Yet Cummings' career looked to be petering out when he was sidelined by Dundee in December after being sent home from training having made just six starts in 18 appearances as the Dark Blues slid towards relegation from the Scottish Premiership.

A move to Nick Montgomery's Central Coast Mariners provided the lifeline he needed.

"I was at Dundee and it wasn't working out really," Cummings said. "I was on the bench a lot and I wasn't getting my chance.

"So I decided to try something else, the Mariners popped up and I thought that was perfect - a clean slate, reinvent myself somewhere else. Obviously with me already having an Australian passport and my mum being born in Australia, it made sense."

Scoring 13 times in 27 appearances for the side sitting mid-table in the A-League led to a scoring debut as a substitute in Australia's 2-0 win over New Zealand in September.

"I've loved it," he said. "It's a good league, a good standard and it's a good lifestyle as well. Best thing I've done.

"It was my goal to try to get into the Socceroos when I came over to Australia, I managed to get into the last camp and it was really good, got a goal and my aim was always to get into the squad for the World Cup. To be here is just unbelievable and I'm loving every second."

'I always believed in my own ability'

Jason Cummings (centre) has scored 13 goals for Central Coast Mariners

Cummings looked destined for the top following a transfer to Nottingham Forest in 2017 after banging in 71 goals over four seasons with Hibs.

However, with a flamboyant off-field persona often overshadowing his on-field abilities, the goals dried up at the City Ground, and in subsequent loans spells with Rangers, Peterborough United and Luton Town, before moves to Shrewsbury Town and Dundee.

"I always believed in my own ability," Cummings said. "I knew I was capable if I got that opportunity.

"Coming to Australia was probably the best thing I've ever done in my career. I got that opportunity to play for the Mariners, I had a manager who believed in me and he played me every week. I was just enjoying life on and off the pitch, so everything just went well for me."

Cummings was able to switch allegiances because his total of four minutes as a Scotland substitute against Netherlands and Hungary came in friendlies.

"It was the proudest moment of my career" to get the call from Australia head coach Arnold telling him he was going to the World Cup.

"It was unbelievable," he recalled. "My whole family were super proud and it was emotional.

"Coming over in January, I just fell in love with the country and fell in love with the people and to get the call-up was a dream come true. I've had a lot of tough times in my career and it was just a proud moment. Now I'm here, I'm just embracing every single moment."

'We are out to create history'

Cummings joins a squad with plenty of Scottish connections despite Sunday's withdrawal of Aberdeen-born Hibs winger Martin Boyle through injury.

Heart of Midlothian's Nathaniel Atkinson and Kye Rowles, Dundee United's Aziz Behich and Stoke City's Aberdeen-born Harry Souttar are all vying for a place in defence against the reigning World Cup champions, while Celtic's Aaron Mooy, Hearts' Cammy Devlin and St Mirren's Keanu Baccus are pushing for midfield berths.

As Dundee prepare to host Airdrieonians in the Scottish Cup on Saturday, their former team-mate is contemplating how to breach a defence containing the likes of Arsenal's William Saliba and Manchester United's Raphael Varane before turning his attention to Tunisia and Denmark.

"It's going to be a tough group," Cummings admitted. "But the boys are ready and we are looking good in training, with a lot of energy.

"We are out to create history and show everyone how good we are as a team. Football is a funny sport, with lots of ups and downs, and I'm just enjoying the good times at the moment."