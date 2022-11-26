Last updated on .From the section World Cup

Australia held on to a narrow first-half lead to pick up a crucial victory over Tunisia that keeps alive their hopes of qualifying for the World Cup last 16.

Knowing defeat would mean an early exit from the competition, Graham Arnold's side came out of the blocks full of energy and intent.

Mitchell Duke took advantage of their positive start when he superbly flicked Craig Goodwin's cross into the far corner to put them 1-0 up after 23 minutes.

That sparked an outburst of jubilant celebration from the small contingent of Australia fans behind the goal, which momentarily silenced the hostile and unwavering support for Tunisia.

Hissed and jeered throughout by striking clusters of fans draped in red at the Al Janoub Stadium, Australia held their nerve to claim their first victory at a World Cup since 2010.

They survived a desperate onslaught from Tunisia in the second half, with Youssef Msakni forcing goalkeeper Mathew Ryan into a save at his near post, though that came moments after Mathew Leckie had come inches away from connecting with Goodwin's cross at the other end.

Stoke City defender Harry Souttar put in a superb performance, making several key blocks and tackles as Australia dug in.

Australia, who suffered a humbling defeat by France in their opening match, will take on tough opponents Denmark next - but with qualification in their own hands.

Significant victory for delighted Aussies

This was a crucial match for both nations given they face competition from defending world champions France and Euro 2020 semi-finalists Denmark to progress from Group D.

It could not have been a better start for Australia then, as they dominated the opening 15 minutes to leave Tunisia unable to get out of their half.

Goodwin's crosses from the left were initially dealt with, but the ease with which Australia were getting joy down that side will have caused concern for Tunisia.

Eventually, one of those crosses paid off as Duke expertly flicked Goodwin's delivery into the far corner and ran over to the touchline to receive a clamour of pats on the head from his team-mates.

That goal did little to silence the overwhelming majority of Tunisia fans in the Al Janoub Stadium, though, and it was their side who ended the first half stronger with two big opportunities to equalise.

Australia centre-back Souttar made a crucial, sliding block to deny Mohamed Drager, just minutes before Tunisia captain Msakni volleyed an effort inches wide.

Tunisia changed shape in the second half and put Australia under spells of relentless pressure. Aaron Mooy had to make another vital block, before Souttar yet again intervened to stop a dangerous counter-attack.

The anxiety was palpable in the stadium when Tunisia substitute Wahbi Khazri almost poked in a late equaliser, before six added minutes were signalled by the fourth official.

But Australia - who had to come through two play-offs to qualify for the tournament in Qatar - held on for a significant victory and they go into their final group match with all to play for.

Tunisia, who take on France in their final match, are all but out.

Player of the match Mooy Aaron Mooy with an average of 8.89 Tunisia Tunisia Tunisia

Australia Australia Australia Tunisia Avg Squad number 7 Player name Msakni Average rating 5.84 Squad number 16 Player name Dahmen Average rating 5.73 Squad number 9 Player name Jebali Average rating 5.68 Squad number 23 Player name Sliti Average rating 5.64 Squad number 20 Player name Dräger Average rating 5.55 Squad number 3 Player name Talbi Average rating 5.53 Squad number 4 Player name Meriah Average rating 5.50 Squad number 24 Player name Abdi Average rating 5.49 Squad number 11 Player name Khenissi Average rating 5.45 Squad number 10 Player name Khazri Average rating 5.41 Squad number 6 Player name Bronn Average rating 5.40 Squad number 14 Player name Laïdouni Average rating 5.35 Squad number 17 Player name Skhiri Average rating 5.28 Squad number 13 Player name Sassi Average rating 5.21 Squad number 21 Player name Kechrida Average rating 5.07 Australia Avg Squad number 13 Player name Mooy Average rating 8.89 Squad number 1 Player name Ryan Average rating 8.20 Squad number 15 Player name Duke Average rating 8.09 Squad number 19 Player name Souttar Average rating 8.09 Squad number 7 Player name Leckie Average rating 7.85 Squad number 23 Player name Goodwin Average rating 7.82 Squad number 16 Player name Behich Average rating 7.71 Squad number 4 Player name Rowles Average rating 7.50 Squad number 22 Player name Irvine Average rating 7.47 Squad number 14 Player name McGree Average rating 7.34 Squad number 5 Player name Karacic Average rating 7.29 Squad number 9 Player name Maclaren Average rating 6.79 Squad number 10 Player name Hrustic Average rating 6.73 Squad number 2 Player name Degenek Average rating 6.73 Squad number 26 Player name Baccus Average rating 6.48 Squad number 11 Player name Mabil Average rating 6.10

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Tunisia Formation 3-4-2-1 16 Dahmen 6 Bronn 4 Meriah 3 Talbi 20 Dräger 17 Skhiri 14 Laïdouni 24 Abdi 23 Sliti 7 Msakni 9 Jebali 16 Dahmen

6 Bronn Substituted for Kechrida at 73' minutes

4 Meriah

3 Talbi

20 Dräger Substituted for Sassi at 45' minutes Booked at 90mins

17 Skhiri

14 Laïdouni Booked at 26mins Substituted for Khazri at 67' minutes

24 Abdi Booked at 64mins

23 Sliti

7 Msakni

9 Jebali Substituted for Khenissi at 73' minutes Substitutes 1 Mathlouthi

2 Ifa

5 Ghandri

8 Mejbri

10 Khazri

11 Khenissi

12 Maâloul

13 Sassi

15 Ben Romdhane

18 Chaalali

19 Jaziri

21 Kechrida

22 Ben Saïd

25 Ben Slimane

26 Hassen Australia Formation 4-4-2 1 Ryan 5 Karacic 19 Souttar 4 Rowles 16 Behich 7 Leckie 22 Irvine 13 Mooy 23 Goodwin 15 Duke 14 McGree 1 Ryan

5 Karacic Substituted for Degenek at 75' minutes

19 Souttar

4 Rowles

16 Behich

7 Leckie Substituted for Baccus at 85' minutes

22 Irvine

13 Mooy

23 Goodwin Substituted for Mabil at 85' minutes

15 Duke Substituted for Maclaren at 64' minutes

14 McGree Substituted for Hrustic at 64' minutes Substitutes 2 Degenek

6 Tilio

8 Wright

9 Maclaren

10 Hrustic

11 Mabil

12 Redmayne

17 Devlin

18 Vukovic

20 Deng

21 Kuol

24 King

25 Cummings

26 Baccus Referee: Daniel Siebert Attendance: 41,823 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Tunisia 0, Australia 1. Full Time Second Half ends, Tunisia 0, Australia 1. Booking Ferjani Sassi (Tunisia) is shown the yellow card for hand ball. Post update Hand ball by Ferjani Sassi (Tunisia). Post update Attempt blocked. Wahbi Khazri (Tunisia) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Post update Foul by Taha Yassine Khenissi (Tunisia). Post update Milos Degenek (Australia) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Montassar Talbi (Tunisia). Post update Milos Degenek (Australia) wins a free kick on the right wing. Post update Attempt saved. Wahbi Khazri (Tunisia) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Wajdi Kechrida. Post update Attempt blocked. Naïm Sliti (Tunisia) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Taha Yassine Khenissi. Post update Attempt blocked. Taha Yassine Khenissi (Tunisia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Substitution Substitution, Australia. Keanu Baccus replaces Mathew Leckie. Substitution Substitution, Australia. Awer Mabil replaces Craig Goodwin. Post update Attempt saved. Montassar Talbi (Tunisia) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Post update Foul by Ali Abdi (Tunisia). Post update Ajdin Hrustic (Australia) wins a free kick on the right wing. Post update Corner, Tunisia. Conceded by Harry Souttar. Post update Wahbi Khazri (Tunisia) wins a free kick on the left wing. Post update Foul by Jackson Irvine (Australia). Page 1 of 6 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward

Get the latest results and goal notifications for any team at the Fifa World Cup by downloading the BBC Sport app: Apple external-link - Android external-link - Amazon external-link

Get your daily dose of Fifa World Cup reaction, debate & analysis with World Cup Daily on BBC Sounds