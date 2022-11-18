Close menu

Karim Benzema: France striker out of World Cup 2022 with thigh injury

Last updated on .From the section World Cup

Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details

France striker Karim Benzema is out of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after he sustained a thigh injury in training.

Benzema won the 2022 Ballon d'Or, given to the player of the year in world football, after helping Real Madrid win the Champions League and La Liga.

The French national team said he had suffered a thigh problem and would not be able to feature in tournament.

"The whole team shares Karim's sadness and wishes him a speedy recovery," it added.

The French Football Federation said the injury would need "three weeks of convalescence".

France are in Group D and play Australia on 22 November, Denmark on 26 November and Tunisia on 30 November.

Head coach Didier Deschamps has until Monday to name a replacement and the injury to 34-year-old Benzema, who has scored 37 times in 97 matches for France, is another blow for the World Cup holders.

They are already without midfielders Paul Pogba and N'Golo Kante because of injury while Manchester United defender Raphael Varane is trying to be fit to play having missed his past five club matches.

On Wednesday, RB Leipzig forward Christopher Nkunku was ruled out of the tournament after he limped out of training, with Eintracht Frankfurt's Randal Kolo Muani called up as a replacement.

More to follow...

