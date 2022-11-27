Close menu
FIFA World Cup - Group E
JapanJapan0Costa RicaCosta Rica1

World Cup 2022: Japan 0-1 Costa Rica - Keysher Fuller earns shock win

By Matt GaultBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section World Cup

Japan failed to take another step towards the World Cup knockout rounds as Keysher Fuller's late goal earned Costa Rica a smash-and-grab Group E victory.

Following their shock win over Germany, Japan were frustrated by a tight defensive unit, before Fuller struck with Costa Rica's first shot on target at the tournament.

The result leaves both teams on three points after two games, with Spain - who still top the group on goal difference - facing Germany later on Sunday (19:00 GMT).

Victory for Spain will all but guarantee their progression to the last 16.

After beating Germany in their opener, many expected Japan to account for a Costa Rica side reeling from a 7-0 thrashing by Spain.

However, Japan boss Hajime Moriyasu opted for rotation over continuity, making five changes, and that resulted in a subdued performance and a scoreline that blew the group wide open.

It was a remarkable victory for Costa Rica, who had failed to lay a glove on the Japan defence before Fuller's deflected shot from the edge of the box escaped goalkeeper Shuichi Gonda's grasp nine minutes from time.

After a first half devoid of goalmouth action in the searing heat at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Japan dominated for large spells. However, they struggled to create clear-cut chances until the 88th minute, when Daichi Kamada could not turn the ball home after a driving Kaoru Mitoma run.

Having achieved redemption following their humiliation at the hands of Spain, the Costa Rica players celebrated emotionally at full-time as Japan were left to rue a disappointing display that failed to back up their heroics against Germany.

Player of the match

MitomaKaoru Mitoma

with an average of 7.49

Line-ups

Japan

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 12Gonda
  • 2YamaneBooked at 44minsSubstituted forMitomaat 62'minutes
  • 4ItakuraBooked at 84mins
  • 22Yoshida
  • 5NagatomoSubstituted forItoat 45'minutes
  • 6EndoBooked at 90mins
  • 13Morita
  • 8DoanSubstituted forItoat 67'minutes
  • 15Kamada
  • 24SomaSubstituted forMinaminoat 82'minutes
  • 21UedaSubstituted forAsanoat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Kawashima
  • 3Taniguchi
  • 7Shibasaki
  • 9Mitoma
  • 10Minamino
  • 11Kubo
  • 14Ito
  • 16Tomiyasu
  • 17Tanaka
  • 18Asano
  • 19H Sakai
  • 20Machino
  • 23Schmidt
  • 25Maeda
  • 26Ito

Costa Rica

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Navas
  • 6Duarte
  • 19Waston
  • 15CalvoBooked at 70mins
  • 4Fuller
  • 5BorgesBooked at 61minsSubstituted forSalasat 89'minutes
  • 17Tejeda
  • 8Oviedo
  • 13TorresSubstituted forAguileraat 65'minutes
  • 12CampbellSubstituted forChacónat 90+5'minutes
  • 7ContrerasBooked at 41minsSubstituted forBennetteat 65'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Chacón
  • 3Vargas
  • 9Bennette
  • 10Ruiz
  • 11Venegas
  • 14Salas
  • 16Martínez
  • 18Alvarado
  • 20Aguilera
  • 21López
  • 22Matarrita
  • 23Sequeira
  • 24Wilson
  • 25Hernández
  • 26Zamora
Referee:
Michael Oliver
Attendance:
41,479

Match Stats

Home TeamJapanAway TeamCosta Rica
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home13
Away4
Shots on Target
Home3
Away1
Corners
Home5
Away0
Fouls
Home22
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Japan 0, Costa Rica 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Japan 0, Costa Rica 1.

  3. Post update

    Junya Ito (Japan) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Bryan Oviedo (Costa Rica).

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Costa Rica. Daniel Chacón replaces Joel Campbell.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Kaoru Mitoma (Japan).

  7. Post update

    Keysher Fuller (Costa Rica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Booking

    Wataru Endo (Japan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Wataru Endo (Japan).

  10. Post update

    Yeltsin Tejeda (Costa Rica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Costa Rica. Youstin Salas replaces Celso Borges.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Daichi Kamada (Japan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Takuma Asano.

  13. Booking

    Ko Itakura (Japan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Ko Itakura (Japan).

  15. Post update

    Jewison Bennette (Costa Rica) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Japan. Takumi Minamino replaces Yuki Soma.

  17. Goal!

    Goal! Japan 0, Costa Rica 1. Keysher Fuller (Costa Rica) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Yeltsin Tejeda.

  18. Post update

    Offside, Costa Rica. Brandon Aguilera tries a through ball, but Keysher Fuller is caught offside.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Japan. Conceded by Óscar Duarte.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Japan. Conceded by Keysher Fuller.

