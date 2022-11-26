Close menu
Scottish Cup - Third Round
MortonGreenock Morton15:00Queen of SthQueen of the South
Venue: Cappielow Park

Greenock Morton v Queen of the South

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Cup

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 26th November 2022

  • Drumchapel UnitedDrumchapel United13:30FC EdinburghFC Edinburgh
  • HamiltonHamilton Academical14:30East KilbrideEast Kilbride
  • AlbionAlbion Rovers15:00University of StirlingUniversity of Stirling
  • Cove RangersCove Rangers15:00DunipaceDunipace
  • DundeeDundee15:00AirdrieoniansAirdrieonians
  • DunfermlineDunfermline15:00ForfarForfar Athletic
  • Formartine UnitedFormartine United15:00StenhousemuirStenhousemuir
  • FraserburghFraserburgh15:00ArbroathArbroath
  • Hill Of Beath HawthornHill Of Beath Hawthorn15:00ElginElgin City
  • Inverness CTInverness Caledonian Thistle15:00StirlingStirling Albion
  • Linlithgow RoseLinlithgow Rose15:00Sauchie JuniorsSauchie Juniors
  • MontroseMontrose15:00DarvelDarvel

