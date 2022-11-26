Close menu
FIFA World Cup - Group C
ArgentinaArgentina2MexicoMexico0

Argentina 2-0 Mexico: Lionel Messi & Enzo Fernandez score in crucial win

By Phil McNultyChief football writer at Lusail Stadium

Lionel Messi scores for Argentina
Lionel Messi now has as many World Cup goals as Diego Maradona (eight), with only Gabriel Batistuta (10) scoring more for Argentina in the competition

Lionel Messi produced a moment of trademark magic to help keep Argentina's World Cup hopes alive with victory in a tense encounter against Mexico.

In a cauldron of noise at Lusail Stadium, Messi and Argentina knew defeat would end their hopes of reaching the last 16 after only two games following the stunning loss to Saudi Arabia in their opener.

The tension was mounting as Mexico frustrated Messi in an attritional game, especially in a first half littered with fouls and stoppages that never allowed Argentina to gain any momentum.

Messi changed all that after 64 minutes when he took one touch to control a pass with his left foot before drilling an unerring finish past Mexico keeper Guillermo Ochoa into the bottom corner from 20 yards.

The masses of Argentina supporters in a crowd of 88,966 went wild in celebration and relief as their World Cup campaign got back on track.

Enzo Fernandez added a superb second with a curling shot into the top corner three minutes from time but it was Messi who made the breakthrough and the difference.

Victory in a tough final Group C game against Poland will send them into the knockout phase.

Messi delivers the magic once again

Messi cut a frustrated figure for the first 45 minutes here, pushed to the margins as this crucial game descended into a bitty affair spoiled by fouls, with little of quality on show.

It was when the game settled down, the stoppages reduced and a football match broke out that Messi was finally able to exert his influence, wandering far and wide on the vast expanse of Lusail Stadium before finally making the decisive contribution.

In an ear-splitting atmosphere, Messi turned up the volume even more with that breakthrough goal that finally broke Mexico down and reignited Argentina's World Cup.

Messi produced two perfect touches with that wand of a left foot, one to control and one to arrow a finish beyond Ochoa's outstretched right hand.

It was what all of Argentina hoped for and demanded from their great talisman and, as so often before for club and country, the 35-year-old produced when they needed him most.

This highly-touted side had faced real jeopardy. Argentina knew defeat would finish them here in Qatar. Messi knew defeat would end his dream of lifting the World Cup, the major honour missing from his glittering and extensive honours list.

He followed another superstar in Kylian Mbappe, whose two goals against Denmark put France into the last 16, and he showed here he is determined not to be outshone by the other members of his elite group.

Mexico, backed by their own massed ranks of fans, were in no mood to step aside and it took that big moment to unlock them, bowing to Messi as so many others have done before.

There is still work to do for Argentina when they face Group C leaders Poland, who boast a sporting icon of their own in striker Robert Lewandowski, but the celebrations at the final whistle gave the impression that a team hotly tipped to lift the World Cup at this same Lusail Stadium believe their show is now on the road thanks to their captain and resident genius.

Player of the match

Mac AllisterAlexis Mac Allister

with an average of 7.67

Argentina

  1. Squad number20Player nameMac Allister
    Average rating

    7.67

  2. Squad number24Player nameFernández
    Average rating

    7.60

  3. Squad number10Player nameMessi
    Average rating

    7.39

  4. Squad number25Player nameMartínez
    Average rating

    7.26

  5. Squad number13Player nameRomero
    Average rating

    7.26

  6. Squad number9Player nameÁlvarez
    Average rating

    7.15

  7. Squad number14Player namePalacios
    Average rating

    7.00

  8. Squad number26Player nameMolina
    Average rating

    6.95

  9. Squad number11Player nameDi María
    Average rating

    6.84

  10. Squad number22Player nameMartínez
    Average rating

    6.82

  11. Squad number8Player nameAcuña
    Average rating

    6.63

  12. Squad number18Player nameRodríguez
    Average rating

    6.61

  13. Squad number7Player nameDe Paul
    Average rating

    6.37

  14. Squad number19Player nameOtamendi
    Average rating

    6.31

  15. Squad number23Player nameMartínez
    Average rating

    6.19

  16. Squad number4Player nameMontiel
    Average rating

    6.09

Mexico

  1. Squad number13Player nameOchoa
    Average rating

    6.52

  2. Squad number22Player nameLozano
    Average rating

    6.21

  3. Squad number26Player nameÁlvarez
    Average rating

    6.14

  4. Squad number10Player nameVega
    Average rating

    6.11

  5. Squad number3Player nameMontes
    Average rating

    5.99

  6. Squad number2Player nameAraújo
    Average rating

    5.75

  7. Squad number16Player nameHerrera
    Average rating

    5.72

  8. Squad number15Player nameMoreno
    Average rating

    5.67

  9. Squad number18Player nameGuardado
    Average rating

    5.64

  10. Squad number25Player nameAlvarado
    Average rating

    5.63

  11. Squad number9Player nameJiménez
    Average rating

    5.60

  12. Squad number24Player nameChávez
    Average rating

    5.53

  13. Squad number23Player nameGallardo
    Average rating

    5.42

  14. Squad number21Player nameAntuna
    Average rating

    5.26

  15. Squad number14Player nameGutiérrez
    Average rating

    5.11

Line-ups

Argentina

Formation 4-4-2

  • 23Martínez
  • 4MontielBooked at 43minsSubstituted forMolinaat 63'minutes
  • 19Otamendi
  • 25Martínez
  • 8Acuña
  • 11Di MaríaSubstituted forRomeroat 69'minutes
  • 7De Paul
  • 18RodríguezSubstituted forFernándezat 57'minutes
  • 20Mac AllisterSubstituted forPalaciosat 69'minutes
  • 10Messi
  • 22MartínezSubstituted forÁlvarezat 63'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Armani
  • 2Foyth
  • 3Tagliafico
  • 5Paredes
  • 6Pezzella
  • 9Álvarez
  • 12Rulli
  • 13Romero
  • 14Palacios
  • 15Correa
  • 16Almada
  • 17Gómez Villaverde
  • 21Dybala
  • 24Fernández
  • 26Molina

Mexico

Formation 5-3-2

  • 13Ochoa
  • 26ÁlvarezSubstituted forJiménezat 66'minutes
  • 2AraújoBooked at 22mins
  • 3Montes
  • 15Moreno
  • 23Gallardo
  • 24Chávez
  • 16HerreraBooked at 66mins
  • 18GuardadoSubstituted forGutiérrezat 42'minutesBooked at 50mins
  • 22LozanoSubstituted forAlvaradoat 73'minutesBooked at 89mins
  • 10VegaSubstituted forAntunaat 66'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Talavera
  • 4Álvarez
  • 5Vásquez
  • 6Arteaga
  • 7Romo
  • 8Rodríguez
  • 9Jiménez
  • 11Funes Mori
  • 12Cota
  • 14Gutiérrez
  • 17Pineda
  • 19Sánchez
  • 20Martín
  • 21Antuna
  • 25Alvarado
Referee:
Daniele Orsato
Attendance:
88,966

Match Stats

Home TeamArgentinaAway TeamMexico
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home5
Away4
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home4
Away2
Fouls
Home15
Away19

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Argentina 2, Mexico 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Argentina 2, Mexico 0.

  3. Post update

    Lionel Messi (Argentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Jesús Gallardo (Mexico).

  5. Post update

    Foul by Lionel Messi (Argentina).

  6. Post update

    Héctor Moreno (Mexico) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Nicolás Otamendi (Argentina).

  8. Post update

    Luis Chávez (Mexico) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Lionel Messi (Argentina) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Héctor Moreno (Mexico).

  11. Booking

    Roberto Alvarado (Mexico) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  12. Post update

    Nicolás Otamendi (Argentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Roberto Alvarado (Mexico).

  14. Post update

    Foul by Enzo Fernández (Argentina).

  15. Post update

    Luis Chávez (Mexico) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  16. Goal!

    Goal! Argentina 2, Mexico 0. Enzo Fernández (Argentina) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Lionel Messi following a corner.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Argentina. Conceded by Néstor Araújo.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Mexico. Conceded by Nicolás Otamendi.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Exequiel Palacios (Argentina).

  20. Post update

    Uriel Antuna (Mexico) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Comments

Join the conversation

218 comments

  • Comment posted by Chas7, today at 21:06

    Worst I've ever seen Messi play........

    Still gets the vital goal.

    Genius.

    • Reply posted by JM, today at 21:18

      JM replied:
      Don't forget the assist. He's got more assists than any other player in football history!

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 21:03

    It was the first time Messi had a bit of space and the man marker switched off for a couple seconds and Messi does that! World Class.
    Excellent goal..

    • Reply posted by disgustedofwells, today at 21:07

      disgustedofwells replied:
      A One man goal from what’s basically a one man team, (he also provided the assist!)

  • Comment posted by Justfacts, today at 21:08

    🐐

    • Reply posted by Mealdo17, today at 21:09

      Mealdo17 replied:
      Facts fam

  • Comment posted by Indefatigable Spirit, today at 21:06

    Argentina are hugely reliant on one man. Good job that man is pretty good!

    • Reply posted by injusticehater, today at 21:10

      injusticehater replied:
      just goes to show why maradona is better as he won the world cup on his own with a bang average argentina and messi can't even do that and confirms the theory that with the barcelona three, he's technically great, but not as good as he really what people say.

  • Comment posted by Superstar, today at 21:06

    Messi scored with class, integrity, credibility, talent, industry and genius, Ronaldo is the exact opposite, a cheating, loquacious, rude, disrespectful, lazy and garrulous, loose cannon.

    • Reply posted by JoSilva, today at 21:10

      JoSilva replied:
      Hope Portugal get Argentina in knockout stage...

  • Comment posted by lawman, today at 21:03

    Never seen such a disjointed Argentinian team.
    Mexicans were awful too.
    That bit of quality in the end got Argentina the win they wanted so badly.
    Disappointing match overall.
    Mexican fans were let down. Big time.

    • Reply posted by James_Autar, today at 21:09

      James_Autar replied:
      Agree totally. The Mexican Manager needs to be 'sacked in the morning' after that negative and dreadful approach.

  • Comment posted by Nick, today at 21:11

    Another dreadful game of football.

  • Comment posted by afcjoe, today at 21:18

    Standard of modern day footballers apart from a select few is really poor compared to the last generation, Messi again with the star touch with a great finish in his mid 30's. It's 50% football and 50% actor nowadays and the play acting holding heads/throats and whatever else needs dealing with soon, instant yellow for cheating, can barely tackle, game is just spoilt and turning into a farce

  • Comment posted by Falcon8r, today at 21:06

    Messi

  • Comment posted by BMK, today at 21:03

    Messi&co 2 Mexico 0

  • Comment posted by gerardo , today at 21:10

    Well done Argentina great Messi goal World Cup so much better with such a passionate football nation

  • Comment posted by Wandering Wolf, today at 21:14

    Not seem a worse team from Argentina than this since the one they unloaded in Port Stanley

    • Reply posted by IBob, today at 21:22

      IBob replied:
      Lol. Brilliant..

  • Comment posted by 1969johnnyb, today at 21:05

    Mexico played well tonight (said no Juan ever). 😉

  • Comment posted by Mealdo17, today at 21:08

    3 things are certain in life: Death,taxes and Messi scoring to save Argentina at world Cups

    • Reply posted by Nafs Asp, today at 21:21

      Nafs Asp replied:
      But he's never saved them at World Cups. Else he'd have a winners medal ?

  • Comment posted by big nolte, today at 21:03

    Cometh the hour cometh the man but in all fairness that was a terrible game of football.

    • Reply posted by nigelg, today at 21:08

      nigelg replied:
      Still overrated.

  • Comment posted by PCM147, today at 21:16

    A shockingly poor match illumunated by two great strikes.

    • Reply posted by PCM147, today at 21:19

      PCM147 replied:
      or even illuminated*

  • Comment posted by The Real Labour Left, today at 21:14

    The control and finish from Messi was outstanding but there is no way he is going to lift the WC. Mbappe and France look a class apart.

  • Comment posted by offshore stooge, today at 21:14

    Messi hardly had a kick, however, he took his goal well, but the unfortunate truth is like Ronaldo he is well past his sell-by-date, The media is obsessed with has been, instead of concentrating on the talented youth. Unfortunately, I do not think Argentina will progress much further than the next round

    • Reply posted by amazonsucks, today at 21:21

      amazonsucks replied:
      He set up the 2nd goal

  • Comment posted by Carfax of the world, today at 21:18

    Too much is expected from Messi at 35.

    And still, he delivers ...

  • Comment posted by My name is doolally, today at 21:15

    Been listening to ITVs comments on the match..yes, good match.

    Messi was, despite, not at his best was still effective and a match winner..

    My take away though is Roy Keane, a great commentator, has clearly grown his beard for a special job on Xmas day..🤪😃

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands21103124
2Ecuador21103124
3Senegal21013303
4Qatar200215-40

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England21106244
2Iran210146-23
3USA20201102
4Wales201113-21

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland21102024
2Argentina21013213
3Saudi Arabia2