Martin Boyle (left) had been included in the Australia squad's official team photo in Qatar

Hibernian winger Martin Boyle has been forced to withdraw from the Australia World Cup squad due to injury.

The Aberdeen-born 29-year-old had been a regular starter under national head coach Graham Arnold, earning 19 caps and scoring five goals.

But he has failed to recover sufficiently from a knee injury picked up in late October.

"We all feel for Martin and it is a cruel blow for him on the eve of the World Cup," Arnold said.

"He has been an integral part of our journey to get to Qatar and we thank him for everything he has given the Socceroos during this campaign. We also thank his club, who have done everything possible from their end to try and help with Martin's recovery."

Melbourne City winger Marco Tilio, the 21-year-old who had been with Australia's since Tuesday as a precaution, comes into the party for the finals as a replacement.

"Marco has done everything that has been asked of him to be ready for this tournament," Arnold said. "He was an important member of our Tokyo 2020 Olympic team, he has started the A-League Men's season well and he is familiar with the national team set-up and we are looking forward to what he can bring to our squad for the tournament."

Boyle had flown to Qatar for further treatment from Australia's medical team but was forced to withdraw from the 26-man squad on Saturday night.

The winger had picked up his injury in a 3-0 Scottish Premiership win over St Mirren in which he opened the scoring from the penalty spot - his fourth of the season.

Boyle had returned for a second spell with Hibs in August 2021 after suffering relegation after six months in the Saudi Arabian top flight with Al Faisaly.

Australia open their World Cup finals campaign on Tuesday against France, who also on Sunday lost one of their key players when Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema was ruled out of the tournament through injury.