Fifa president Gianni Infantino has accused the West of "hypocrisy" in its reporting of Qatar's treatment of migrant workers on the eve of the World Cup.

In an extraordinary monologue at a news conference in Doha, Infantino spoke for nearly an hour and made a passionate defence of Qatar and the tournament.

The event has been overshadowed by issues in Qatar including deaths of migrant workers and treatment of LGBT people.

Infantino opened by saying: "Today I have strong feelings. Today I feel Qatari, I feel Arab, I feel African, I feel gay, I feel disabled, I feel a migrant worker."

Hosts Qatar kick off the tournament against Ecuador at Al Bayt Stadium on Sunday (16:00 GMT).

