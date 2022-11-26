Close menu
FIFA World Cup - Group D
FranceFrance2DenmarkDenmark1

World Cup 2022: France 2 Denmark 1: Kylian Mbappe scores twice as holders reach knockout stage

By Shamoon HafezBBC Sport at Stadium 974, Doha

Last updated on .From the section World Cupcomments232

Kylian Mbappe scored twice for France as the defending champions laid down a World Cup marker by beating Denmark to become the first team into the knockout stage.

The forward stole the show once again with second-half strikes to take his side through.

Mbappe had earlier blazed over from 12 yards and forced Kasper Schmeichel into a save with a rising shot.

But the Paris St-Germain star broke the deadlock just past the hour mark, exchanging a fine one-two with Theo Hernandez before stroking in.

Denmark equalised just seven minutes later with their first effort on target as defender Andreas Christensen headed home at the far post after France failed to clear a corner.

Christensen, though, may have counted himself lucky to still be on the pitch at that point after receiving only a yellow card on 20 minutes for dragging back Mbappe, who was looking to run clear.

France keeper Hugo Lloris made a sharp stop to keep out Tottenham team-mate Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's first-time shot, while Martin Braithwaite agonisingly fired into the side netting.

Mbappe became France's youngest scorer in the competition four years ago when aged 19,

And with four minutes left, he snatched the winner, sneaking in at the far post to convert Antoine Griezmann's cross.

Box-office Mbappe revels in the spotlight

All eyes were on Olivier Giroud before the game and whether he could become France's all-time leading scorer and move clear of Thierry Henry.

But the AC Milan striker failed to make an impact and was replaced just after the 61st-minute opener as Mbappe revelled in the spotlight.

Just 23, he already has 31 international goals and is rapidly closing in on Giroud and Henry's 51-goal mark.

Mbappe's double helped France win a sixth straight World Cup game for the first time.

He converted the first following a delightful interchange with Theo Hernandez, who replaced brother Lucas after a knee injury ended his tournament.

Defender Raphael Varane started a game for the first time since 22 October, when he left the pitch in tears for Manchester United against Chelsea after suffering a muscular injury in the Premier League game.

He had the first chance when a flicked header was cleared off the line by Joakim Maehle.

Adrien Rabiot's nodded effort was then tipped away by Schmeichel, while the Nice keeper also kept out Griezmann's low drive.

Although Denmark equalised through Christensen's header - only one of two efforts on goal for Kasper Hjulmand's men - Mbappe turned in Griezmann's cross before celebrating passionately in front of the flag-waving French fans.

Player of the match

DembéléOusmane Dembélé

with an average of 8.00

France

  1. Squad number11Player nameDembélé
    Average rating

    8.00

  2. Squad number7Player nameGriezmann
    Average rating

    7.52

  3. Squad number10Player nameMbappé
    Average rating

    7.42

  4. Squad number22Player nameHernández
    Average rating

    7.21

  5. Squad number20Player nameComan
    Average rating

    7.16

  6. Squad number9Player nameGiroud
    Average rating

    6.97

  7. Squad number24Player nameKonaté
    Average rating

    6.96

  8. Squad number14Player nameRabiot
    Average rating

    6.86

  9. Squad number8Player nameTchouaméni
    Average rating

    6.76

  10. Squad number4Player nameVarane
    Average rating

    6.74

  11. Squad number26Player nameThuram
    Average rating

    6.69

  12. Squad number13Player nameFofana
    Average rating

    6.56

  13. Squad number5Player nameKoundé
    Average rating

    6.52

  14. Squad number18Player nameUpamecano
    Average rating

    6.45

  15. Squad number1Player nameLloris
    Average rating

    6.44

Denmark

  1. Squad number3Player nameNelsson
    Average rating

    7.40

  2. Squad number1Player nameSchmeichel
    Average rating

    6.81

  3. Squad number10Player nameEriksen
    Average rating

    6.73

  4. Squad number13Player nameKristensen
    Average rating

    6.10

  5. Squad number6Player nameChristensen
    Average rating

    5.91

  6. Squad number23Player nameHøjbjerg
    Average rating

    5.60

  7. Squad number25Player nameLindstrøm
    Average rating

    5.60

  8. Squad number5Player nameMaehle
    Average rating

    5.60

  9. Squad number14Player nameDamsgaard
    Average rating

    5.47

  10. Squad number9Player nameBraithwaite
    Average rating

    5.34

  11. Squad number2Player nameAndersen
    Average rating

    5.30

  12. Squad number21Player nameCornelius
    Average rating

    5.27

  13. Squad number26Player nameBah
    Average rating

    5.26

  14. Squad number15Player nameNørgaard
    Average rating

    5.13

  15. Squad number12Player nameDolberg
    Average rating

    5.03

Line-ups

France

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Lloris
  • 5KoundéBooked at 43mins
  • 4VaraneSubstituted forKonatéat 75'minutes
  • 18Upamecano
  • 22Hernández
  • 8Tchouaméni
  • 14Rabiot
  • 11DembéléSubstituted forComanat 75'minutes
  • 7GriezmannSubstituted forFofanaat 90+3'minutes
  • 10Mbappé
  • 9GiroudSubstituted forThuramat 63'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Pavard
  • 3Disasi
  • 6Guendouzi
  • 12Kolo Muani
  • 13Fofana
  • 15Veretout
  • 16Mandanda
  • 17Saliba
  • 20Coman
  • 23Aréola
  • 24Konaté
  • 25Camavinga
  • 26Thuram

Denmark

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Schmeichel
  • 2Andersen
  • 6ChristensenBooked at 20mins
  • 3Nelsson
  • 13KristensenSubstituted forBahat 90+2'minutes
  • 23Højbjerg
  • 10Eriksen
  • 5Maehle
  • 25LindstrømSubstituted forNørgaardat 85'minutes
  • 14DamsgaardSubstituted forDolbergat 73'minutes
  • 21CorneliusBooked at 23minsSubstituted forBraithwaiteat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Kjaer
  • 7Jensen
  • 9Braithwaite
  • 11Skov Olsen
  • 12Dolberg
  • 15Nørgaard
  • 16Christensen
  • 17Stryger Larsen
  • 18Wass
  • 19Wind
  • 20Poulsen
  • 22Rønnow
  • 24Skov
  • 26Bah
Referee:
Szymon Marciniak
Attendance:
42,860

Match Stats

Home TeamFranceAway TeamDenmark
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home21
Away10
Shots on Target
Home7
Away2
Corners
Home6
Away4
Fouls
Home4
Away9

