FIFA World Cup - Group C
PolandPoland2Saudi ArabiaSaudi Arabia0

World Cup 2022: Poland 2-0 Saudi Arabia - Robert Lewandowski scores first World Cup goal in crucial victory

By Matt HowarthBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section World Cup

Robert Lewandowski scored his first World Cup goal as Poland earned a crucial victory over Saudi Arabia that leaves Group C wide open.

The Barcelona striker capitalised on an error by Saudi Arabia midfielder Abdelulelah Al Malki before sending a composed finish past onrushing goalkeeper Mohammed Al Owais.

Lewandowski was visibly emotional after ending a run of four World Cup games without finding the net.

Piotr Zielinski had given Poland a first-half lead from Lewandowski's cutback, but Saudi Arabia were awarded a penalty five minutes later for Krystian Bielik's foul on Saleh Al Shehri.

Wojciech Szczesny kept out Feras Al Brikan's effort before producing a sensational one-handed stop to prevent Mohammed Al Burayk from burying the rebound.

Saud Abdulhamid was denied by Sczcesny and Al Brikan shot over the bar in the second half, while Arkadiusz Milik and Lewandowski were both denied by the woodwork as Poland sought to double their lead on the counter-attack.

Lewandowski's late strike ended Saudi Arabia's hopes of building on Tuesday's remarkable victory over Argentina and boosts Poland's hopes of reaching the last 16 for the first time since 1986, when they were beaten 4-0 by Brazil in the first knockout round.

Czeslaw Michniewicz's team play Argentina in their final Group C game on Wednesday, while Saudi Arabia face Mexico at the same time.

Wasteful Saudi Arabia rue missed opportunities

Lewandowski will steal the headlines after breaking his World Cup duck, but Saudi Arabia will be bitterly frustrated not to have preserved their unbeaten start to the tournament in Qatar after finding Sczcesny in inspired form.

Backed by a fervent and partisan crowd inside Education City Stadium, Saudi Arabia applied heavy early pressure and were denied a superb opener when the former Arsenal goalkeeper palmed Mohammed Kanno's ferocious drive over the crossbar.

Poland looked increasingly rattled as the Green Falcons continued to swarm forward in waves, but Bielik's goal-bound header was cleared to safety by Al Shehri before Zielinski gave them the lead with their first shot on target.

Bielik's challenge on Al Shehri shortly before half-time initially went unpunished by referee Wilton Sampaio, but the Brazilian showed no hesitation in pointing to the spot after reviewing the incident on his pitchside monitor.

If Szczesny's save from Al Brikan's spot-kick was impressive, his fingertip stop from Al Burayk's follow-up effort was spectacular - and will take some beating at this World Cup.

There was little change to the pattern of play in the second half, with Szczesny saving at the feet of Abdulhamid and Al Brikan sending a fierce, left-footed shot over the bar.

But Poland remained a threat on the counter-attack and struck the woodwork through both Milik and Lewandowski, and then it was Al Malki's heavy touch that gifted the Barcelona frontman his first goal at the tournament and ended Saudi Arabia's hopes of clinching their place in the last 16 with one game to spare.

Lewandowski could have doubled his tally in stoppage time, but Al Owais kept out the striker's effort with a strong hand.

Poland

Starting XI

Substitutes

Saudi Arabia

Starting XI

Line-ups

Poland

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Szczesny
  • 2CashBooked at 16mins
  • 14KiwiorBooked at 15mins
  • 15Glik
  • 18Bereszynski
  • 20ZielinskiSubstituted forKaminskiat 63'minutes
  • 6Bielik
  • 10Krychowiak
  • 24Frankowski
  • 7MilikBooked at 19minsSubstituted forPiatekat 71'minutes
  • 9Lewandowski

Substitutes

  • 3Jedrzejczyk
  • 4Wieteska
  • 5Bednarek
  • 8Szymanski
  • 11Grosicki
  • 12Skorupski
  • 13Kaminski
  • 16Swiderski
  • 17Zurkowski
  • 19Szymanski
  • 21Zalewski
  • 22Grabara
  • 23Piatek
  • 25Gumny
  • 26Skóras

Saudi Arabia

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 21Al Owais
  • 12Abdulhamid
  • 4Al AmriBooked at 45mins
  • 5Al Bulayhi
  • 6Al BuraykSubstituted forAl Ghannamat 65'minutes
  • 8Al Wahbi Al MalkiBooked at 21minsSubstituted forAl Obudat 85'minutes
  • 9Al Brikan
  • 16Al NajiSubstituted forAl Abidat 45'minutesSubstituted forBahbriat 90+5'minutes
  • 23Kanno
  • 10Al Dawsari
  • 11Al ShehriSubstituted forAl Shardan Al Dawsariat 86'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Al Rubaie Al Yami
  • 2Al Ghannam
  • 3Madu
  • 14Otayf
  • 15Al Hassan
  • 17Al Tambakti
  • 18Al Abid
  • 19Bahbri
  • 20Al Obud
  • 22Al Suweiti Al Aqidi
  • 24Al Shardan Al Dawsari
  • 25Asiri
Referee:
Wilton Pereira Sampaio
Attendance:
44,259

Match Stats

Home TeamPolandAway TeamSaudi Arabia
Possession
Home36%
Away64%
Shots
Home9
Away16
Shots on Target
Home3
Away5
Corners
Home4
Away5
Fouls
Home18
Away15

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Poland 2, Saudi Arabia 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Poland 2, Saudi Arabia 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mohammed Kanno (Saudi Arabia) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Salem Al Dawsari.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Saudi Arabia. Hattan Bahbri replaces Nawaf Al Abid.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Poland. Conceded by Abdulrahman Al Obud.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Poland. Conceded by Sultan Al Ghannam.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Robert Lewandowski (Poland) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Nasser Al Dawsari (Saudi Arabia).

  9. Post update

    Krzysztof Piatek (Poland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Abdulrahman Al Obud (Saudi Arabia) header from the right side of the six yard box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Nasser Al Dawsari with a cross.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Saudi Arabia. Nasser Al Dawsari replaces Saleh Al Shehri.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Saudi Arabia. Abdulrahman Al Obud replaces Abdulelah Al Malki.

  13. Post update

    Abdulelah Al Malki (Saudi Arabia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Jakub Kaminski (Poland).

  15. Goal!

    Goal! Poland 2, Saudi Arabia 0. Robert Lewandowski (Poland) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Krzysztof Piatek (Poland) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Jakub Kaminski with a cross.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Feras Al Brikan (Saudi Arabia).

  18. Post update

    Bartosz Bereszynski (Poland) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Abdulelah Al Malki (Saudi Arabia) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Sultan Al Ghannam (Saudi Arabia).

Comments

Join the conversation

63 comments

  • Comment posted by Michael, today at 15:28

    Well done Poland. It might be the way- the result is what matters. Happy for RL. The rest- haters, trolls and pro - opposition commentators do not matter- 3 points , they will have to swallow it 🤪😝

  • Comment posted by STORMz, today at 15:27

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Cydonian Knight, today at 15:27

    Half of the town I live in will be out celebrating tonight

  • Comment posted by frog, today at 15:25

    I’m delighted for Lewandowski. The best centre forward in Europe for the last decade.

    • Reply posted by thelantern1212, today at 15:28

      thelantern1212 replied:
      Couldn't agree more. If anyone saw the mini feature on him before the Mexico game they would have realised all that emotion after he scored was probably in memory of his Dad.
      At least it was an honest goal. Unlike someone else who FIFA have branded a genius for fooling the ref.

  • Comment posted by Griffin Stewart, today at 15:24

    Poland looked dynamic and effective going forward, but so vulnerable at the back. Good job they have a quality keeper.

  • Comment posted by Lemmy, today at 15:24

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Dan, today at 15:23

    Pleased for Lewa. Incredible second save from Schezny... But a word about the Saudi's. They maybe the darling's of the media after the Argentina match, and Andros 'I'm a fan of Saudi Arabia' Townsend's awful commentary on ITV just seem to confirm this, but boy do they dive and feign injury all the time... It was embarrassing to watch...

  • Comment posted by Mealdo17, today at 15:20

    Well done Lewangoalski, hopefully he can turn up on big occasions for Barcelona now.

    • Reply posted by Sedgley Wolf, today at 15:23

      Sedgley Wolf replied:
      Lewandoswki is good but down with Barcelona!!

  • Comment posted by Trevor, today at 15:20

    Janek Sobieski trzeci...

  • Comment posted by al, today at 15:19

    Just how many women did you see in the KSA crowd

    • Reply posted by Trevor, today at 15:21

      Trevor replied:
      Umm.....zero ?! And how many kids ?

  • Comment posted by Cas, today at 15:19

    How have we all been sleeping on Herve Renard?

    Don’t care he’s French, I’d have him over Southgate any day, imagine England’s talent liberated playing his style of football.

    Him & Sampaoli’s Chile few yrs ago dragging the international game from the mire

    • Reply posted by Abdulahi, today at 15:27

      Abdulahi replied:
      I had the same thought. I was watching Saka on quite a few occasions vs USA gesture to Trippier why he wouldn't join the press. Saka is use to the aggressive press at Arsenal where White pushes up with him, so the halfhearted one England do is just not good enough.

      But then again Southgate has got us to a WC Semi and a Euros final, who knows...

  • Comment posted by Al_Bundy, today at 15:18