Close menu

England: 'No escape from furnace and expectation at World Cup 2022'

By Phil McNultyChief football writer in Doha

Last updated on .From the section Englandcomments462

World Cup 2022: Rio Ferdinand answers your World Cup questions

England's players have been seeking respite from Doha's searing heat by sticking their heads in what they have labelled 'the heat shack' at the Al Wakrah Sports Complex training headquarters.

The large fan blasting out cold air is a glorious relief after the intensive training sessions carried out under the gaze of manager Gareth Southgate and assistant Steve Holland at the 12,000-capacity Saoud Abdulrahman Stadium.

Now, however, is the time for the serious business to begin and there will be no escape from the furnace or the expectation in the unforgiving environment of World Cup combat when they open their campaign against Iran in the Khalifa International Stadium on Monday.

For a start, Iran must not be underestimated under the wise, experienced guidance of former Manchester United assistant manager and Real Madrid coach Carlos Queiroz. This is a team 20th in the Fifa rankings who can boast a recent victory over Uruguay.

And Southgate will not be fooled by the blizzard of compliments engulfing him and England from Queiroz when he held his final media briefing in the vast Doha media centre on Sunday evening. Queiroz was in no mood to run out of superlatives - "the most competitive England team since 1966" - but behind the smiles lie potential hazards.

Southgate is adept at protecting his players from the noise surrounding major tournaments but that is impossible here in Qatar - a World Cup shrouded in controversy about how the global showpiece ended up here, how it came to be staged in winter and the hosts' treatment of migrant workers and the LGBTG+ communities.

Southgate leads England into his third major tournament with a record second only to World Cup winner Sir Alf Ramsey after a semi-final loss to Croatia in the 2018 World Cup in Russia and a Euro 2020 final defeat on penalties to Italy.

While it may be stretching the point to suggest Southgate's star has fallen dramatically since the agony against Italy, there is no question the reservoir of goodwill he could call on in those days is not as plentiful. He will be on barren territory if England slip up in this unique World Cup in Qatar.

England's record since that night against Italy at Wembley in July 2021 has been decidedly average - playing 15 games, winning seven, drawing five and losing three. They have not won since they beat the Ivory Coast 3-0 at Wembley in March and are on a winless run of six games, including three defeats which resulted in the embarrassment - not huge, but still an embarrassment - of relegation from their Uefa Nations League group.

BBC Analysis editor Ros Atkins looks at the controversies around the Qatar World Cup

The change in mood towards England's manager was at its most audible when he received heavy criticism from fans during and after the 4-0 home loss to Hungary at Molineux in June and suffered similar treatment from travelling support after losing to Italy in Milan in September.

It was all a far cry from the 'Southgate, you're the one' refrain that was the constant backing track to the feats in Russia and during Euro 2020.

And the mood change flags up the increased pressure on Southgate and an England squad that has looked stale in recent times, with a stodgy style of football which has prompted background noise about the manager's perceived negative approach brought into even sharper relief by poor results.

He is self-aware enough to understand his style has come under increasing scrutiny, particularly given the gifted attackers at his disposal and, in his media briefing in Doha, he said: "That's an area that's been questioned in our country - and we can only answer that by scoring goals and winning matches."

Southgate's 26-man World Cup squad was an answer to some of those gripes with the positive move to include Leicester City's James Maddison, a gloriously inventive player and exuberant personality who played his only 34 minutes of international football as a substitute against Montenegro in the pre-pandemic era of November 2019.

He also produced a progressive surprise in including Chelsea's Conor Gallagher. It was an England World Cup squad of positive intent.

The sight of Maddison excluded from England's main training group recovering a from a knee injury sustained in Leicester's final game before the World Cup at West Ham United has been the only cloud over their preparations.

England have one of the game's great young talents in 19-year-old Jude Bellingham. The Qatar stage is made for him but those who accuse Southgate of using the cloak of conservatism will watch to see how he deploys such forward-thinking players as Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Mason Mount, Bukayo Saka and Gallagher over the course of this campaign.

Declan Rice is another £100m-rated midfield player. Southgate has riches in the front window but there is an ominous vulnerability about the goods at the back. England's defence, as ever, is the worry.

Southgate's own future has also been a sub-plot to this World Cup, not that he should be under threat of dismissal or that the Football Association would even consider it barring a catastrophic failure here. He also has the security of a contract until December 2024.

It was Southgate himself who introduced the subject last summer when he stated: "I won't outstay my welcome."

This is his third tournament - a figure of significance as it was the tally achieved by predecessors Sven-Goran Eriksson and Roy Hodgson - not that his record should ever be compared to theirs, especially the latter.

If England win the World Cup, what is there left for Southgate to do? If England achieve a par score, say reaching the last eight, but fall short of what they did in 2018, this most sensible and realistic man may just feel his course is run. He would not be short of offers in club management.

So there is much riding on this for Southgate and England - and there will be much focus on his continued loyalty to Manchester United captain Harry Maguire.

Maguire's main currency is his performances in major tournaments but a lot has happened to the 29-year-old since July 2021 and it has mainly involved his steep decline to the point where he has been largely surplus to replacements at Old Trafford this season.

He has even heard his name jeered by England fans but Southgate is clearly convinced the error-riddled display which contributed to two of Germany's goals in the 3-3 draw at Wembley in September will be forgotten within the major tournament environment in which Maguire has excelled.

Southgate will stand by Maguire and his players will stand by the manager who has made turning up for England duty a pleasure once more in the last six years - something captain Harry Kane is eager to repay with success in Qatar.

Kane said: "Gareth has been incredible for us as a group of players. The records in the 2018 World Cup and Euros speak for themselves and we always feel we should be judged on major tournaments.

"It's been a good period for us over the last four years and this is another opportunity to take another step forward."

Southgate has looked re-energised here after sometimes cutting a jaded figure in England's Uefa Nations League campaign. He is focused and promises to be more ruthless. Now comes the acid test.

Failure in the Uefa Nations League is quickly forgotten - the same does not apply to the World Cup. Southgate and his players will enter the real heat shack in Doha on Monday afternoon.

Comments

Join the conversation

471 comments

  • Comment posted by Sheffield 6, today at 20:43

    The England team taking the knee as a stand against Racism. But still attending the tournament when gay people are beaten, slaves were used to make the stadium and human rights don't exist.

    But yes England you take the knee.

    A better stand would be to boycott the WC, a very dark day for footballer and lining the pocket of FIFA and sponsors.

    • Reply posted by Chris Cornell, today at 20:44

      Chris Cornell replied:
      Spot on. Hypocrites the lot of them.

  • Comment posted by Chas7, today at 20:42

    Its this simple.
    Its the culture. It may not be right but it has been this way for centuries. You shpukd respect that whether you agree or not.
    If you don't like it, don't go.
    Don't wear a meaningless armband or go down on your knee.
    Don't go.

    If you do you have NO right to complain.

    • Reply posted by paul, today at 20:45

      paul replied:
      100% agree it’s that countries laws either don’t go or respect their rules and laws as we would expect visitors to respect English laws.

  • Comment posted by Galloping Foxley, today at 20:30

    Whatever happens, Southgate should savour every minute of his last tournament as England's Manager.

    • Reply posted by U18236519, today at 20:39

      U18236519 replied:
      Yes man, will remain.
      He's too mainstream to be let go.

  • Comment posted by Spolmit, today at 20:42

    Please focus on football Gary et al and let the politicians focus on the rest,

    I want to hear about football and the prospects of our nations (Wales and England).

    I will watch the news if I feel like hearing about anything else. I tuned in to see the opening ceremony and instead had to put up with political and social statements.

    • Reply posted by Southsider, today at 20:45

      Southsider replied:
      Exactly, it was totally patronising.

  • Comment posted by bhbhbh, today at 20:38

    If Kane gets booked for his armband, then gets a 2nd yellow in the match and sent off, Southgate should resign immediately after the match.

    • Reply posted by Aminur, today at 20:42

      Aminur replied:
      I would love it to see Kane get booked for this. It will show whether he really means what he says

  • Comment posted by Stu, today at 20:35

    I want England to smash Iran... Obvious reasons.

    Then again, i really want England to lose ater all the virtue signalling.

  • Comment posted by troyston, today at 20:37

    There isn’t any expectation. We couldn’t win a match in Nations League and lost to Hungary twice…

    • Reply posted by i love 2 faart, today at 21:31

      i love 2 faart replied:
      A nothing tournament which no team worth their salt takes seriously. I seem to recall England teaching the final last summer and losing to Italy on penalties

  • Comment posted by Mephisto , today at 20:42

    Anyone that thinks Southgate is suddenly going to change his style is deluded, we'll probably line up against the might of Iran with two holding midfielders and Kane isolated up front and the human oil tanker Maguire in defence... forsee a boring 1-0 win , probably a Kane penalty

    • Reply posted by NeverMind, today at 20:59

      NeverMind replied:
      In the 89th minute😉😉

  • Comment posted by therealronaldo, today at 20:24

    Frankly the WC shouldn’t be where it is, when it is, run by who it is. First match was dross

    • Reply posted by jiminycricket, today at 20:29

      jiminycricket replied:
      Those watches u bought for them still bugs you guys … if u don’t get your own way you attack everyone else until u look justified your journalists are a joke and your principles are very double standard.

  • Comment posted by paul, today at 20:21

    Lets hope we get off to a good start.
    Unlike the host team,,,,,,,,,

    "World Cup 2022: How Qatar built a team 'ready to dazzle the world'
    By Gary Rose
    BBC Sport"
    Are we dazzled ?

    • Reply posted by dan, today at 20:23

      dan replied:
      No they were awful

  • Comment posted by Southsider, today at 20:34

    So, turning on BBC coverage of football and the WC ceremony now equals non political correspondent talking heads banging on about carbon footprints. Turned over to FIFA YouTube coverage, and that's my license fee supposed to cover this.

    • Reply posted by lord obez, today at 20:47

      lord obez replied:
      I just hope Harry Kane gets booked for wearing one love armband. Politics should be mixed with foootball. The hypocrisy and virtue signalling has to stop now. It is very boring.

  • Comment posted by dan, today at 20:22

    Why can’t GS just concentrate on the football and leave the political statements out of it

    • Reply posted by Grover, today at 20:25

      Grover replied:
      Means people criticise his wokeness instead of his lack of ability as a manager

  • Comment posted by GeeBee, today at 21:05

    Linekar Shearer and Scott on a Jolly virtu signaling at the expense of the licence tax payer. Any one out there know why they couldn't have made their contribution from a studio in Salford

    • Reply posted by Galloping Foxley, today at 21:25

      Galloping Foxley replied:
      If confirmation were ever needed that football players aren't paid to think.....!

  • Comment posted by Aardvark, today at 21:02

    I find myself, for the first time in my life, completely disinterested in the World Cup and how England perform.

    • Reply posted by Cosmic Creepers, today at 21:04

      Cosmic Creepers replied:
      Uninterested.

  • Comment posted by Gregory Peccary, today at 20:35

    I Hope England does well in Qatar but they probably won't as they are not good enough.
    When their time in the Middle East is over we can all get back to watching Man City and Newcastle Utd in the EPL

    • Reply posted by antFIFA, today at 20:47

      antFIFA replied:
      I have a feeling some of the upvoters did not see what you did there.

  • Comment posted by antFIFA, today at 20:45

    No expectation here - just literally no interest in whatever happens to them.

  • Comment posted by Mitrovic, today at 20:25

    Taking thy knee will be interesting for Qataris

    • Reply posted by Rob, today at 20:32

      Rob replied:
      Why? They're welcoming 32 nations with representations with a very diverse racial profile. They'll be confused as to why they're the target of protests on racial grounds.

  • Comment posted by Travel Surfer, today at 20:55

    Chant by Ecuatorian supporters after their second goal: "queremos cerveza, queremos cerveza" (literally, we want beer, we want beer). If it catches on tomorrow & in the other games, FIFA and the hosts may get the point...

    • Reply posted by Economy trashing hopeless tory hypocrites, today at 21:01

      Economy trashing hopeless tory hypocrites replied:
      They should catch the short flight to Bahrain… that’s what most of the wealthy Qataris do

  • Comment posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 20:30

    i expect nothing cos i dont care for anything about this world cup so they can leave as soon as possible and i would be happy

    • Reply posted by jsky, today at 21:36

      jsky replied:
      So you can mate

  • Comment posted by Stevas, today at 20:38

    The home nation was an embarrassment tonight, let’s hope England and Wales at least try

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Fifa World Cup 2022 build-up