The OneLove armband promotes diversity and inclusion - and is a symbol aimed at standing up to discrimination

Fifa has launched a new captain's armband for the World Cup despite a group of nations already intending to support the OneLove initiative.

Fifa announced the new armbands in partnership with three United Nations agencies on the eve of the tournament.

The armbands will feature a different social campaign throughout each round.

The captains of nine countries, including England and Wales, had planned to wear the OneLove armband to promote diversity and inclusion.

The Netherlands began the OneLove campaign prior to Euro 2020 as a message against discrimination.

Same-sex relationships and the promotion of same-sex relationships are criminalised in Qatar.

BBC Sport understands the Football Association (FA) knew nothing concrete about the new Fifa armbands before Friday night.

The quarter-finals theme of Fifa's new armband will be #NoDiscrimination.

Other themes include #SaveThePlanet, #ProtectChildren, #EducationForAll and #BeActive.

On Saturday, Fifa president Gianni Infantino accused the West of "hypocrisy" in its reporting about Qatar's human rights record.

