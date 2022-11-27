Last updated on .From the section World Cup

Morocco caused the latest shock at a World Cup that has been full of surprises by beating Belgium thanks to late goals by Abdelhamid Sabiri and Zakaria Aboukhlal.

Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois was at fault for the first goal, inexplicably allowing Sabiri's inswinging free-kick to beat him at his near post with 17 minutes to go.

But the whole Belgium side paid the price for a ponderous performance, with Morocco capping a magnificent second-half display when Aboukhlal fired Hakim Ziyech's cutback into the roof of the net in stoppage time.

That sparked wild celebrations in the stands of Al Thumama Stadium from thousands of Morocco fans, who had created a raucous atmosphere from the start.

The result means Morocco move above Belgium to the top of Group F on four points, with Croatia and Canada meeting later on Sunday (16:00 GMT kick-off).

Few surprises had seemed on the cards early on. After surviving a high-tempo and helter-skelter approach from Canada - their first opponents in Group F - Belgium's initial job this time was to break down Morocco's massed defence.

They managed it within the first five minutes, when Thorgan Hazard sent Michy Batshuayi running clear, but he was denied by Munir Mohamedi, a late replacement in the Morocco goal after Bono was taken ill in the warm-up.

It seemed that would just be the start of some sustained Belgium pressure, but while they continued to dominate possession, further clear-cut chances were few and far between.

Roared on by their noisy fans, who were bouncing all around Al Thumama Stadium in great numbers, Morocco comfortably kept them at bay and began to grow into the game themselves.

They thought they had taken the lead just before half-time when Ziyech's free-kick eluded Courtois, but the video assistant referee (VAR) showed Romain Saiss was offside and deemed to be interfering with play after running across the Belgium goalkeeper's line of sight.

Roberto Martinez's side did not improve after the break, only managing shots from distance from the ineffective Eden Hazard and substitute Dries Mertens.

Morocco, meanwhile, were becoming as lively as their supporters in the stands and went close to taking the lead when Sofiane Boufal cut in from the left and sent a shot bouncing wide.

They kept coming forward and got their reward when Sabiri's clever free-kick found Courtois dozing at a set-piece again. This time, there was to be no VAR reprieve to save him.

The closest Belgium came to an equaliser was when Jan Vertonghen headed wide, before Aboukhlal made sure of a stunning victory by finishing off a swift break.

Belgium made to look second best

Belgium's stuttering win over Canada in their opening game means their route to the last 16 is still open, albeit less straightforward than was anticipated.

But this was another reminder that the generation of players that reached the semi-finals of the World Cup four years ago are nearing the end of the road.

They were disjointed going forward, with Batshuayi ineffective in attack and Romelu Lukaku only fit enough for a cameo appearance in the closing moments.

Even Manchester City star Kevin de Bruyne was unable to add any inspiration in midfield and, at the back, veteran pair Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld were left petrified by the pace of Morocco's attack when their side were chasing the game.

They looked nothing like a side supposedly ranked number two in the world and were made to look second best by Morocco, who sit 20 places lower.

Player of the match Ziyech Hakim Ziyech with an average of 8.45 Belgium Belgium Belgium

Morocco Morocco Morocco Belgium Avg Squad number 17 Player name Trossard Average rating 5.26 Squad number 7 Player name De Bruyne Average rating 4.59 Squad number 18 Player name Onana Average rating 4.50 Squad number 21 Player name Castagne Average rating 4.15 Squad number 10 Player name E Hazard Average rating 4.05 Squad number 16 Player name T Hazard Average rating 4.02 Squad number 5 Player name Vertonghen Average rating 4.01 Squad number 2 Player name Alderweireld Average rating 4.00 Squad number 15 Player name Meunier Average rating 3.96 Squad number 6 Player name Witsel Average rating 3.88 Squad number 1 Player name Courtois Average rating 3.80 Squad number 8 Player name Tielemans Average rating 3.76 Squad number 14 Player name Mertens Average rating 3.60 Squad number 23 Player name Batshuayi Average rating 3.57 Squad number 22 Player name De Ketelaere Average rating 3.50 Squad number 9 Player name Lukaku Average rating 3.30 Morocco Avg Squad number 7 Player name Ziyech Average rating 8.45 Squad number 5 Player name Aguerd Average rating 8.13 Squad number 17 Player name Boufal Average rating 8.06 Squad number 11 Player name Sabiri Average rating 7.96 Squad number 14 Player name Aboukhlal Average rating 7.92 Squad number 6 Player name Saïss Average rating 7.91 Squad number 2 Player name Hakimi Average rating 7.89 Squad number 12 Player name Mohamedi Average rating 7.69 Squad number 19 Player name En-Nesyri Average rating 7.67 Squad number 3 Player name Mazraoui Average rating 7.60 Squad number 4 Player name S Amrabat Average rating 7.58 Squad number 9 Player name Hamdallah Average rating 7.53 Squad number 18 Player name El Yamiq Average rating 7.52 Squad number 15 Player name Amallah Average rating 7.50 Squad number 25 Player name Attiat-Allah Average rating 7.47 Squad number 8 Player name Ounahi Average rating 7.44

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Belgium Formation 4-2-3-1 1 Courtois 15 Meunier 2 Alderweireld 5 Vertonghen 21 Castagne 18 Onana 6 Witsel 7 De Bruyne 10 E Hazard 16 T Hazard 23 Batshuayi 1 Courtois

15 Meunier Substituted for Lukaku at 81' minutes

2 Alderweireld

5 Vertonghen

21 Castagne

18 Onana Booked at 29mins Substituted for Tielemans at 60' minutes

6 Witsel

7 De Bruyne

10 E Hazard Substituted for Mertens at 61' minutes

16 T Hazard Substituted for Trossard at 74' minutes

23 Batshuayi Substituted for De Ketelaere at 75' minutes Substitutes 3 Theate

4 Faes

8 Tielemans

9 Lukaku

11 Carrasco

12 Mignolet

13 Casteels

14 Mertens

17 Trossard

19 Dendoncker

20 Vanaken

22 De Ketelaere

24 Openda

25 Doku

26 Debast Morocco Formation 4-3-3 12 Mohamedi 2 Hakimi 5 Aguerd 6 Saïss 3 Mazraoui 8 Ounahi 4 S Amrabat 15 Amallah 7 Ziyech 19 En-Nesyri 17 Boufal 12 Mohamedi

2 Hakimi Substituted for Attiat-Allah at 68' minutes

5 Aguerd

6 Saïss

3 Mazraoui

8 Ounahi Substituted for El Yamiq at 78' minutes

4 S Amrabat

15 Amallah Substituted for Sabiri at 68' minutes Booked at 90mins

7 Ziyech

19 En-Nesyri Substituted for Hamdallah at 73' minutes

17 Boufal Substituted for Aboukhlal at 73' minutes Substitutes 9 Hamdallah

10 Zaroury

11 Sabiri

13 Chair

14 Aboukhlal

16 Ezzalzouli

18 El Yamiq

20 Dari

21 Cheddira

22 Tagnaouti

23 El Khannouss

24 Benoun

25 Attiat-Allah

26 Jabrane Referee: César Arturo Ramos Palazuelos Attendance: 43,738 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Belgium 0, Morocco 2. Full Time Second Half ends, Belgium 0, Morocco 2. Booking Abdelhamid Sabiri (Morocco) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Jan Vertonghen (Belgium) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Abdelhamid Sabiri (Morocco). Post update Offside, Morocco. Hakim Ziyech tries a through ball, but Sofyan Amrabat is caught offside. goal Goal! Goal! Belgium 0, Morocco 2. Zakaria Aboukhlal (Morocco) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Hakim Ziyech. Post update Corner, Morocco. Conceded by Thibaut Courtois. Post update Attempt saved. Abderrazak Hamdallah (Morocco) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Abdelhamid Sabiri. Post update Charles De Ketelaere (Belgium) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Foul by Abdelhamid Sabiri (Morocco). Post update Foul by Axel Witsel (Belgium). Post update Hakim Ziyech (Morocco) wins a free kick on the left wing. Post update Attempt missed. Jan Vertonghen (Belgium) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Dries Mertens with a cross following a corner. Post update Corner, Belgium. Conceded by Yahya Attiat-Allah. Substitution Substitution, Belgium. Romelu Lukaku replaces Thomas Meunier. Post update Axel Witsel (Belgium) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Foul by Hakim Ziyech (Morocco). Post update Jan Vertonghen (Belgium) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Abderrazak Hamdallah (Morocco). Page 1 of 6 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward

Get the latest results and goal notifications for any team at the Fifa World Cup by downloading the BBC Sport app: Apple external-link - Android external-link - Amazon external-link

Get your daily dose of Fifa World Cup reaction, debate & analysis with World Cup Daily on BBC Sounds