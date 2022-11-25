Tunisia v Australia

Last updated on .From the section Football

Australia playmaker Ajdin Hrustic was injured playing for Hellas Verona

TEAM NEWS

Tunisia surprisingly left out the experienced Wahbi Khazri from their opening match with Denmark, but he could come back into the side.

After his booking in that game Taha Khenissi is one yellow card away from a suspension.

Australia coach Graham Arnold says key playmaker Ajdin Hrustic is "95 percent fit" after an ankle injury, so he should start.

Aaron Mooy, Mitchell Duke and Jackson Irvine are a booking away from a ban.

SUTTON'S PREDICTIONS

Australia are extremely hard-working but they are short of quality to go with their effort.

Tunisia showed against Denmark that they are a really well-organised team, and I can see them using their nous to edge this.

Prediction: 1-0

Chris Sutton's predictions for the second round of World Cup games.

MATCH FACTS

This is just the third meeting between Tunisia and Australia in all competitions - Australia won 3-0 in a friendly in October 1997, before Tunisia won 2-0 at the 2005 Confederations Cup.

Tunisia's only win in their last 13 group-stage games since 1998 came against Panama four years ago.

The Tunisians are aiming to record two unbeaten matches within a single World Cup campaign for only the second time after 1978 (W1, D1, L1).

The Aussies have won just two of their 17 World Cup matches (D4, L11).

Get the latest results and goal notifications for any team at the Fifa World Cup by downloading the BBC Sport app: Apple external-link - Android external-link - Amazon external-link

Get your daily dose of Fifa World Cup reaction, debate & analysis with World Cup Daily on BBC Sounds