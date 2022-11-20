Last updated on .From the section Irish

Curran's goal separated the sides in east Belfast

A stunning Ryan Curran volley earned Cliftonville an impressive 1-0 win over 10-man Glentoran in a gripping encounter at The Oval.

Curran's eighth-minute strike sees the Reds leapfrog the Glens into second place in the Premiership table.

Glens winger Conor McMenamin was forced off injured in the first half, having started just over a week after suffering a suspected fractured leg.

Home midfielder Shay McCartan was shown a straight red on 73 minutes.

Ronan Doherty hit the crossbar for the visitors soon after that before Glens substitute Terry Devlin missed a great chance to equalise for Mick McDermott's men late on.

Curran's stylish goal came after home defender Patrick McClean tried to clear Rory Hale's corner, with the ball dropping to Curran and the ex-Derry striker displaying fine technique to beat Aaron McCarey with power and precision.

McCartan's red card, meanwhile, was shown for a tackle on Rory Hale, with the former Northern Ireland international catching him with his trailing leg after a lunge.

As well as the defeat meaning the Glens fail to close the six-point gap between them and leaders Larne in the table, they also now have a concern over McMenamin after he had to go off injured in the 23rd minute.

Having made a surprise return to the team after it was feared he had fractured his leg against Coleraine last Friday night, the winger was tackled early on by Curran and limped off soon after.

Paddy McLaughlin's men had a flurry of chances to make the victory more comfortable. Ronan Hale was through on goal but shot wide while brother Rory couldn't test McCarey when unmarked in the box.

At the other end, substitute Devlin should have equalised late on when he connected with Marcus Kane's looping cross, but his header from four yards out was off target.

In the first half, Jay Donnelly thought he had levelled when he tapped home after good work by McCartan, but the goal was ruled out for offside.

The defeat means Glentoran, who also lost Hrvoje Plum to an early injury, are a point behind the Reds and six behind Larne, though have played a game less than both.