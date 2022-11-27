Last updated on .From the section World Cup

Niclas Fullkrug gave Germany a precious point against Spain as they fight for World Cup survival.

Germany's hopes of reaching the knockout phase had been given an unlikely lifeline earlier on Sunday when Costa Rica beat Japan when any other result would have meant defeat by Spain would send them out.

Hansi Flick's side still need to defeat Costa Rica in their final Group E game and hope Japan do not spring a shock against Spain but at least they know their hopes of moving into the last 16 are intact after falling behind at Al Bayt Stadium.

Spain, who almost went ahead in the first half when keeper Manuel Neuer turned Dani Olmo's shot on to the bar, took the lead after 62 minutes when substitute Alvaro Morata applied a brilliant near-post flick to Jordi Alba's cross.

Germany pressed forward and Fullkrug gave them a point seven minutes from the end when he burst through and lashed an unstoppable finish high past Spain keeper Unai Simon.

Leroy Sane almost won it for Germany in the dying seconds but ran out of space as he raced through on goal and the ball was scrambled clear.

Impressive Spain a threat

Manager Luis Enrique has pieced together an impressive blend of youth and experience as Spain seek to reclaim the World Cup crown they won in 2010.

He has the youthful brilliance of 18-year-old Gavi and Pedri, just 20, but also the old hand who has seen it all in the shape of Sergio Busquets alongside Dani Alba and the decorated Manchester City pair Aymeric Laporte and Rodri.

Gavi, the Barcelona prodigy who became the World Cup's youngest goalscorer since Pele in 1958 when he was on target in the 7-0 win against Costa Rica, was quiet here and eventually substituted but his talent is unquestioned.

Spain's slick passing was easy on the eye but when the more studied style could not find a breakthrough, Enrique was able to apply Plan B in the shape of the more direct and powerful Morata, who produced that instinctive flick for the opening goal.

They will be disappointed to concede so late and still have work to do in their final group game against Japan but there is much to admire in this Spain side.

Germany show their character

Germany might have been at a low ebb after the embarrassment of defeat by Japan in their opening game but history tells us they can never be dismissed and so it proved here in this highly entertaining game.

Flick's team had to survive that first-half scare when Neuer did superbly to turn Olmo's shot on to the bar but they dug deep after Morata put Spain ahead and were rewarded when Fullkrug, the 29-year-old latecomer to international football, put his foot through an emphatic finish.

Germany still need to beat Costa Rica on Thursday to have a chance of staying in the World Cup but there was certainly plenty here to suggest they can and it was an impressive show of character after what happened in their opening game.

They also need to hope that Japan do not beat Spain but they will be helped by the fact Enrique's team need something from that game so will not be lacking in motivation.

Player of the match Musiala Jamal Musiala with an average of 8.17 Spain Spain Spain

Germany Germany Germany Spain Avg Squad number 7 Player name Morata Average rating 6.59 Squad number 9 Player name Gavi Average rating 6.56 Squad number 21 Player name Olmo Average rating 6.48 Squad number 26 Player name Pedri Average rating 6.47 Squad number 16 Player name Rodri Average rating 6.36 Squad number 24 Player name Laporte Average rating 6.14 Squad number 5 Player name Busquets Average rating 6.05 Squad number 18 Player name Alba Average rating 6.02 Squad number 11 Player name F Torres Average rating 5.98 Squad number 10 Player name Asensio Average rating 5.95 Squad number 23 Player name Simón Average rating 5.87 Squad number 20 Player name Carvajal Average rating 5.85 Squad number 8 Player name Koke Average rating 5.82 Squad number 12 Player name Nico Williams Average rating 5.72 Squad number 14 Player name Balde Average rating 5.40 Germany Avg Squad number 14 Player name Musiala Average rating 8.17 Squad number 9 Player name Füllkrug Average rating 8.17 Squad number 19 Player name Sané Average rating 6.39 Squad number 2 Player name Rüdiger Average rating 6.37 Squad number 23 Player name Schlotterbeck Average rating 6.00 Squad number 21 Player name Gündogan Average rating 5.83 Squad number 16 Player name Klostermann Average rating 5.82 Squad number 8 Player name Goretzka Average rating 5.74 Squad number 6 Player name Kimmich Average rating 5.71 Squad number 3 Player name Raum Average rating 5.69 Squad number 18 Player name Hofmann Average rating 5.67 Squad number 1 Player name Neuer Average rating 5.60 Squad number 15 Player name Süle Average rating 5.49 Squad number 10 Player name Gnabry Average rating 5.36 Squad number 5 Player name Kehrer Average rating 5.24 Squad number 13 Player name Müller Average rating 5.14

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Spain Formation 4-3-3 23 Simón 20 Carvajal 16 Rodri 24 Laporte 18 Alba 9 Gavi 5 Busquets 26 Pedri 11 F Torres 10 Asensio 21 Olmo 23 Simón

20 Carvajal

16 Rodri

24 Laporte

18 Alba Substituted for Balde at 82' minutes

9 Gavi Substituted for Williams Arthuer at 66' minutes

5 Busquets Booked at 44mins

26 Pedri

11 F Torres Substituted for Morata at 54' minutes

10 Asensio Substituted for Koke at 66' minutes

21 Olmo Substitutes 1 Sánchez

2 Azpilicueta

3 García

4 P Torres

6 Llorente

7 Morata

8 Koke

12 Williams Arthuer

13 Raya

14 Balde

15 Guillamón

17 Pino

19 Soler

22 Sarabia

25 Ansu Fati Germany Formation 4-2-3-1 1 Neuer 5 Kehrer 15 Süle 2 Rüdiger 3 Raum 6 Kimmich 8 Goretzka 10 Gnabry 21 Gündogan 14 Musiala 13 Müller 1 Neuer

5 Kehrer Booked at 37mins Substituted for Klostermann at 70' minutes

15 Süle

2 Rüdiger

3 Raum Substituted for Schlotterbeck at 87' minutes

6 Kimmich Booked at 60mins

8 Goretzka Booked at 58mins

10 Gnabry Substituted for Hofmann at 85' minutes

21 Gündogan Substituted for Sané at 70' minutes

14 Musiala

13 Müller Substituted for Füllkrug at 70' minutes Substitutes 4 Ginter

7 Havertz

9 Füllkrug

11 Götze

12 Trapp

16 Klostermann

17 Brandt

18 Hofmann

19 Sané

20 Günter

22 ter Stegen

23 Schlotterbeck

24 Adeyemi

25 Bella-Kotchap

26 Moukoko Referee: Danny Makkelie Attendance: 68,895 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Spain 1, Germany 1. Full Time Second Half ends, Spain 1, Germany 1. Post update Corner, Germany. Conceded by Rodri. Post update Corner, Germany. Conceded by Daniel Carvajal. Post update Foul by Dani Olmo (Spain). Post update Niklas Süle (Germany) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Corner, Spain. Conceded by Nico Schlotterbeck. Substitution Substitution, Germany. Nico Schlotterbeck replaces David Raum. Substitution Substitution, Germany. Jonas Hofmann replaces Serge Gnabry. goal Goal! Goal! Spain 1, Germany 1. Niclas Füllkrug (Germany) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Jamal Musiala. Substitution Substitution, Spain. Alejandro Balde replaces Jordi Alba. Post update Corner, Germany. Conceded by Dani Olmo. Post update Attempt blocked. Joshua Kimmich (Germany) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Post update Foul by Rodri (Spain). Post update Niclas Füllkrug (Germany) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Offside, Spain. Koke tries a through ball, but Álvaro Morata is caught offside. Post update Attempt missed. Niclas Füllkrug (Germany) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by David Raum with a cross following a corner. Post update Corner, Germany. Conceded by Rodri. Post update Attempt blocked. Serge Gnabry (Germany) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by David Raum. Post update Attempt saved. Jamal Musiala (Germany) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Leroy Sané with a through ball. Page 1 of 6 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward

Get the latest results and goal notifications for any team at the Fifa World Cup by downloading the BBC Sport app: Apple external-link - Android external-link - Amazon external-link

Get your daily dose of Fifa World Cup reaction, debate & analysis with World Cup Daily on BBC Sounds