Last updated on .From the section Wigan

Kolo Toure (right) has been a part of Brendan Rodgers' coaching staff at Leicester since 2019

Former Arsenal defender Kolo Toure is now the favoured candidate of the Wigan Athletic board to become the club's new manager, BBC Radio Manchester reports.

Toure's younger brother, Yaya, had already ruled himself out of contention for the post.

Kolo, 41, has completed his pro-license and has worked under Brendan Rodgers at both Celtic and Leicester, where he is currently first-team coach.

Wigan have been looking for a manager since Leam Richardson was sacked.

Rob Kelly stood in as interim boss for the win over Blackpool on 12 November, though the Latics are in the Championship relegation zone on goal difference.

Toure played in the Premier League for Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool before ending his career at Celtic in 2017.

It would be his first managerial appointment if he were to take the Wigan job.

Wigan had been attracted to the idea of bringing Yaya Toure to the DW Stadium, but at no point did they offer him the job.