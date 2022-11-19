Close menu

World Cup 2022: England's Kalvin Phillips reveals freak gym accident scare

Last updated on .From the section World Cup

Kalvin Phillips at an England training session in Qatar
Phillips has only played 14 minutes of competitive football this season
Fifa World Cup
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details

England midfielder Kalvin Phillips won his race to be fit for the World Cup after surgery - but almost ended his chances in a freak gym accident.

The Manchester City player revealed he dropped a weight on his foot in a gym session just two days after he was named in Gareth Southgate's squad.

Phillips, 26, displayed puncture wounds in his foot as he spoke to reporters.

"If it wasn't a 5kg plate, if it had been heavier, I think it would have been a lot worse," he said.

Addressing the media in Qatar ahead of England's first game against Iran on Monday, he explained: "It's quite a good story to be honest.

"Before the City game against Brentford [last weekend], being the professional that I am, I went to the gym before the match and was just doing loads of Achilles work on the leg press.

"I'd gone to pull a weight off the rack and there must have been one stuck behind it, and I pulled it off and it landed straight on my foot and cut it all.

"But it's not too bad - it's the blisters from training that hurt more. It isn't too bad, but I stood for about 10 seconds and thought: 'Oh my god, what was that?'"

Phillips had only played 14 minutes of competitive football this season before being named in the 26-man squad after undergoing surgery for a shoulder problem.

"My shoulder is fine now. I had the operation about seven and a half weeks ago," he said.

"It was a 12-week recovery, but I did a lot more than I should have done. I wanted to recover quicker so I could go to the World Cup and I'm here now."

Everything you need to know about your Premier League team bannerBBC Sport banner footer

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Elsewhere on the BBC

Fifa World Cup 2022 build-up