Match ends, Tunisia 0, Australia 1.
Australia held on to a narrow first-half lead to pick up a crucial victory over Tunisia that keeps alive their hopes of qualifying for the World Cup last 16.
Knowing defeat would mean an early exit from the competition, Graham Arnold's side came out of the blocks full of energy and intent.
Mitchell Duke took advantage of their positive start when he superbly flicked Craig Goodwin's cross into the far corner to put them 1-0 up after 23 minutes.
That sparked an outburst of jubilant celebration from the small contingent of Australia fans behind the goal, which momentarily silenced the hostile and unwavering support for Tunisia.
Hissed and jeered throughout by striking clusters of fans draped in red at the Al Janoub Stadium, Australia held their nerve to claim their first victory at a World Cup since 2010.
They survived a desperate onslaught from Tunisia in the second half, with Youssef Msakni forcing goalkeeper Mathew Ryan into a save at his near post, though that came moments after Mathew Leckie had come inches away from connecting with Goodwin's cross at the other end.
Stoke City defender Harry Souttar put in a superb performance, making several key blocks and tackles as Australia dug in.
Australia, who suffered a humbling defeat by France in their opening match, will take on tough opponents Denmark next - but with qualification in their own hands.
Significant victory for delighted Aussies
This was a crucial match for both nations given they face competition from defending world champions France and Euro 2020 semi-finalists Denmark to progress from Group D.
It could not have been a better start for Australia then, as they dominated the opening 15 minutes to leave Tunisia unable to get out of their half.
Goodwin's crosses from the left were initially dealt with, but the ease with which Australia were getting joy down that side will have caused concern for Tunisia.
Eventually, one of those crosses paid off as Duke expertly flicked Goodwin's delivery into the far corner and ran over to the touchline to receive a clamour of pats on the head from his team-mates.
That goal did little to silence the overwhelming majority of Tunisia fans in the Al Janoub Stadium, though, and it was their side who ended the first half stronger with two big opportunities to equalise.
Australia centre-back Souttar made a crucial, sliding block to deny Mohamed Drager, just minutes before Tunisia captain Msakni volleyed an effort inches wide.
Tunisia changed shape in the second half and put Australia under spells of relentless pressure. Aaron Mooy had to make another vital block, before Souttar yet again intervened to stop a dangerous counter-attack.
The anxiety was palpable in the stadium when Tunisia substitute Wahbi Khazri almost poked in a late equaliser, before six added minutes were signalled by the fourth official.
But Australia - who had to come through two play-offs to qualify for the tournament in Qatar - held on for a significant victory and they go into their final group match with all to play for.
Tunisia, who take on France in their final match, are all but out.
Player of the match
MooyAaron Mooy
Line-ups
Tunisia
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 16Dahmen
- 6BronnSubstituted forKechridaat 73'minutes
- 4Meriah
- 3Talbi
- 20DrägerSubstituted forSassiat 45'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 17Skhiri
- 14LaïdouniBooked at 26minsSubstituted forKhazriat 67'minutes
- 24AbdiBooked at 64mins
- 23Sliti
- 7Msakni
- 9JebaliSubstituted forKhenissiat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Mathlouthi
- 2Ifa
- 5Ghandri
- 8Mejbri
- 10Khazri
- 11Khenissi
- 12Maâloul
- 13Sassi
- 15Ben Romdhane
- 18Chaalali
- 19Jaziri
- 21Kechrida
- 22Ben Saïd
- 25Ben Slimane
- 26Hassen
Australia
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Ryan
- 5KaracicSubstituted forDegenekat 75'minutes
- 19Souttar
- 4Rowles
- 16Behich
- 7LeckieSubstituted forBaccusat 85'minutes
- 22Irvine
- 13Mooy
- 23GoodwinSubstituted forMabilat 85'minutes
- 15DukeSubstituted forMaclarenat 64'minutes
- 14McGreeSubstituted forHrusticat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Degenek
- 6Tilio
- 8Wright
- 9Maclaren
- 10Hrustic
- 11Mabil
- 12Redmayne
- 17Devlin
- 18Vukovic
- 20Deng
- 21Kuol
- 24King
- 25Cummings
- 26Baccus
- Referee:
- Daniel Siebert
- Attendance:
- 41,823
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away2
- Corners
- Home5
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away15
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Tunisia 0, Australia 1.
Booking
Ferjani Sassi (Tunisia) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.
Post update
Hand ball by Ferjani Sassi (Tunisia).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Wahbi Khazri (Tunisia) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Post update
Foul by Taha Yassine Khenissi (Tunisia).
Post update
Milos Degenek (Australia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Montassar Talbi (Tunisia).
Post update
Milos Degenek (Australia) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Attempt saved. Wahbi Khazri (Tunisia) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Wajdi Kechrida.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Naïm Sliti (Tunisia) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Taha Yassine Khenissi.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Taha Yassine Khenissi (Tunisia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Australia. Keanu Baccus replaces Mathew Leckie.
Substitution
Substitution, Australia. Awer Mabil replaces Craig Goodwin.
Post update
Attempt saved. Montassar Talbi (Tunisia) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Foul by Ali Abdi (Tunisia).
Post update
Ajdin Hrustic (Australia) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Corner, Tunisia. Conceded by Harry Souttar.
Post update
Wahbi Khazri (Tunisia) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Jackson Irvine (Australia).
