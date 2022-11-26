Close menu
FIFA World Cup - Group F
CroatiaCroatia16:00CanadaCanada
Venue: Khalifa International Stadium

World Cup 2022: Croatia call for 'respect' after Canada boss John Herdman's comment

Last updated on .From the section World Cup

Nikola Vlasic of Croatia picks himself up off the ground after a missed chance during the World Cup draw against Morocco
Nikola Vlasic of Croatia went off injured shortly after missing a chance to score against Morocco
Fifa World Cup
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - full coverage details

Croatia boss Zlatko Dalic has said his team deserve respect as World Cup runners-up, after Canada's John Herdman used an offensive phrase to gee his own side up for Sunday's group match.

After Canada lost 1-0 to Belgium in their opener, manager Herdman said: "I told [the players] they belong here and we're going to go and eff Croatia."

Herdman has since apologised.

"The way of putting these words together is not respect," said Dalic, whose side lost the Russia 2018 final.

"We are runners-up, we are worthy of respect… I shall not focus and comment on other people's comments.

"We respect everyone equally, so we expect our opponents to do the same."

A tabloid newspaper in Croatia printed a full-page photo of a naked Herdman with maple leaves covering his mouth and private parts alongside the headline: "You have the mouth, but do you have the balls as well?"

Croatia are tied with Morocco on one point in Group F, where Belgium are leaders on three points and Canada bottom with none.

TEAM NEWS

Croatia's Nikola Vlasic had to come off at half-time against Morocco because of a calf problem and is considered a fitness doubt.

If he's not available, then one of Lovro Majer, Mario Pasalic or Mislav Orsic is likely to deputise.

Canada have no reported new injury concerns and Atiba Hutchison is set to become the first man to win 100 caps for the country.

Alphonso Davies and Alistair Johnston are both one booking from a ban.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Canada are a bit like the USA in that they play front-foot football and are exciting to watch but can find themselves being picked off by teams who are willing to wait for them to blow up.

They might get some joy here though. Croatia are not exactly free-scoring and are not the team they were when they reached the final four years ago.

Prediction: 0-1

Sutton's full predictions for the second round of World Cup games

Croatia have never lost their second group match at the World Cup, only dropping points in a 0-0 draw against Japan in 2006 (W4, D1).

MATCH FACTS

  • Croatia's only defeat in their past 17 games was by 3-0 at home to Austria in the Nations League in June (W11, D5).
  • They failed to progress beyond the group stage at all three previous World Cups when they didn't win their opening fixture.
  • Canada have lost all four of their World Cup matches. They are also yet to score despite 50 attempts on goal across those games.
  • The Canadians could become only the second nation to fail to score in their first five World Cup fixtures, emulating Bolivia (1930-94.
TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands21103124
2Ecuador21103124
3Senegal21013303
4Qatar200215-40

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England21106244
2Iran210146-23
3USA20201102
4Wales201113-21

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland21102024
2Argentina21013213
3Saudi Arabia210123-13
4Mexico201102-21

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France22006246
2Australia210124-23
3Denmark201112-11
4Tunisia201101-11

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain11007073
2Japan11002113
3Germany100112-10
4Costa Rica100107-70

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium11001013
2Croatia10100001
3Morocco10100001
4Canada100101-10

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Brazil11002023
2Switzerland11001013
3Cameroon100101-10
4Serbia100102-20

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal11003213
2South Korea10100001
3Uruguay10100001
4Ghana100123-10
View full FIFA World Cup tables

