Japan failed to take another step towards the World Cup knockout rounds as Keysher Fuller's late goal earned Costa Rica a smash-and-grab Group E victory.

Following their shock win over Germany, Japan were frustrated by a tight defensive unit, before Fuller struck with Costa Rica's first shot on target at the tournament.

The result leaves both teams on three points after two games, with Spain - who still top the group on goal difference - facing Germany later on Sunday (19:00 GMT).

Victory for Spain will all but guarantee their progression to the last 16.

After beating Germany in their opener, many expected Japan to account for a Costa Rica side reeling from a 7-0 thrashing by Spain.

However, Japan boss Hajime Moriyasu opted for rotation over continuity, making five changes, and that resulted in a subdued performance and a scoreline that blew the group wide open.

It was a remarkable victory for Costa Rica, who had failed to lay a glove on the Japan defence before Fuller's deflected shot from the edge of the box escaped goalkeeper Shuichi Gonda's grasp nine minutes from time.

After a first half devoid of goalmouth action in the searing heat at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Japan dominated for large spells. However, they struggled to create clear-cut chances until the 88th minute, when Daichi Kamada could not turn the ball home after a driving Kaoru Mitoma run.

Having achieved redemption following their humiliation at the hands of Spain, the Costa Rica players celebrated emotionally at full-time as Japan were left to rue a disappointing display that failed to back up their heroics against Germany.

Player of the match Mitoma Kaoru Mitoma with an average of 7.49 Japan Japan Japan

Costa Rica Costa Rica Costa Rica Japan Avg Squad number 9 Player name Mitoma Average rating 7.49 Squad number 5 Player name Nagatomo Average rating 6.54 Squad number 4 Player name Itakura Average rating 6.54 Squad number 22 Player name Yoshida Average rating 6.52 Squad number 8 Player name Doan Average rating 6.47 Squad number 18 Player name Asano Average rating 6.40 Squad number 6 Player name Endo Average rating 6.37 Squad number 15 Player name Kamada Average rating 6.34 Squad number 2 Player name Yamane Average rating 6.25 Squad number 24 Player name Soma Average rating 6.16 Squad number 10 Player name Minamino Average rating 6.11 Squad number 21 Player name Ueda Average rating 6.02 Squad number 13 Player name Morita Average rating 6.02 Squad number 14 Player name Ito Average rating 5.68 Squad number 26 Player name Ito Average rating 5.61 Squad number 12 Player name Gonda Average rating 4.99 Costa Rica Avg Squad number 9 Player name Bennette Average rating 6.71 Squad number 4 Player name Fuller Average rating 6.55 Squad number 1 Player name Navas Average rating 6.43 Squad number 20 Player name Aguilera Average rating 6.10 Squad number 17 Player name Tejeda Average rating 6.09 Squad number 15 Player name Calvo Average rating 6.05 Squad number 5 Player name Borges Average rating 5.98 Squad number 8 Player name Oviedo Average rating 5.96 Squad number 12 Player name Campbell Average rating 5.92 Squad number 19 Player name Waston Average rating 5.89 Squad number 6 Player name Duarte Average rating 5.85 Squad number 7 Player name Contreras Average rating 5.83 Squad number 14 Player name Salas Average rating 5.83 Squad number 2 Player name Chacón Average rating 5.79 Squad number 13 Player name Torres Average rating 5.48

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Japan Formation 4-2-3-1 12 Gonda 2 Yamane 4 Itakura 22 Yoshida 5 Nagatomo 6 Endo 13 Morita 8 Doan 15 Kamada 24 Soma 21 Ueda 12 Gonda

2 Yamane Booked at 44mins Substituted for Mitoma at 62' minutes

4 Itakura Booked at 84mins

22 Yoshida

5 Nagatomo Substituted for Ito at 45' minutes

6 Endo Booked at 90mins

13 Morita

8 Doan Substituted for Ito at 67' minutes

15 Kamada

24 Soma Substituted for Minamino at 82' minutes

21 Ueda Substituted for Asano at 45' minutes Substitutes 1 Kawashima

3 Taniguchi

7 Shibasaki

9 Mitoma

10 Minamino

11 Kubo

14 Ito

16 Tomiyasu

17 Tanaka

18 Asano

19 H Sakai

20 Machino

23 Schmidt

25 Maeda

26 Ito Costa Rica Formation 3-4-2-1 1 Navas 6 Duarte 19 Waston 15 Calvo 4 Fuller 5 Borges 17 Tejeda 8 Oviedo 13 Torres 12 Campbell 7 Contreras 1 Navas

6 Duarte

19 Waston

15 Calvo Booked at 70mins

4 Fuller

5 Borges Booked at 61mins Substituted for Salas at 89' minutes

17 Tejeda

8 Oviedo

13 Torres Substituted for Aguilera at 65' minutes

12 Campbell Substituted for Chacón at 90+5' minutes

7 Contreras Booked at 41mins Substituted for Bennette at 65' minutes Substitutes 2 Chacón

3 Vargas

9 Bennette

10 Ruiz

11 Venegas

14 Salas

16 Martínez

18 Alvarado

20 Aguilera

21 López

22 Matarrita

23 Sequeira

24 Wilson

25 Hernández

26 Zamora Referee: Michael Oliver Attendance: 41,479 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Japan 0, Costa Rica 1. Full Time Second Half ends, Japan 0, Costa Rica 1. Post update Junya Ito (Japan) wins a free kick on the right wing. Post update Foul by Bryan Oviedo (Costa Rica). Substitution Substitution, Costa Rica. Daniel Chacón replaces Joel Campbell. Post update Foul by Kaoru Mitoma (Japan). Post update Keysher Fuller (Costa Rica) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Booking Wataru Endo (Japan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Foul by Wataru Endo (Japan). Post update Yeltsin Tejeda (Costa Rica) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Substitution Substitution, Costa Rica. Youstin Salas replaces Celso Borges. Post update Attempt saved. Daichi Kamada (Japan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Takuma Asano. Booking Ko Itakura (Japan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Foul by Ko Itakura (Japan). Post update Jewison Bennette (Costa Rica) wins a free kick on the left wing. Substitution Substitution, Japan. Takumi Minamino replaces Yuki Soma. goal Goal! Goal! Japan 0, Costa Rica 1. Keysher Fuller (Costa Rica) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Yeltsin Tejeda. Post update Offside, Costa Rica. Brandon Aguilera tries a through ball, but Keysher Fuller is caught offside. Post update Corner, Japan. Conceded by Óscar Duarte. Post update Corner, Japan. Conceded by Keysher Fuller. Page 1 of 6 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward

