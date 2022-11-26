Close menu
FIFA World Cup - Group D
TunisiaTunisia0AustraliaAustralia1

World Cup 2022: Tunisia 0-1 Australia - Mitchell Duke gives Australians crucial win

By Emma SandersBBC Sport at Al Janoub Stadium, Qatar

Last updated on .From the section World Cup

Australia held on to a narrow first-half lead to pick up a crucial victory over Tunisia that keeps alive their hopes of qualifying for the World Cup last 16.

Knowing defeat would mean an early exit from the competition, Graham Arnold's side came out of the blocks full of energy and intent.

Mitchell Duke took advantage of their positive start when he superbly flicked Craig Goodwin's cross into the far corner to put them 1-0 up after 23 minutes.

That sparked an outburst of jubilant celebration from the small contingent of Australia fans behind the goal, which momentarily silenced the hostile and unwavering support for Tunisia.

Hissed and jeered throughout by striking clusters of fans draped in red at the Al Janoub Stadium, Australia held their nerve to claim their first victory at a World Cup since 2010.

They survived a desperate onslaught from Tunisia in the second half, with Youssef Msakni forcing goalkeeper Mathew Ryan into a save at his near post, though that came moments after Mathew Leckie had come inches away from connecting with Goodwin's cross at the other end.

Stoke City defender Harry Souttar put in a superb performance, making several key blocks and tackles as Australia dug in.

Australia, who suffered a humbling defeat by France in their opening match, will take on tough opponents Denmark next - but with qualification in their own hands.

Significant victory for delighted Aussies

This was a crucial match for both nations given they face competition from defending world champions France and Euro 2020 semi-finalists Denmark to progress from Group D.

It could not have been a better start for Australia then, as they dominated the opening 15 minutes to leave Tunisia unable to get out of their half.

Goodwin's crosses from the left were initially dealt with, but the ease with which Australia were getting joy down that side will have caused concern for Tunisia.

Eventually, one of those crosses paid off as Duke expertly flicked Goodwin's delivery into the far corner and ran over to the touchline to receive a clamour of pats on the head from his team-mates.

That goal did little to silence the overwhelming majority of Tunisia fans in the Al Janoub Stadium, though, and it was their side who ended the first half stronger with two big opportunities to equalise.

Australia centre-back Souttar made a crucial, sliding block to deny Mohamed Drager, just minutes before Tunisia captain Msakni volleyed an effort inches wide.

Tunisia changed shape in the second half and put Australia under spells of relentless pressure. Aaron Mooy had to make another vital block, before Souttar yet again intervened to stop a dangerous counter-attack.

The anxiety was palpable in the stadium when Tunisia substitute Wahbi Khazri almost poked in a late equaliser, before six added minutes were signalled by the fourth official.

But Australia - who had to come through two play-offs to qualify for the tournament in Qatar - held on for a significant victory and they go into their final group match with all to play for.

Tunisia, who take on France in their final match, are all but out.

Player of the match

MooyAaron Mooy

with an average of 8.89

Tunisia

  1. Squad number7Player nameMsakni
    Average rating

    5.84

  2. Squad number16Player nameDahmen
    Average rating

    5.73

  3. Squad number9Player nameJebali
    Average rating

    5.68

  4. Squad number23Player nameSliti
    Average rating

    5.64

  5. Squad number20Player nameDräger
    Average rating

    5.55

  6. Squad number3Player nameTalbi
    Average rating

    5.53

  7. Squad number4Player nameMeriah
    Average rating

    5.50

  8. Squad number24Player nameAbdi
    Average rating

    5.49

  9. Squad number11Player nameKhenissi
    Average rating

    5.45

  10. Squad number10Player nameKhazri
    Average rating

    5.41

  11. Squad number6Player nameBronn
    Average rating

    5.40

  12. Squad number14Player nameLaïdouni
    Average rating

    5.35

  13. Squad number17Player nameSkhiri
    Average rating

    5.28

  14. Squad number13Player nameSassi
    Average rating

    5.21

  15. Squad number21Player nameKechrida
    Average rating

    5.07

Australia

  1. Squad number13Player nameMooy
    Average rating

    8.89

  2. Squad number1Player nameRyan
    Average rating

    8.20

  3. Squad number15Player nameDuke
    Average rating

    8.09

  4. Squad number19Player nameSouttar
    Average rating

    8.09

  5. Squad number7Player nameLeckie
    Average rating

    7.85

  6. Squad number23Player nameGoodwin
    Average rating

    7.82

  7. Squad number16Player nameBehich
    Average rating

    7.71

  8. Squad number4Player nameRowles
    Average rating

    7.50

  9. Squad number22Player nameIrvine
    Average rating

    7.47

  10. Squad number14Player nameMcGree
    Average rating

    7.34

  11. Squad number5Player nameKaracic
    Average rating

    7.29

  12. Squad number9Player nameMaclaren
    Average rating

    6.79

  13. Squad number10Player nameHrustic
    Average rating

    6.73

  14. Squad number2Player nameDegenek
    Average rating

    6.73

  15. Squad number26Player nameBaccus
    Average rating

    6.48

  16. Squad number11Player nameMabil
    Average rating

    6.10

Line-ups

Tunisia

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 16Dahmen
  • 6BronnSubstituted forKechridaat 73'minutes
  • 4Meriah
  • 3Talbi
  • 20DrägerSubstituted forSassiat 45'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 17Skhiri
  • 14LaïdouniBooked at 26minsSubstituted forKhazriat 67'minutes
  • 24AbdiBooked at 64mins
  • 23Sliti
  • 7Msakni
  • 9JebaliSubstituted forKhenissiat 73'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Mathlouthi
  • 2Ifa
  • 5Ghandri
  • 8Mejbri
  • 10Khazri
  • 11Khenissi
  • 12Maâloul
  • 13Sassi
  • 15Ben Romdhane
  • 18Chaalali
  • 19Jaziri
  • 21Kechrida
  • 22Ben Saïd
  • 25Ben Slimane
  • 26Hassen

Australia

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Ryan
  • 5KaracicSubstituted forDegenekat 75'minutes
  • 19Souttar
  • 4Rowles
  • 16Behich
  • 7LeckieSubstituted forBaccusat 85'minutes
  • 22Irvine
  • 13Mooy
  • 23GoodwinSubstituted forMabilat 85'minutes
  • 15DukeSubstituted forMaclarenat 64'minutes
  • 14McGreeSubstituted forHrusticat 64'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Degenek
  • 6Tilio
  • 8Wright
  • 9Maclaren
  • 10Hrustic
  • 11Mabil
  • 12Redmayne
  • 17Devlin
  • 18Vukovic
  • 20Deng
  • 21Kuol
  • 24King
  • 25Cummings
  • 26Baccus
Referee:
Daniel Siebert
Attendance:
41,823

Match Stats

Home TeamTunisiaAway TeamAustralia
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home14
Away9
Shots on Target
Home4
Away2
Corners
Home5
Away2
Fouls
Home16
Away15

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Tunisia 0, Australia 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Tunisia 0, Australia 1.

  3. Booking

    Ferjani Sassi (Tunisia) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.

  4. Post update

    Hand ball by Ferjani Sassi (Tunisia).

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Wahbi Khazri (Tunisia) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Taha Yassine Khenissi (Tunisia).

  7. Post update

    Milos Degenek (Australia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Montassar Talbi (Tunisia).

  9. Post update

    Milos Degenek (Australia) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Wahbi Khazri (Tunisia) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Wajdi Kechrida.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Naïm Sliti (Tunisia) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Taha Yassine Khenissi.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Taha Yassine Khenissi (Tunisia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Australia. Keanu Baccus replaces Mathew Leckie.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Australia. Awer Mabil replaces Craig Goodwin.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Montassar Talbi (Tunisia) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Ali Abdi (Tunisia).

  17. Post update

    Ajdin Hrustic (Australia) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Tunisia. Conceded by Harry Souttar.

  19. Post update

    Wahbi Khazri (Tunisia) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Jackson Irvine (Australia).

Comments

Join the conversation

84 comments

  • Comment posted by Aussie Al, today at 12:28

    Its coming home to Australia

  • Comment posted by Attackattackattack, today at 12:28

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by basil, today at 12:28

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by yup, today at 12:27

    Much of the commentary and punditry for these world cup matches has been abysmal.

    But Aus v Tunisia plumbed new depths. In fact it was so bad it went round the other side and was actually quite entertaining. But for the wrong reasons.

  • Comment posted by Auld, today at 12:27

    Another awful result from another African team - they should be handed 1 place at the finals rather than 5

  • Comment posted by Must be Lunch Time Im on here, today at 12:26

    Why have we moved from a commentator talking us through a match, with a back up guy to fill in, to the likes of Dublin going on the whole match waffling and the actual commentator not talking much. Please shut up, it’s like listening to my wife talk nonstop through the match.

  • Comment posted by metalzoic, today at 12:26

    An English woman with a west coast American accent paid as a contractor no doubt outside IR35 to give her "expert" opinion on a game (mens football) she has never played..the BBC seems accountable to no one

  • Comment posted by ozclive, today at 12:26

    It's coming home !!!

  • Comment posted by Richard, today at 12:25

    Yeahh, Throw another shrimp on the barby, crack open a can of xxxx & kiss the Sheila's. Well done to our down under cousins, am pleased you guys are still in the mix.

  • Comment posted by toomuch, today at 12:23

    As Frank Spencer would say

    "Good on yer cobblers"

  • Comment posted by LFCFAN_TX, today at 12:21

    Why so many -ve comments about the quality of some of these teams? It's the "World Cup," not some Euro/LATAM tournament. Oh, and we didn't exactly channel Brazil 1970 yesterday.

  • Comment posted by Otm Shank, today at 12:21

    Well done Australia. Good win and it will be interesting to see if they can get a result v Denmark. Tunisia were disappointing today. Left it way too late to finally wake up and try get themselves back in the game.

  • Comment posted by DaveP1982, today at 12:21

    I understand why Mark Schwarzer was happy about the result but 'phenomenal' 'incredible', 'phenomenal' 'phenomenal' he said.... no it wasn't! It was a good result against Tunisia

  • Comment posted by Eddy, today at 12:20

    An amazing win! Amazing effort from the Socceroos. So proud of them.

  • Comment posted by Fer de Lance, today at 12:20

    Seems like Tunisia's supporters present at the game reaped as they sowed.

  • Comment posted by Dodgydoo, today at 12:19

    Thank you BBC for ruining my Saturday morning with that horrendous screeching voice on commentary. Why do you persist in you PC rubbish and not focus on quality? She is completely clueless as

    • Reply posted by Chas7, today at 12:25

      Chas7 replied:
      The commentators/co commentators are all getting worse tbh.
      Barely a decent one around.

  • Comment posted by The Football Guru, today at 12:19

    Australia marginally deserved the win Tunisia were well organised but would not scored if they had been still playing next Saturday morning. If Australia can defend like that again in final group game then they have a real chance of gaining the draw they need to progress because although Denmark are a better side than Tunisia they are also not the sharpest team around going forward.

  • Comment posted by steve973, today at 12:18

    Can that ref siebert explain how Aussies did same amount of fouls as Tunisia and no cards yet he bookedtheirs Tunisia and also. France dont need to win tonight but let Denmark win

    • Reply posted by AllyM, today at 12:27

      AllyM replied:
      Because its not necessarily the number of fouls that gets you booked?

  • Comment posted by AussieLad, today at 12:17

    It’s always squeaky bum time when you watch the Aussies in action at a World Cup. We’re never going to win 3-0 or maybe even 2-0 so you spend 100 minutes on the edge of your seat…….but honestly where else would you rather be.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands21103124
2Ecuador21103124
3Senegal21013303
4Qatar200215-40

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England21106244
2Iran210146-23
3USA20201102
4Wales201113-21

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Saudi Arabia11002113
2Poland10100001
3Mexico10100001
4Argentina100112-10

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France11004133
2Australia210124-23
3Denmark10100001
4Tunisia201101-11

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain11007073
2Japan11002113
3Germany100112-10
4Costa Rica100107-70

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium11001013
2Croatia10100001
3Morocco10100001
4Canada100101-10

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Brazil11002023
2Switzerland11001013
3Cameroon100101-10
4Serbia100102-20

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal11003213
2South Korea10100001
3Uruguay10100001
4Ghana100123-10
View full FIFA World Cup tables

