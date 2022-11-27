Match ends, Belgium 0, Morocco 2.
Morocco caused the latest shock at a World Cup that has been full of surprises by beating Belgium thanks to late goals by Abdelhamid Sabiri and Zakaria Aboukhlal.
Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois was at fault for the first goal, inexplicably allowing Sabiri's inswinging free-kick to beat him at his near post with 17 minutes to go.
But the whole Belgium side paid the price for a ponderous performance, with Morocco capping a magnificent second-half display when Aboukhlal fired Hakim Ziyech's cutback into the roof of the net in stoppage time.
That sparked wild celebrations in the stands of Al Thumama Stadium from thousands of Morocco fans, who had created a raucous atmosphere from the start.
The result means Morocco move above Belgium to the top of Group F on four points, with Croatia and Canada meeting later on Sunday (16:00 GMT kick-off).
Few surprises had seemed on the cards early on. After surviving a high-tempo and helter-skelter approach from Canada - their first opponents in Group F - Belgium's initial job this time was to break down Morocco's massed defence.
They managed it within the first five minutes, when Thorgan Hazard sent Michy Batshuayi running clear, but he was denied by Munir Mohamedi, a late replacement in the Morocco goal after Bono was taken ill in the warm-up.
It seemed that would just be the start of some sustained Belgium pressure, but while they continued to dominate possession, further clear-cut chances were few and far between.
Roared on by their noisy fans, who were bouncing all around Al Thumama Stadium in great numbers, Morocco comfortably kept them at bay and began to grow into the game themselves.
They thought they had taken the lead just before half-time when Ziyech's free-kick eluded Courtois, but the video assistant referee (VAR) showed Romain Saiss was offside and deemed to be interfering with play after running across the Belgium goalkeeper's line of sight.
Roberto Martinez's side did not improve after the break, only managing shots from distance from the ineffective Eden Hazard and substitute Dries Mertens.
Morocco, meanwhile, were becoming as lively as their supporters in the stands and went close to taking the lead when Sofiane Boufal cut in from the left and sent a shot bouncing wide.
They kept coming forward and got their reward when Sabiri's clever free-kick found Courtois dozing at a set-piece again. This time, there was to be no VAR reprieve to save him.
The closest Belgium came to an equaliser was when Jan Vertonghen headed wide, before Aboukhlal made sure of a stunning victory by finishing off a swift break.
Belgium made to look second best
Belgium's stuttering win over Canada in their opening game means their route to the last 16 is still open, albeit less straightforward than was anticipated.
But this was another reminder that the generation of players that reached the semi-finals of the World Cup four years ago are nearing the end of the road.
They were disjointed going forward, with Batshuayi ineffective in attack and Romelu Lukaku only fit enough for a cameo appearance in the closing moments.
Even Manchester City star Kevin de Bruyne was unable to add any inspiration in midfield and, at the back, veteran pair Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld were left petrified by the pace of Morocco's attack when their side were chasing the game.
They looked nothing like a side supposedly ranked number two in the world and were made to look second best by Morocco, who sit 20 places lower.
Player of the match
ZiyechHakim Ziyech
Belgium
Avg
- Squad number17Player nameTrossardAverage rating
5.26
- Squad number7Player nameDe BruyneAverage rating
4.59
- Squad number18Player nameOnanaAverage rating
4.50
- Squad number21Player nameCastagneAverage rating
4.15
- Squad number10Player nameE HazardAverage rating
4.05
- Squad number16Player nameT HazardAverage rating
4.02
- Squad number5Player nameVertonghenAverage rating
4.01
- Squad number2Player nameAlderweireldAverage rating
4.00
- Squad number15Player nameMeunierAverage rating
3.96
- Squad number6Player nameWitselAverage rating
3.88
- Squad number1Player nameCourtoisAverage rating
3.80
- Squad number8Player nameTielemansAverage rating
3.76
- Squad number14Player nameMertensAverage rating
3.60
- Squad number23Player nameBatshuayiAverage rating
3.57
- Squad number22Player nameDe KetelaereAverage rating
3.50
- Squad number9Player nameLukakuAverage rating
3.30
Morocco
Avg
- Squad number7Player nameZiyechAverage rating
8.45
- Squad number5Player nameAguerdAverage rating
8.13
- Squad number17Player nameBoufalAverage rating
8.06
- Squad number11Player nameSabiriAverage rating
7.96
- Squad number14Player nameAboukhlalAverage rating
7.92
- Squad number6Player nameSaïssAverage rating
7.91
- Squad number2Player nameHakimiAverage rating
7.89
- Squad number12Player nameMohamediAverage rating
7.69
- Squad number19Player nameEn-NesyriAverage rating
7.67
- Squad number3Player nameMazraouiAverage rating
7.60
- Squad number4Player nameS AmrabatAverage rating
7.58
- Squad number9Player nameHamdallahAverage rating
7.53
- Squad number18Player nameEl YamiqAverage rating
7.52
- Squad number15Player nameAmallahAverage rating
7.50
- Squad number25Player nameAttiat-AllahAverage rating
7.47
- Squad number8Player nameOunahiAverage rating
7.44
Line-ups
Belgium
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Courtois
- 15MeunierSubstituted forLukakuat 81'minutes
- 2Alderweireld
- 5Vertonghen
- 21Castagne
- 18OnanaBooked at 29minsSubstituted forTielemansat 60'minutes
- 6Witsel
- 7De Bruyne
- 10E HazardSubstituted forMertensat 61'minutes
- 16T HazardSubstituted forTrossardat 74'minutes
- 23BatshuayiSubstituted forDe Ketelaereat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Theate
- 4Faes
- 8Tielemans
- 9Lukaku
- 11Carrasco
- 12Mignolet
- 13Casteels
- 14Mertens
- 17Trossard
- 19Dendoncker
- 20Vanaken
- 22De Ketelaere
- 24Openda
- 25Doku
- 26Debast
Morocco
Formation 4-3-3
- 12Mohamedi
- 2HakimiSubstituted forAttiat-Allahat 68'minutes
- 5Aguerd
- 6Saïss
- 3Mazraoui
- 8OunahiSubstituted forEl Yamiqat 78'minutes
- 4S Amrabat
- 15AmallahSubstituted forSabiriat 68'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 7Ziyech
- 19En-NesyriSubstituted forHamdallahat 73'minutes
- 17BoufalSubstituted forAboukhlalat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Hamdallah
- 10Zaroury
- 11Sabiri
- 13Chair
- 14Aboukhlal
- 16Ezzalzouli
- 18El Yamiq
- 20Dari
- 21Cheddira
- 22Tagnaouti
- 23El Khannouss
- 24Benoun
- 25Attiat-Allah
- 26Jabrane
- Referee:
- César Arturo Ramos Palazuelos
- Attendance:
- 43,738
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home67%
- Away33%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away4
- Corners
- Home9
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away14
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Belgium 0, Morocco 2.
Booking
Abdelhamid Sabiri (Morocco) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Jan Vertonghen (Belgium) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Abdelhamid Sabiri (Morocco).
Post update
Offside, Morocco. Hakim Ziyech tries a through ball, but Sofyan Amrabat is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Belgium 0, Morocco 2. Zakaria Aboukhlal (Morocco) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Hakim Ziyech.
Post update
Corner, Morocco. Conceded by Thibaut Courtois.
Post update
Attempt saved. Abderrazak Hamdallah (Morocco) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Abdelhamid Sabiri.
Post update
Charles De Ketelaere (Belgium) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Abdelhamid Sabiri (Morocco).
Post update
Foul by Axel Witsel (Belgium).
Post update
Hakim Ziyech (Morocco) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jan Vertonghen (Belgium) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Dries Mertens with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Belgium. Conceded by Yahya Attiat-Allah.
Substitution
Substitution, Belgium. Romelu Lukaku replaces Thomas Meunier.
Post update
Axel Witsel (Belgium) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Hakim Ziyech (Morocco).
Post update
Jan Vertonghen (Belgium) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Abderrazak Hamdallah (Morocco).
