Dorking Wanderers v York City

DorkingDorking Wanderers15:00YorkYork City
Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section National League
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Wrexham
|20
|14
|4
|2
|52
|18
|34
|46
|2
|Notts County
|20
|13
|6
|1
|49
|17
|32
|45
|3
|Chesterfield
|19
|12
|4
|3
|40
|23
|17
|40
|4
|Woking
|20
|11
|4
|5
|34
|19
|15
|37
|5
|Southend
|20
|9
|6
|5
|28
|16
|12
|33
|6
|Barnet
|20
|10
|3
|7
|38
|38
|0
|33
|7
|Solihull Moors
|20
|8
|6
|6
|33
|23
|10
|30
|8
|Bromley
|20
|8
|5
|7
|28
|26
|2
|29
|9
|Dag & Red
|19
|8
|5
|6
|34
|35
|-1
|29
|10
|Boreham Wood
|19
|7
|7
|5
|23
|19
|4
|28
|11
|Eastleigh
|20
|8
|4
|8
|24
|25
|-1
|28
|12
|Maidenhead United
|20
|8
|3
|9
|19
|23
|-4
|27
|13
|Wealdstone
|19
|7
|5
|7
|20
|27
|-7
|26
|14
|Halifax
|19
|7
|4
|8
|17
|25
|-8
|25
|15
|York
|20
|6
|6
|8
|23
|22
|1
|24
|16
|Dorking
|19
|6
|4
|9
|35
|45
|-10
|22
|17
|Altrincham
|20
|5
|7
|8
|26
|37
|-11
|22
|18
|Aldershot
|19
|6
|2
|11
|26
|33
|-7
|20
|19
|Yeovil
|20
|3
|10
|7
|16
|21
|-5
|19
|20
|Maidstone United
|20
|4
|6
|10
|22
|42
|-20
|18
|21
|Oldham
|18
|4
|5
|9
|17
|27
|-10
|17
|22
|Gateshead
|19
|3
|7
|9
|24
|33
|-9
|16
|23
|Scunthorpe
|20
|3
|6
|11
|25
|40
|-15
|15
|24
|Torquay
|20
|3
|5
|12
|23
|42
|-19
|14
The inside story of how to lift the most famous trophy in the world, told by tournament winners
Hannah Fry takes a look at this humble piece of plastic packed full of technological innovations
Strictly's Oti Mabuse returns to her childhood home to revisit people and places that inspired her
Everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment.
The latest rumours and stories from around the world of football.
Analysis and opinion from our chief football writer.
How to get into football - the most popular sport in the world, with clubs and facilities throughout the UK.