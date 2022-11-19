Last updated on .From the section Irish

Medical staff from both clubs treated McMenamin on the pitch before he was stretchered off

Glentoran winger Conor McMenamin has returned to training just over a week after suffering a suspected leg fracture.

The Northern Ireland international was stretchered off during the Glens' draw with Coleraine last Friday night after a heavy tackle from Dean Jarvis.

Glentoran said initial x-rays suggested a "spiral fibula fracture" but have now revealed that "the bone is intact".

Mick McDermott's men host Cliftonville at The Oval on Sunday.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Glentoran said they have consulted with the Irish FA's senior doctor as well as independent consultants to carry out further in-depth assessments and scans.

Speaking on Radio Ulster on Saturday evening, Glens coach Rodney McAree said an MRI scan revealed there was no fracture.

"When Mick [McDermott] and Windy [Glens assistant boss Paul Millar] had conversations with Conor afterwards, Conor felt he was better than what he thought he should have been so we sought a second opinion," he said.

"They took him to see a specialist and got an MRI scan, and thankfully the MRI scan showed that there was no fracture.

"It has been a long week for Conor, a frustrating one and a worrying time for him because he had been doing well and is an ambitious kid."

McAree did not rule McMenamin out of being involved in Sunday's match against the Reds, saying it would depend on how he reacted to taking part in training on Saturday.

"That will be determined by medical staff and a conversation between them and Mick," he said when asked if the ex-Cliftonville forward could return as soon as Sunday.

"The good news for Glentoran fans is that Conor is not going to be out for as long as we first feared.

"He joined in today (Saturday) but that was obviously a light session with the game on Sunday.

"Thankfully he came through unscathed and it is a case of seeing how he recovers and if he develops any pain after the session. Let's hope for Conor first and foremost that he is ok."

McMenamin has been in fine form this season after winning his first Northern Ireland caps in June and adding further to them in Greece in September.

"Thanks to everyone who has been supportive this week, I'm just glad to be back and available to train again," he said on the club's website.