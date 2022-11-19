Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour is open to a move to a European club on loan after struggling for action since joining Brighton & Hove Albion from Chelsea. (Sun on Sunday) external-link

Nicolas Raskin is not a Rangers target in the January window, according to his representative, despite reports linking the 21-year-old midfielder with a move to Ibrox with his contract with Standard Liege expiring this summer. (Scottish Sunday Express) external-link

Jan Wouters says former Netherlands midfield teammate Giovanni van Bronckhorst will battle for his Rangers future and won't walk away from being manager at Ibrox. (Sunday Mail) external-link

Forward Daizen Maeda, who is with the Japan squad preparing for the World Cup finals, says he has never met a coach like Harry Kewell and that the Australian helped improve his form with Celtic this season. (Scotland On Sunday) external-link

Australia head coach Graham Arnold has revealed that Celtic midfielder Aaron Mooy gave up £200,000 in wages from former club Shanghai Port to help their country qualify for the World Cup finals. (Sydney Morning Herald via Scottish Sunday Express) external-link

Hibernian midfielder Jake Doyle-Hayes, who is poised to return from injury, had an operation on his ankle last month after a tackle from manager Lee Johnson. (Sunday Mail) external-link

Billy Dodds has branded the Scottish Professional Football League's decision not to allow Inverness Caledonian Thistle to recall their loan players "embarrassing" and claimed that he is jeopardising the physical and mental health of the Highland club's youngsters by drafting them into his injury-hit first-team squad. (The Herald On Sunday) external-link