Match ends, France 2, Denmark 1.
Kylian Mbappe scored twice for France as the defending champions laid down a World Cup marker by beating Denmark to become the first team into the knockout stage.
The forward stole the show once again with second-half strikes to take his side through.
Mbappe had earlier blazed over from 12 yards and forced Kasper Schmeichel into a save with a rising shot.
But the Paris St-Germain star broke the deadlock just past the hour mark, exchanging a fine one-two with Theo Hernandez before stroking in.
Denmark equalised just seven minutes later with their first effort on target as defender Andreas Christensen headed home at the far post after France failed to clear a corner.
Christensen, though, may have counted himself lucky to still be on the pitch at that point after receiving only a yellow card on 20 minutes for dragging back Mbappe, who was looking to run clear.
France keeper Hugo Lloris made a sharp stop to keep out Tottenham team-mate Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's first-time shot, while Martin Braithwaite agonisingly fired into the side netting.
Mbappe became France's youngest scorer in the competition four years ago when aged 19,
And with four minutes left, he snatched the winner, sneaking in at the far post to convert Antoine Griezmann's cross.
Box-office Mbappe revels in the spotlight
All eyes were on Olivier Giroud before the game and whether he could become France's all-time leading scorer and move clear of Thierry Henry.
But the AC Milan striker failed to make an impact and was replaced just after the 61st-minute opener as Mbappe revelled in the spotlight.
Just 23, he already has 31 international goals and is rapidly closing in on Giroud and Henry's 51-goal mark.
Mbappe's double helped France win a sixth straight World Cup game for the first time.
He converted the first following a delightful interchange with Theo Hernandez, who replaced brother Lucas after a knee injury ended his tournament.
Defender Raphael Varane started a game for the first time since 22 October, when he left the pitch in tears for Manchester United against Chelsea after suffering a muscular injury in the Premier League game.
He had the first chance when a flicked header was cleared off the line by Joakim Maehle.
Adrien Rabiot's nodded effort was then tipped away by Schmeichel, while the Nice keeper also kept out Griezmann's low drive.
Although Denmark equalised through Christensen's header - only one of two efforts on goal for Kasper Hjulmand's men - Mbappe turned in Griezmann's cross before celebrating passionately in front of the flag-waving French fans.
Player of the match
DembéléOusmane Dembélé
France
Avg
- Squad number11Player nameDembéléAverage rating
8.00
- Squad number7Player nameGriezmannAverage rating
7.52
- Squad number10Player nameMbappéAverage rating
7.42
- Squad number22Player nameHernándezAverage rating
7.21
- Squad number20Player nameComanAverage rating
7.16
- Squad number9Player nameGiroudAverage rating
6.97
- Squad number24Player nameKonatéAverage rating
6.96
- Squad number14Player nameRabiotAverage rating
6.86
- Squad number8Player nameTchouaméniAverage rating
6.76
- Squad number4Player nameVaraneAverage rating
6.74
- Squad number26Player nameThuramAverage rating
6.69
- Squad number13Player nameFofanaAverage rating
6.56
- Squad number5Player nameKoundéAverage rating
6.52
- Squad number18Player nameUpamecanoAverage rating
6.45
- Squad number1Player nameLlorisAverage rating
6.44
Denmark
Avg
- Squad number3Player nameNelssonAverage rating
7.40
- Squad number1Player nameSchmeichelAverage rating
6.81
- Squad number10Player nameEriksenAverage rating
6.73
- Squad number13Player nameKristensenAverage rating
6.10
- Squad number6Player nameChristensenAverage rating
5.91
- Squad number23Player nameHøjbjergAverage rating
5.60
- Squad number25Player nameLindstrømAverage rating
5.60
- Squad number5Player nameMaehleAverage rating
5.60
- Squad number14Player nameDamsgaardAverage rating
5.47
- Squad number9Player nameBraithwaiteAverage rating
5.34
- Squad number2Player nameAndersenAverage rating
5.30
- Squad number21Player nameCorneliusAverage rating
5.27
- Squad number26Player nameBahAverage rating
5.26
- Squad number15Player nameNørgaardAverage rating
5.13
- Squad number12Player nameDolbergAverage rating
5.03
Line-ups
France
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Lloris
- 5KoundéBooked at 43mins
- 4VaraneSubstituted forKonatéat 75'minutes
- 18Upamecano
- 22Hernández
- 8Tchouaméni
- 14Rabiot
- 11DembéléSubstituted forComanat 75'minutes
- 7GriezmannSubstituted forFofanaat 90+3'minutes
- 10Mbappé
- 9GiroudSubstituted forThuramat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Pavard
- 3Disasi
- 6Guendouzi
- 12Kolo Muani
- 13Fofana
- 15Veretout
- 16Mandanda
- 17Saliba
- 20Coman
- 23Aréola
- 24Konaté
- 25Camavinga
- 26Thuram
Denmark
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Schmeichel
- 2Andersen
- 6ChristensenBooked at 20mins
- 3Nelsson
- 13KristensenSubstituted forBahat 90+2'minutes
- 23Højbjerg
- 10Eriksen
- 5Maehle
- 25LindstrømSubstituted forNørgaardat 85'minutes
- 14DamsgaardSubstituted forDolbergat 73'minutes
- 21CorneliusBooked at 23minsSubstituted forBraithwaiteat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Kjaer
- 7Jensen
- 9Braithwaite
- 11Skov Olsen
- 12Dolberg
- 15Nørgaard
- 16Christensen
- 17Stryger Larsen
- 18Wass
- 19Wind
- 20Poulsen
- 22Rønnow
- 24Skov
- 26Bah
- Referee:
- Szymon Marciniak
- Attendance:
- 42,860
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home21
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away2
- Corners
- Home6
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, France 2, Denmark 1.
Post update
Attempt missed. Joakim Maehle (Denmark) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Post update
Foul by Alexander Bah (Denmark).
Post update
Kylian Mbappé (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, France. Youssouf Fofana replaces Antoine Griezmann.
Substitution
Substitution, Denmark. Alexander Bah replaces Rasmus Kristensen.
Post update
Attempt saved. Kylian Mbappé (France) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Theo Hernández.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Joachim Andersen (Denmark) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Rasmus Kristensen.
Goal!
Goal! France 2, Denmark 1. Kylian Mbappé (France) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Antoine Griezmann with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Denmark. Christian Nørgaard replaces Jesper Lindstrøm.
Post update
Attempt missed. Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Denmark) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Christian Eriksen.
Post update
Martin Braithwaite (Denmark) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Kasper Dolberg with a cross.
Post update
Attempt missed. Adrien Rabiot (France) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Theo Hernández with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, France. Conceded by Joachim Andersen.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Jules Koundé (France) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kingsley Coman with a cross.
Post update
Corner, France. Conceded by Joakim Maehle.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Aurélien Tchouaméni (France) header from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Antoine Griezmann with a cross.
Post update
Corner, France. Conceded by Andreas Christensen.
Post update
Corner, France. Conceded by Rasmus Kristensen.
Get the latest results and goal notifications for any team at the Fifa World Cup by downloading the BBC Sport app: Apple - Android - Amazon
Get your daily dose of Fifa World Cup reaction, debate & analysis with World Cup Daily on BBC Sounds
Karma for putting Lurpak spreadable over a fiver a tub.
A: Mbappe turns up.
He was the difference between the two teams.
Good game.