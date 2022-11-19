Close menu

Karim Benzema: France striker out of World Cup 2022 with thigh injury

Karim Benzema
Karim Benzema (left) suffered a thigh injury during France training on Saturday
Fifa World Cup
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details

France striker Karim Benzema is out of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after he sustained a thigh injury in training.

Benzema won the 2022 Ballon d'Or, given to the player of the year in world football, after helping Real Madrid win the Champions League and La Liga.

The French national team said he had suffered a thigh problem and would not be able to feature in tournament.

"The whole team shares Karim's sadness and wishes him a speedy recovery," it added.

The French Football Federation said an MRI scan confirmed a thigh muscle injury "which will require a three-week recovery period".

France are in Group D and play Australia on 22 November, Denmark on 26 November and Tunisia on 30 November.

Head coach Didier Deschamps has until Monday to name a replacement and the injury to 34-year-old Benzema, who has scored 37 times in 97 matches for France, is another blow for the World Cup holders.

They are already without midfielders Paul Pogba and N'Golo Kante because of injury while Manchester United defender Raphael Varane is trying to be fit to play having missed his past five club matches.

On Wednesday, RB Leipzig forward Christopher Nkunku was ruled out of the tournament after he limped out of training, with Eintracht Frankfurt's Randal Kolo Muani called up as a replacement.

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial is one of the potential options who could come in for Benzema, who had been struggling with a thigh problem since October.

The Real Madrid man had played less than half an hour in his club's past six games.

He underwent medical tests after leaving training injured on Saturday - it was the first time he had taken part in full training session since the World Cup squad came together last week.

"I am extremely sad for Karim who made this World Cup a major goal," Deschamps said.

"Despite this new setback, I have full confidence in my group. We will do everything to meet the immense challenge that awaits us."

Comments

Join the conversation

165 comments

  • Comment posted by Gareth, at 23:18 19 Nov

    I mean it's always bad for a world cup to miss the best players. But Benzema as a man? Couldn't be happier.

    • Reply posted by Asim, today at 00:09

      Asim replied:
      jealous of the 2022 Ballon d'Or winner?? not good

  • Comment posted by link2metroid, at 23:13 19 Nov

    Couldn't happen to a nicer criminal!

    • Reply posted by dms, at 23:15 19 Nov

      dms replied:
      Hear hear. He is a rodent in human form.

  • Comment posted by Cannonball Taffy O Jones, at 23:17 19 Nov

    News has gone down like a ballon d'or in France

    • Reply posted by NatalieCarb, at 23:20 19 Nov

      NatalieCarb replied:
      Lol

  • Comment posted by AJ, at 23:07 19 Nov

    Too many injuires to top players for this world cup, really sad.

    • Reply posted by Penri, at 23:58 19 Nov

      Penri replied:
      As much as I wouldn’t wish an injury to any player (even Benzema and his questionable moral standing), I can’t feel too sad about any event that devalues this sham of a World Cup

  • Comment posted by dms, at 23:15 19 Nov

    Good, he showed his true colours with his team mate previously. Perhaps this is karma? According to a BBC report from 24 Nov 2021 he was found guilty of conspiring to blackmail a fellow French footballer with a sex tape.
    Overrated and an awful person if the BBC report I have directly quoted from (let's see if this is removed despite this being a BBC quote) is anything to go by. Good riddance.

    • Reply posted by Blueboy, at 23:17 19 Nov

      Blueboy replied:
      The hate In you stinks

  • Comment posted by Galloping Foxley, at 23:16 19 Nov

    Their kit man will be playing at this rate.

  • Comment posted by NatalieCarb, at 23:25 19 Nov

    Sex criminal so who cares

    • Reply posted by JasonH, at 23:59 19 Nov

      JasonH replied:
      People that want the best players at the best tournament. Criminal status is irrelevant to this.

      Hope that clears it up for you.

  • Comment posted by Len Ovo, at 23:10 19 Nov

    He can go home and drink 🍺

  • Comment posted by WIthrespect, at 23:08 19 Nov

    Thats a massive shame, this was likely to be his last world Cup.

    He has had an amazing year, it could have been even better.

    France will struggle now

    • Reply posted by PAKISTAN ZINDABAD, at 23:21 19 Nov

      PAKISTAN ZINDABAD replied:
      Yes although is a massive shame for Benzema to miss out, Giroud is a worthy replacement in this situation and on an international level even got a greater legacy than Benzema for France. Plus, Benzema has had his injury problems this season and hasn't been in the best of form this season with Giroud having nearly double his league and Champions League goals in a much tougher league and UCL group.

  • Comment posted by Stu Gotz, at 23:33 19 Nov

    I won't shed any tears. Horrible person, playing for a country still exploiting Africa. The sooner the French are home the better

  • Comment posted by thenumbersdontlie, at 23:08 19 Nov

    France's prospects continue to get worse. Heavy blow for them.

  • Comment posted by The Addams Family, at 23:11 19 Nov

    There goes my golden boot winner.....

    • Reply posted by Blueboy, at 23:15 19 Nov

      Blueboy replied:
      You mean Ronaldo?

  • Comment posted by Blueboy, at 23:10 19 Nov

    And here comes the anti-world cup comments!

    • Reply posted by dms, at 23:18 19 Nov

      dms replied:
      Yay! Welcome to the worst World Cup ever. When the host country has to bribe fans to attend you know there are problems ha ha ha FIFA, you can't beat a good comedy. The best way to beat them is to not watch a game. No viewed equals no as revenue. Horrific choice to award the World Cup to Qatar. Horrific.

  • Comment posted by sagol, at 23:10 19 Nov

    At the rate france are losing players, they will end up fielding a 5 a-side team, england will fancy their chances.

    • Reply posted by YNWA69, today at 00:02

      YNWA69 replied:
      Was good comment until you imagined England having a sniff of a chance

  • Comment posted by MELSI31, at 23:08 19 Nov

    Bad luck, he´s an excellent player, I´ve always rated him!

    • Reply posted by VFR750, at 23:10 19 Nov

      VFR750 replied:
      Maguire?

  • Comment posted by deano33, at 23:38 19 Nov

    The BBC only done this article so they could mention a player from their favorite club Utd.There is no proof that he could be picked to replace him.

    • Reply posted by hackerjack, today at 00:21

      hackerjack replied:
      Honestly they are down to the point where he's one of the most likely.

  • Comment posted by KentAussie, at 23:35 19 Nov

    Lucky guy. He will be spared from the 5-0 mauling Australia is going to hand them...

  • Comment posted by Henry Hannon, at 23:16 19 Nov

    Not a big loss as they have several other strikers

    • Reply posted by finnharpsman, at 23:25 19 Nov

      finnharpsman replied:
      The article says that Anthony Martial is one of the possible replacements so you need to re-think that one.

  • Comment posted by 3rguy, at 23:15 19 Nov

    Martial, keep your phone charged!

  • Comment posted by Hermile, at 23:14 19 Nov

    It's a shame for him as a player as he'll be too old for the next WC but it's not that bad news for France as with the new 4 in defence tactics France has now to play, we're probably better off without him and have Giroud on. I'm no expert and he will be missed but France will be ok without him, hopefully.

