FIFA World Cup - Group E
SpainSpain1GermanyGermany1

World Cup 2022: Spain 1-1 Germany: Niclas Fullkrug equaliser after Alvaro Morata opener

By Phil McNultyChief football writer at Al Bayt Stadium

Last updated on .From the section World Cupcomments423

Niclas Fullkrug gave Germany a precious point against Spain as they fight for World Cup survival.

Germany's hopes of reaching the knockout phase had been given an unlikely lifeline earlier on Sunday when Costa Rica beat Japan when any other result would have meant defeat by Spain would send them out.

Hansi Flick's side still need to defeat Costa Rica in their final Group E game and hope Japan do not spring a shock against Spain but at least they know their hopes of moving into the last 16 are intact after falling behind at Al Bayt Stadium.

Spain, who almost went ahead in the first half when keeper Manuel Neuer turned Dani Olmo's shot on to the bar, took the lead after 62 minutes when substitute Alvaro Morata applied a brilliant near-post flick to Jordi Alba's cross.

Germany pressed forward and Fullkrug gave them a point seven minutes from the end when he burst through and lashed an unstoppable finish high past Spain keeper Unai Simon.

Leroy Sane almost won it for Germany in the dying seconds but ran out of space as he raced through on goal and the ball was scrambled clear.

Impressive Spain a threat

Manager Luis Enrique has pieced together an impressive blend of youth and experience as Spain seek to reclaim the World Cup crown they won in 2010.

He has the youthful brilliance of 18-year-old Gavi and Pedri, just 20, but also the old hand who has seen it all in the shape of Sergio Busquets alongside Dani Alba and the decorated Manchester City pair Aymeric Laporte and Rodri.

Gavi, the Barcelona prodigy who became the World Cup's youngest goalscorer since Pele in 1958 when he was on target in the 7-0 win against Costa Rica, was quiet here and eventually substituted but his talent is unquestioned.

Spain's slick passing was easy on the eye but when the more studied style could not find a breakthrough, Enrique was able to apply Plan B in the shape of the more direct and powerful Morata, who produced that instinctive flick for the opening goal.

They will be disappointed to concede so late and still have work to do in their final group game against Japan but there is much to admire in this Spain side.

Germany show their character

Germany might have been at a low ebb after the embarrassment of defeat by Japan in their opening game but history tells us they can never be dismissed and so it proved here in this highly entertaining game.

Flick's team had to survive that first-half scare when Neuer did superbly to turn Olmo's shot on to the bar but they dug deep after Morata put Spain ahead and were rewarded when Fullkrug, the 29-year-old latecomer to international football, put his foot through an emphatic finish.

Germany still need to beat Costa Rica on Thursday to have a chance of staying in the World Cup but there was certainly plenty here to suggest they can and it was an impressive show of character after what happened in their opening game.

They also need to hope that Japan do not beat Spain but they will be helped by the fact Enrique's team need something from that game so will not be lacking in motivation.

Player of the match

MusialaJamal Musiala

with an average of 8.17

Spain

  1. Squad number7Player nameMorata
    Average rating

    6.59

  2. Squad number9Player nameGavi
    Average rating

    6.56

  3. Squad number21Player nameOlmo
    Average rating

    6.48

  4. Squad number26Player namePedri
    Average rating

    6.47

  5. Squad number16Player nameRodri
    Average rating

    6.36

  6. Squad number24Player nameLaporte
    Average rating

    6.14

  7. Squad number5Player nameBusquets
    Average rating

    6.05

  8. Squad number18Player nameAlba
    Average rating

    6.02

  9. Squad number11Player nameF Torres
    Average rating

    5.98

  10. Squad number10Player nameAsensio
    Average rating

    5.95

  11. Squad number23Player nameSimón
    Average rating

    5.87

  12. Squad number20Player nameCarvajal
    Average rating

    5.85

  13. Squad number8Player nameKoke
    Average rating

    5.82

  14. Squad number12Player nameNico Williams
    Average rating

    5.72

  15. Squad number14Player nameBalde
    Average rating

    5.40

Germany

  1. Squad number14Player nameMusiala
    Average rating

    8.17

  2. Squad number9Player nameFüllkrug
    Average rating

    8.17

  3. Squad number19Player nameSané
    Average rating

    6.39

  4. Squad number2Player nameRüdiger
    Average rating

    6.37

  5. Squad number23Player nameSchlotterbeck
    Average rating

    6.00

  6. Squad number21Player nameGündogan
    Average rating

    5.83

  7. Squad number16Player nameKlostermann
    Average rating

    5.82

  8. Squad number8Player nameGoretzka
    Average rating

    5.74

  9. Squad number6Player nameKimmich
    Average rating

    5.71

  10. Squad number3Player nameRaum
    Average rating

    5.69

  11. Squad number18Player nameHofmann
    Average rating

    5.67

  12. Squad number1Player nameNeuer
    Average rating

    5.60

  13. Squad number15Player nameSüle
    Average rating

    5.49

  14. Squad number10Player nameGnabry
    Average rating

    5.36

  15. Squad number5Player nameKehrer
    Average rating

    5.24

  16. Squad number13Player nameMüller
    Average rating

    5.14

Line-ups

Spain

Formation 4-3-3

  • 23Simón
  • 20Carvajal
  • 16Rodri
  • 24Laporte
  • 18AlbaSubstituted forBaldeat 82'minutes
  • 9GaviSubstituted forWilliams Arthuerat 66'minutes
  • 5BusquetsBooked at 44mins
  • 26Pedri
  • 11F TorresSubstituted forMorataat 54'minutes
  • 10AsensioSubstituted forKokeat 66'minutes
  • 21Olmo

Substitutes

  • 1Sánchez
  • 2Azpilicueta
  • 3García
  • 4P Torres
  • 6Llorente
  • 7Morata
  • 8Koke
  • 12Williams Arthuer
  • 13Raya
  • 14Balde
  • 15Guillamón
  • 17Pino
  • 19Soler
  • 22Sarabia
  • 25Ansu Fati

Germany

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Neuer
  • 5KehrerBooked at 37minsSubstituted forKlostermannat 70'minutes
  • 15Süle
  • 2Rüdiger
  • 3RaumSubstituted forSchlotterbeckat 87'minutes
  • 6KimmichBooked at 60mins
  • 8GoretzkaBooked at 58mins
  • 10GnabrySubstituted forHofmannat 85'minutes
  • 21GündoganSubstituted forSanéat 70'minutes
  • 14Musiala
  • 13MüllerSubstituted forFüllkrugat 70'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Ginter
  • 7Havertz
  • 9Füllkrug
  • 11Götze
  • 12Trapp
  • 16Klostermann
  • 17Brandt
  • 18Hofmann
  • 19Sané
  • 20Günter
  • 22ter Stegen
  • 23Schlotterbeck
  • 24Adeyemi
  • 25Bella-Kotchap
  • 26Moukoko
Referee:
Danny Makkelie
Attendance:
68,895

Match Stats

Home TeamSpainAway TeamGermany
Possession
Home64%
Away36%
Shots
Home7
Away11
Shots on Target
Home3
Away4
Corners
Home6
Away5
Fouls
Home13
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Spain 1, Germany 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Spain 1, Germany 1.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Germany. Conceded by Rodri.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Germany. Conceded by Daniel Carvajal.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Dani Olmo (Spain).

  6. Post update

    Niklas Süle (Germany) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Spain. Conceded by Nico Schlotterbeck.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Germany. Nico Schlotterbeck replaces David Raum.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Germany. Jonas Hofmann replaces Serge Gnabry.

  10. Goal!

    Goal! Spain 1, Germany 1. Niclas Füllkrug (Germany) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Jamal Musiala.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Spain. Alejandro Balde replaces Jordi Alba.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Germany. Conceded by Dani Olmo.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Joshua Kimmich (Germany) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Rodri (Spain).

  15. Post update

    Niclas Füllkrug (Germany) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Post update

    Offside, Spain. Koke tries a through ball, but Álvaro Morata is caught offside.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Niclas Füllkrug (Germany) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by David Raum with a cross following a corner.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Germany. Conceded by Rodri.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Serge Gnabry (Germany) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by David Raum.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jamal Musiala (Germany) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Leroy Sané with a through ball.

Comments

Join the conversation

426 comments

  • Comment posted by KevH, today at 21:07

    What an open World Cup. You cannot call it yet.

    • Reply posted by Dreddy Tennis, today at 21:15

      Dreddy Tennis replied:
      I'm sticking a tenner on Ecuador.

      But seriously, I haven't seen a team yet who look all that convincing after two games. France are probably the best side so far, just because it looks like they're playing at 50% and they're still the only side that's qualified.

      I reckon there could be a shock winner here. A lot of the traditional big guns look either tired or just poor.

  • Comment posted by Sports Fanatic, today at 21:07

    This was the first proper game at this tournament so far with both teams going for it and having a go. Sadly for Japan I think they needed Spain to win because I don't see Japan beating Spain and Germany not beating Costa Rica.

    • Reply posted by GhettoDefendant, today at 21:12

      GhettoDefendant replied:
      Are you talking about Spain v Germany or I'm a celebrity get me out of here?
      The footy match was booooorrrrrriiing.

  • Comment posted by Midans, today at 21:06

    Southgate please note both goals were scored by substitutes!

    • Reply posted by RayCee, today at 21:11

      RayCee replied:
      Sorry, but Plan A doesn't allow for subs.

  • Comment posted by Otm Shank, today at 21:29

    The Germans are going to squeak through aren't they?

    • Reply posted by Sport Report, today at 21:40

      Sport Report replied:
      Niclas is a tankard completely full kind of person

  • Comment posted by Ronnie, today at 21:07

    Both teams appear to play with more passion than England!

    • Reply posted by RayCee, today at 21:10

      RayCee replied:
      England has passion but plays with fear, which nullifies the benefit of passion.

  • Comment posted by Aragorn, today at 21:04

    I can't see any of these sides beating France

    • Reply posted by antFIFA, today at 21:17

      antFIFA replied:
      Why, what happened to your vision?

  • Comment posted by onegarystanley, today at 21:08

    That was a very enjoyable watch, Two teams going at it.

    • Reply posted by disgustedofwells, today at 21:15

      disgustedofwells replied:
      Agreed. Spain look better to me, but not runaway favourites…despite the 7-0!

  • Comment posted by nm1961, today at 21:06

    As much as I love Japan, and the Japanese, this is going to be Spain and Germany out of the group.

    • Reply posted by All the world is a stage , today at 21:15

      All the world is a stage replied:
      Probably

  • Comment posted by NB22, today at 21:04

    The biggest loser's from this group will be Japan.
    They had a chance to get 6 points against the weakest opponents in the group but lost, Spain will look to win the next game so won't rest players.
    Germany will beat Costa Rica and end up going through.

    Both Spain and in particular Germany will need to start proper number 9s to progress against the better teams.

    • Reply posted by Justfacts, today at 21:08

      Justfacts replied:
      Agreed but Morata is all Spain have and Germany have none.

  • Comment posted by brian , today at 21:26

    A frequent pattern in this WC, a team looking great in it's first game and not-so-great in it's next match. Thought Spain were rather sloppy with their passing at times and they went rather passive and negative after scoring their goal. People think both these teams would beat England easily. Not at all sure about that. Spain at their best probably, but Germany aren't a great team, Musiala apart.

    • Reply posted by some girls are bigger than other girls mothers, today at 21:54

      some girls are bigger than other girls mothers replied:
      I dont know any 'people' who think Germany will beat England. We are not up go much, particularly with the human hand brake Safegate in charge, but Germany are poor.

  • Comment posted by DMarcroft, today at 21:21

    A proper match will lots of skill and excitement at a blistering pace.

    England v Wales will be the exact opposite.

    • Reply posted by undercover10, today at 21:23

      undercover10 replied:
      ‘Blistering pace’ 😂😂😂😂

  • Comment posted by Hahahaaland, today at 21:15

    Crazy how people underestimate 4 time World Cup Winners Germany.

    • Reply posted by The-Truth-Hurts-82, today at 21:18

      The-Truth-Hurts-82 replied:
      A loss and a draw are not underestimating whatsoever; Germany has been poor by their own standards.

  • Comment posted by lg, today at 21:09

    Great to have 3 knowledgeable pundits for a change!!

    • Reply posted by Pandemania, today at 21:13

      Pandemania replied:
      Can't stand Alan Shearer me...

  • Comment posted by Sigurd, today at 21:08

    Hurra, wir leben noch!

    • Reply posted by Sport Report, today at 21:31

      Sport Report replied:
      Lusail, Lusail, wir fahren nach Lusail

  • Comment posted by IsKiRoJo69, today at 21:26

    This World Cup has to be THE most unpredictable World Cup ever 😃😃😃

    • Reply posted by Henry Hannon, today at 21:29

      Henry Hannon replied:
      It’s one of the most boring

  • Comment posted by M S loves cricket, today at 21:30

    France are going to win this

    • Reply posted by Bazza, today at 21:40

      Bazza replied:
      What people were saying before they lost to Switzerland at the Euros

  • Comment posted by wt, today at 21:11

    Don't know why people underestimating Germany, they have the potential to beat anybody. Are you really gonna be surprised if Germany beat Brazil, Argentina or England later in the tournament?

    • Reply posted by antFIFA, today at 21:23

      antFIFA replied:
      Yes.