FIFA World Cup - Group F
BelgiumBelgium0MoroccoMorocco2

World Cup 2022: Belgium 0-2 Morocco - Abdelhamid Sabiri and Zakaria Aboukhlal seal late win

By Chris BevanBBC Sport at Al Thumama Stadium, Doha

Last updated on .From the section World Cup

Morocco caused the latest shock at a World Cup that has been full of surprises by beating Belgium thanks to late goals by Abdelhamid Sabiri and Zakaria Aboukhlal.

Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois was at fault for the first goal, inexplicably allowing Sabiri's inswinging free-kick to beat him at his near post with 17 minutes to go.

But the whole Belgium side paid the price for a ponderous performance, with Morocco capping a magnificent second-half display when Aboukhlal fired Hakim Ziyech's cutback into the roof of the net in stoppage time.

That sparked wild celebrations in the stands of Al Thumama Stadium from thousands of Morocco fans, who had created a raucous atmosphere from the start.

The result means Morocco move above Belgium to the top of Group F on four points, with Croatia and Canada meeting later on Sunday (16:00 GMT kick-off).

Few surprises had seemed on the cards early on. After surviving a high-tempo and helter-skelter approach from Canada - their first opponents in Group F - Belgium's initial job this time was to break down Morocco's massed defence.

They managed it within the first five minutes, when Thorgan Hazard sent Michy Batshuayi running clear, but he was denied by Munir Mohamedi, a late replacement in the Morocco goal after Bono was taken ill in the warm-up.

It seemed that would just be the start of some sustained Belgium pressure, but while they continued to dominate possession, further clear-cut chances were few and far between.

Roared on by their noisy fans, who were bouncing all around Al Thumama Stadium in great numbers, Morocco comfortably kept them at bay and began to grow into the game themselves.

They thought they had taken the lead just before half-time when Ziyech's free-kick eluded Courtois, but the video assistant referee (VAR) showed Romain Saiss was offside and deemed to be interfering with play after running across the Belgium goalkeeper's line of sight.

Roberto Martinez's side did not improve after the break, only managing shots from distance from the ineffective Eden Hazard and substitute Dries Mertens.

Morocco, meanwhile, were becoming as lively as their supporters in the stands and went close to taking the lead when Sofiane Boufal cut in from the left and sent a shot bouncing wide.

They kept coming forward and got their reward when Sabiri's clever free-kick found Courtois dozing at a set-piece again. This time, there was to be no VAR reprieve to save him.

The closest Belgium came to an equaliser was when Jan Vertonghen headed wide, before Aboukhlal made sure of a stunning victory by finishing off a swift break.

Belgium made to look second best

Belgium's stuttering win over Canada in their opening game means their route to the last 16 is still open, albeit less straightforward than was anticipated.

But this was another reminder that the generation of players that reached the semi-finals of the World Cup four years ago are nearing the end of the road.

They were disjointed going forward, with Batshuayi ineffective in attack and Romelu Lukaku only fit enough for a cameo appearance in the closing moments.

Even Manchester City star Kevin de Bruyne was unable to add any inspiration in midfield and, at the back, veteran pair Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld were left petrified by the pace of Morocco's attack when their side were chasing the game.

They looked nothing like a side supposedly ranked number two in the world and were made to look second best by Morocco, who sit 20 places lower.

Player of the match

ZiyechHakim Ziyech

with an average of 8.45

Belgium

  1. Squad number17Player nameTrossard
    Average rating

    5.26

  2. Squad number7Player nameDe Bruyne
    Average rating

    4.59

  3. Squad number18Player nameOnana
    Average rating

    4.50

  4. Squad number21Player nameCastagne
    Average rating

    4.15

  5. Squad number10Player nameE Hazard
    Average rating

    4.05

  6. Squad number16Player nameT Hazard
    Average rating

    4.02

  7. Squad number5Player nameVertonghen
    Average rating

    4.01

  8. Squad number2Player nameAlderweireld
    Average rating

    4.00

  9. Squad number15Player nameMeunier
    Average rating

    3.96

  10. Squad number6Player nameWitsel
    Average rating

    3.88

  11. Squad number1Player nameCourtois
    Average rating

    3.80

  12. Squad number8Player nameTielemans
    Average rating

    3.76

  13. Squad number14Player nameMertens
    Average rating

    3.60

  14. Squad number23Player nameBatshuayi
    Average rating

    3.57

  15. Squad number22Player nameDe Ketelaere
    Average rating

    3.50

  16. Squad number9Player nameLukaku
    Average rating

    3.30

Morocco

  1. Squad number7Player nameZiyech
    Average rating

    8.45

  2. Squad number5Player nameAguerd
    Average rating

    8.13

  3. Squad number17Player nameBoufal
    Average rating

    8.06

  4. Squad number11Player nameSabiri
    Average rating

    7.96

  5. Squad number14Player nameAboukhlal
    Average rating

    7.92

  6. Squad number6Player nameSaïss
    Average rating

    7.91

  7. Squad number2Player nameHakimi
    Average rating

    7.89

  8. Squad number12Player nameMohamedi
    Average rating

    7.69

  9. Squad number19Player nameEn-Nesyri
    Average rating

    7.67

  10. Squad number3Player nameMazraoui
    Average rating

    7.60

  11. Squad number4Player nameS Amrabat
    Average rating

    7.58

  12. Squad number9Player nameHamdallah
    Average rating

    7.53

  13. Squad number18Player nameEl Yamiq
    Average rating

    7.52

  14. Squad number15Player nameAmallah
    Average rating

    7.50

  15. Squad number25Player nameAttiat-Allah
    Average rating

    7.47

  16. Squad number8Player nameOunahi
    Average rating

    7.44

Line-ups

Belgium

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Courtois
  • 15MeunierSubstituted forLukakuat 81'minutes
  • 2Alderweireld
  • 5Vertonghen
  • 21Castagne
  • 18OnanaBooked at 29minsSubstituted forTielemansat 60'minutes
  • 6Witsel
  • 7De Bruyne
  • 10E HazardSubstituted forMertensat 61'minutes
  • 16T HazardSubstituted forTrossardat 74'minutes
  • 23BatshuayiSubstituted forDe Ketelaereat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Theate
  • 4Faes
  • 8Tielemans
  • 9Lukaku
  • 11Carrasco
  • 12Mignolet
  • 13Casteels
  • 14Mertens
  • 17Trossard
  • 19Dendoncker
  • 20Vanaken
  • 22De Ketelaere
  • 24Openda
  • 25Doku
  • 26Debast

Morocco

Formation 4-3-3

  • 12Mohamedi
  • 2HakimiSubstituted forAttiat-Allahat 68'minutes
  • 5Aguerd
  • 6Saïss
  • 3Mazraoui
  • 8OunahiSubstituted forEl Yamiqat 78'minutes
  • 4S Amrabat
  • 15AmallahSubstituted forSabiriat 68'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 7Ziyech
  • 19En-NesyriSubstituted forHamdallahat 73'minutes
  • 17BoufalSubstituted forAboukhlalat 73'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Hamdallah
  • 10Zaroury
  • 11Sabiri
  • 13Chair
  • 14Aboukhlal
  • 16Ezzalzouli
  • 18El Yamiq
  • 20Dari
  • 21Cheddira
  • 22Tagnaouti
  • 23El Khannouss
  • 24Benoun
  • 25Attiat-Allah
  • 26Jabrane
Referee:
César Arturo Ramos Palazuelos
Attendance:
43,738

Match Stats

Home TeamBelgiumAway TeamMorocco
Possession
Home67%
Away33%
Shots
Home10
Away10
Shots on Target
Home3
Away4
Corners
Home9
Away1
Fouls
Home10
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Belgium 0, Morocco 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Belgium 0, Morocco 2.

  3. Booking

    Abdelhamid Sabiri (Morocco) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Jan Vertonghen (Belgium) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Abdelhamid Sabiri (Morocco).

  6. Post update

    Offside, Morocco. Hakim Ziyech tries a through ball, but Sofyan Amrabat is caught offside.

  7. Goal!

    Goal! Belgium 0, Morocco 2. Zakaria Aboukhlal (Morocco) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Hakim Ziyech.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Morocco. Conceded by Thibaut Courtois.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Abderrazak Hamdallah (Morocco) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Abdelhamid Sabiri.

  10. Post update

    Charles De Ketelaere (Belgium) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Abdelhamid Sabiri (Morocco).

  12. Post update

    Foul by Axel Witsel (Belgium).

  13. Post update

    Hakim Ziyech (Morocco) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jan Vertonghen (Belgium) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Dries Mertens with a cross following a corner.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Belgium. Conceded by Yahya Attiat-Allah.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Belgium. Romelu Lukaku replaces Thomas Meunier.

  17. Post update

    Axel Witsel (Belgium) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Hakim Ziyech (Morocco).

  19. Post update

    Jan Vertonghen (Belgium) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Abderrazak Hamdallah (Morocco).

Comments

Join the conversation

384 comments

  • Comment posted by Budgie, today at 15:04

    Belgian golden generation?!
    😂😂😂
    Should have also lost to Canada!

    • Reply posted by Futbolmad, today at 15:10

      Futbolmad replied:
      Leather generation.

  • Comment posted by 4ever in our shadow , today at 15:06

    This surly has to be the best World Cup for shock results ever? And group stages aren’t even over yet 👌🏼😀 Well done Morocco 🇲🇦

    • Reply posted by hammertime, today at 15:15

      hammertime replied:
      And dont call me surly

  • Comment posted by NB22, today at 15:05

    The Tottenham of international football on the verge of going out.
    Look good on paper but flatter to deceive again.
    Very poor effort, in contrast to Morocco who showed passion and desire to fight for the win and deservedly come away with the points.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 15:11

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Tottenham/Belgium look good on paper?

  • Comment posted by james, today at 15:12

    This may be contentious but..... Arab and African countries bring a huge character and industry to the WC. They may not have the skill shown by the "better" western sides, but their passion and that of their fans cannot be disputed. As for the other issues, right or wrong, if you don't like it then stay at home or keep your hands off each other for 4 weeks in public. You are a guest after all.

    • Reply posted by SirNic, today at 15:15

      SirNic replied:
      Well said that man.

  • Comment posted by ewentm, today at 15:03

    Chelsea ruined ziyech , what a player he is

    Belgium past their so called ‘golden generation’

    Love the passion from the Morocco fans

    • Reply posted by Marord, today at 15:09

      Marord replied:
      Possibly, but they were right about De Bruyne

  • Comment posted by Specialist_in_tailoring, today at 15:04

    FIFA ranked 2nd best team is Belgium 😅🤣

    Well played Morocco!

    • Reply posted by Eve, today at 15:17

      Eve replied:
      The Fifa wa, er rankings have always been laughable and the awful Nations league competition doesn't help matters.

  • Comment posted by davew, today at 15:12

    It didn't take Morocco 25 passes to get over the half way line like England, they attacked and won against the odds, well done.

  • Comment posted by Moosh, today at 15:11

    Taxi for Martinez......and take Southgate with you.

    • Reply posted by MW, today at 15:20

      MW replied:
      plastic FAN the worst generation of England supporters ever

  • Comment posted by Carrot Cruncher, today at 15:05

    So this lauded Belgian generation of footballers turned out to be more Tintin than golden?

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 15:14

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Those Belgian chocolates and waffles are pretty good

  • Comment posted by 2hh6s2mt, today at 15:13

    No Bono, but Morocco had the edge.

    • Reply posted by KingFreddy, today at 15:23

      KingFreddy replied:
      Do you write for the Sun or something?

  • Comment posted by ysbryd, today at 15:07

    Belgium as bad as Wales no energy no legs no urgency well done Morocco fully deserved 🤕

  • Comment posted by Jim Jim Falls, today at 15:04

    Another classic Wigan performance

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 15:17

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      He won the FA Cup. But also got them relegated. Swings and Roundabouts

  • Comment posted by Occams Razor, today at 15:03

    It’s time for 90% of the Belgium squad to retire from international football, and buy some slippers and a pipe.

    • Reply posted by Anon, today at 15:35

      Anon replied:
      .....and join Bale and Ramsey on the retirement couch, except those two are retired whilst still playing!

  • Comment posted by Superstar, today at 15:10

    If anyone was still in doubt that there are no more big teams & small teams in global football; if anyone was still in doubt that celebrities are overrated & over hyped in global football; if anyone was still in doubt that regions of the world like Africa & Asia that are under represented at the world cup should get more places & better representation, Morocco's victory over Belgium is your answer

    • Reply posted by Metro1962, today at 15:15

      Metro1962 replied:
      Well said👆

  • Comment posted by Alf, today at 15:04

    FIFA rankings make me laugh! Belgium ranked 2nd in the world 🤣🤣🤣 Lost convincingly to Morocco and deserved to lose to Canada in their previous game.

    • Reply posted by RR, today at 15:05

      RR replied:
      Roberto Martinez has to be the luckiest manager in the world, how fortunate must he have been to have got this job of managing these players

  • Comment posted by Splash, today at 15:15

    This is what happens when you entrust a generation of gifted togger players to a third rate manager!

  • Comment posted by Metro1962, today at 15:13

    Spain to win later would icing on the cake with a cherry on top

    • Reply posted by cola, today at 15:34

      cola replied:
      The carrot at the end of the tunnel, Brian.

  • Comment posted by can anyone help me pick a name, today at 15:24

    This is a result of giving 'so called' lesser footballing nations every chance to take part.
    When the passion is there, the results will come.
    Well done Morocco and all the other 'lesser' nations.

  • Comment posted by sickbeggar, today at 15:21

    Belgium would have won if Foden had played

  • Comment posted by Unhealthy media, today at 15:18

    No talk of arm bands or right wing kneeling salutes just good football.
    How the BBC must disappointed

    • Reply posted by In My Eyes, today at 15:22

      In My Eyes replied:
      Not much "good football" in this - boring for long periods.